NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Business Studies Chapter 10, Marketing

As mentioned above, there has been a change in the syllabuses of almost all subjects of Class 12. But students can be carefree while referring to these NCERT Solutions since they have been prepared as per the Revised CBSE Syllabus 2023-2024.

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Business Studies Chapter Marketing are:

Very Short Answer Type

1. State any two advantages of branding to marketers of goods and services?

Answer. Two advantages of branding to marketers of goods and services are:

It helps in identifying and distinguishing their products from the competitors’ products.

It gives an identity to your brand or your product and often the features of branding become so famous that the brand becomes recognizable through them. For example, Cococola is easily identifiable by a combination of red and black. So, anyone who sees a combination of this color can immediately think of Coca-Cola.

2. How does branding help in differential pricing?

Answer. Brands possess brand equity. They are associated with its pricing and premium values. Thus, your brand name makes you differentiate pricing from your competitors. For example, Mc Donald’s has associated itself with the minimal price range in the food segment, and especially in its domain i.e. Burgers and french fries. This branding of Mc Donald helped it differentiate its pricing from every other competitor.

3. What is the societal concept of marketing?

Answer. The societal marketing concept holds that the task of any organisation is to identify the needs and wants of the target market and deliver the desired satisfaction in an effective and efficient manner so that the long-term well-being of the consumers and society is taken care of. It is concerned with the long-term welfare of the society.

4. Enlist the advantages of packaging of consumer products.

Answer. The advantages of packaging of consumer products are:

Rising Standards of Health and Sanitation have led to buying of packaged products, considering it is free from adulteration.

Packaging has led to new innovations, such as milk can now be stored for days through tetra packs.

Customers might often get attracted to your packaging even if they don’t like your product in comparison to your competitors. This is mostly used in beauty brands.

It helps you to differentiate your product from the competitors.

5. List five shopping products purchased by you or your family during the last few months.

Answer. (The answer varies from person to person)

6. A marketer of colour TV having 20% of the current market share of the country aims at enhancing the market share to 50 per cent in next three years. For achieving this objective he specified an action programme. Name the function of marketing being discussed above.

Answer. The function of marketing being discussed here is marketing planning.

Short Answer Type

1. What is marketing? What functions does it perform in the process of exchange of goods and services? Explain.

Answer. It is referred to as the performance of business activities that direct the flow of goods and services from producers to consumers. Marketing is an umbrella term that consists of activities such as product designing or merchandising, packaging, warehousing, transportation, branding, selling, advertising and pricing. The role of marketers starts right from the idea of production. Choosing the target audience, and demographics, dividing them into segments, choosing the location of launch, cities in which the product is to be, made available, etc all fall under marketing. So, it does not necessarily start post-production.

The functions of marketing are as follows:

Gathering and Analysing Market Information - As mentioned above, the job of a marketer starts right from the emergence of the idea of production. The foremost role is to analyse the target market and consumers, who are the people that are going to buy your product.

- As mentioned above, the job of a marketer starts right from the emergence of the idea of production. The foremost role is to analyse the target market and consumers, who are the people that are going to buy your product. Marketing Planning - Marketing plans are made to achieve the marketing objectives.

- Marketing plans are made to achieve the marketing objectives. P roduct Designing and Development - How to make the product look attractive is the role of a marketer.

- How to make the product look attractive is the role of a marketer. Standardisation and grading - Standardisation refers to producing goods of predetermined specifications, which helps in achieving uniformity and consistency in the output. Grading is the process of classification of products into different groups, on the basis of some of its important characteristics such as quality, size, etc.

- Standardisation refers to producing goods of predetermined specifications, which helps in achieving uniformity and consistency in the output. Grading is the process of classification of products into different groups, on the basis of some of its important characteristics such as quality, size, etc. Packaging and Labelling - Packaging refers to designing and developing the package for the products. Labeling refers to designing and developing the label to be put on the package. The label may vary from a simple tag to complex graphics.

- Packaging refers to designing and developing the package for the products. Labeling refers to designing and developing the label to be put on the package. The label may vary from a simple tag to complex graphics. Branding - One of the most important functions of marketing is to whether to sell the product in its generic name or brand name.

- One of the most important functions of marketing is to whether to sell the product in its generic name or brand name. Customer Support Services - It is the role of a marketer to develop customer support services such as after-sales services, handling customer complaints and adjustments, procuring credit services, maintenance services, technical services, and consumer information

- It is the role of a marketer to develop customer support services such as after-sales services, handling customer complaints and adjustments, procuring credit services, maintenance services, technical services, and consumer information Pricing of Product - Price of a product refers to the amount of money customers have to pay to obtain a product.

Price of a product refers to the amount of money customers have to pay to obtain a product. Promotion - Promotion of products and services involves informing the customers about the firm’s product, its features, etc., and persuading them to purchase these products.

- Promotion of products and services involves informing the customers about the firm’s product, its features, etc., and persuading them to purchase these products. Physical Distribution - The two major decision areas under this function include (a) decision regarding channels of distribution or the marketing intermediaries (like wholesalers, retailers) to be used and (b) physical movement of the product from where it is produced to a place where it is required by the customers for their consumption or use

- The two major decision areas under this function include (a) decision regarding channels of distribution or the marketing intermediaries (like wholesalers, retailers) to be used and (b) physical movement of the product from where it is produced to a place where it is required by the customers for their consumption or use Transportation - Transportation involves the physical movement of goods from one place to the other. It is necessary to move them to the place where it is needed for consumption or use.

- Transportation involves the physical movement of goods from one place to the other. It is necessary to move them to the place where it is needed for consumption or use. Storage or Warehousing- The products have to be stored due to irregular demand. , there is a need for storage of adequate stock of goods to protect against unavoidable delays in delivery or to meet contingencies in demand.

2. Distinguish between the product concept and production concept of marketing.

Answer. Differences between the product concept and production concepts of marketing are as follows:

Production Concept Product Concept It lays emphasis on the quantity of the product. It lays emphasis on the quality of the product. Ensures availability and affordability of the product. Ensures improvement in quality, performance, and features. Profit is earned by increasing the quantity of the product Profit is earned by improving the quality of the product.

3. Product is a bundle of utilities. Explain.

Answer. A product is said to be a bundle of utilities because its main objective is to fulfill the needs and wants of the customer. It aims at becoming useful to the consumer to the extent that it becomes an integral part of their lives. For example, Toothpaste, every one of us uses toothpaste every day and can’t even live without it. It fulfills our need of keeping our mouths fresh and gum free. Now, apart from serving basic needs, brands also focus on giving something unique to their customers, a feature or a quality or at a price range that is unique from its competitors. This acts as an additional benefit to the consumers of the product. Since, a product delivers multiple utilizations and satisfies various needs and wants of the consumer, it can be said that it is a bundle of utilities.

4. What are industrial products? How are they different from consumer products? Explain.

Answer. Industrial products are those products, which are used as inputs in producing other products. Examples of such products are raw materials, engines, lubricants, machines, tools, etc. In other words, industrial products are meant for non-personal and business use for producing other products.

They are different from consumer products in the following ways:

Consumer products have an advantage over industrial products with respect to the consumption power of the users.

Consumer products go through a long process of production till distribution until it reaches the consumers whereas industrial products mainly require direct or personal selling.

Industrial products are not available to the general public easily but consumer products are conveniently available.

Industrial products undergo a lot of technicalities in their manufacturing process whereas consumers product don’t.

5. Distinguish between convenience product and shopping product.

Answer. The differences between convenience product and shopping product are:

Convenience Product Shopping Product They are under frequent and continuous demand. They are not so frequently in demand. They belong to a category of products that are required for everyday use by a person They belong to a category of products that are also essential but durable in comparison to convenience product They possess low unit prices They possess high unit prices They are bought without giving much thought to it. They require a lot of thinking and time consumption. Examples: Ice creams, toothpaste, shampoo, etc Examples: Clothes, furniture, electric goods

6. Describe the functions of labeling in the marketing of products.

Answer. The functions of labeling in the marketing of products are as follows:

Describe the Product and specify its contents - One of the most important functions of labels is to describe the product, its usage, cautions in use, etc., and specify its contents. For example: Packages of fast food products like ready to eat Dosa, Idli, or Noodles, describe the procedure of cooking these products.

- One of the most important functions of labels is to describe the product, its usage, cautions in use, etc., and specify its contents. For example: Packages of fast food products like ready to eat Dosa, Idli, or Noodles, describe the procedure of cooking these products. Identification of the Product or brand - It helps in identifying the product or brand. For example, the brand name of any product, say Biscuits or Potato Chips imprinted on its package helps us to identify, from the number of packages, which one is our favourite brand

- It helps in identifying the product or brand. For example, the brand name of any product, say Biscuits or Potato Chips imprinted on its package helps us to identify, from the number of packages, which one is our favourite brand Grading of Products - It helps in grading the products into different categories. Sometimes marketers assign different grades to indicate different features or quality of the product. For example, a popular brand of Hair Conditioners comes in different categories for different hair.

- It helps in grading the products into different categories. Sometimes marketers assign different grades to indicate different features or quality of the product. For example, a popular brand of Hair Conditioners comes in different categories for different hair. Helps in Promotion of Products - It aids in promotion of the products. For example: the pack of a popular Amla Hair Oil states, ‘Baalon mein Dum, Life mein Fun’.

- It aids in promotion of the products. For example: the pack of a popular Amla Hair Oil states, ‘Baalon mein Dum, Life mein Fun’. Providing Information Required by Law- Another important function of labeling is to provide information required by law. For example, packaged food articles must have a list of ingredients declaration regarding vegetarian or non-vegetarian food additives and the date of manufacturing or packing on the label.

7. Discuss the role of intermediaries in the distribution of consumer non-durable products.

Answer. The role of intermediaries in the distribution of consumer non-durable products are:

Arrangement - The foremost role of an intermediary is to sort the supplies on the basis of their usage and functions.

- The foremost role of an intermediary is to sort the supplies on the basis of their usage and functions. Collection - An intermediary has to keep a good collection of goods and services for easy and continuous supply.

- An intermediary has to keep a good collection of goods and services for easy and continuous supply. Allocation and Packaging - Here, the product and its supplements into smaller units.

- Here, the product and its supplements into smaller units. Building variety - Variety can be built by maintaining a collection. Intermediary can gather different products from different sources and sell them in combination as well, to build variety.

- Variety can be built by maintaining a collection. Intermediary can gather different products from different sources and sell them in combination as well, to build variety. Promotion of product - Intermediaries can help in the promotion of products.

- Intermediaries can help in the promotion of products. Meditation - He/she helps is satisfying the needs of both parties by negotiating the price, quantity, quality, etc.

- He/she helps is satisfying the needs of both parties by negotiating the price, quantity, quality, etc. Bearing Risk- Intermediaries bear the risk of keeping the goods with them until the final sale of the products. In between sale, demand, expiry, etc of the products has to be dealt with by the intermediaries.

8. Define advertising? What are its main features? Explain.

Answer. It is an impersonal form of communication, which is paid for by marketers (sponsors) to promote some goods or services. It is one of the most widely used tools of promotion. Advertising includes ensuring your products get displayed in their best attire and reaches the correct masses via the correct mediums.

The main features of advertising are:

Paid Form - Every advertisement is paid. It is a paid form of communication.

- Every advertisement is paid. It is a paid form of communication. Impersonality - It is an impersonal method of promotion since there’s no direct face-to-face communication between the advertiser and the consumers.

- It is an impersonal method of promotion since there’s no direct face-to-face communication between the advertiser and the consumers. Identified Sponsor- It is undertaken by some identified individual or company, that makes the advertising efforts and also bears the cost of it.

9. Discuss the role of ‘sales promotion’ as an element of promotion mix.

Answer. Sales promotion is one of the most widely accepted and flourishing forms of promotion. It is concerned with the most important element in a purchase, the price of the product. Sales promotion is used to provide incentives to consumers. These include discounts, buy one get one free offers, gifts, hampers, etc. Any additional benefit provided to the consumers in terms of the promotion of the product is called sales promotion. It is an element of the promotion mix since its focus is on providing monetary benefits to consumers.

10. As the marketing manager of a big hotel located at an important tourist destination, what societal concerns would be faced by you, and what steps would you plan to take care of these concerns? Discuss.

Answer. As the marketing manager of a big hotel located at an important tourist destination, my societal concerns include ensuring that the environment, important tourist spots, and tourists visiting the place do not get impacted or harmed by the activities of the hotel. Also, I would focus on maintaining fair pricing for tourists.

11. What information is generally placed on the package of a food product? Design a label for one of the food products of your choice.

Answer. The following information is generally placed on the package of a food product:

Production Company

Manufacturer or Manufacturing Company’s name

Location of manufacture

Date of expiry

Date of manufacturing

Price of the product(MRP)

Contents present

Precautions, if any

The second part of the answer depends according to person. You can choose any product to create its label. For reference, students can also refer to the backside of any product.

12. For buyers of consumer durable products, what ‘customer care services’ would you plan as a manager of a firm marketing new brand of motorcycle. Discuss.

Answer. As a manager of a firm marketing new brand of motorcycle, I would provide the following customer care services:

I would provide free timely service for a few years.

Ensuring that all the spare parts are made available to the consumers

Giving one free accessory to the consumers

Laying down a wide variety of accessories choice

Taking genuine feedback and working on it

Listening to complaints and rectifying them.

Long Answer Type

1. What is marketing concept? How does it help in the effective marketing of goods and services.

Answer. Marketing orientation implies that focus on the satisfaction of customer’s needs is the key to the success of any organisation in the market. All the decisions in a firm are taken from the point of view of the customers. In other words, customer satisfaction becomes the focal point of all decision-making in the organisation.The basic role of a firm then is to ‘identify a need and fill it’. The concept implies that products and ad-services are bought not merely because of their quality, packing, or brand name, but because they satisfy a specific need of a customer. A pre-requisite for the success of any organisation, therefore, is to understand and respond to customer needs.

It helps in the effective marketing of goods and services in the following manner:

It identifies the gaps in the market

It provides consumers with what they need and want

It helps in responding to customer’s needs

It helps in maximizing the profit of an organization by providing consumers with what they want.

2. What is marketing mix? What are its main elements? Explain.

Answer. Marketing mix is a combination of certain elements that forms the basis for the marketing of any product. Its main elements are as follows:

Product - Product means goods or services or ‘anything of value’, which is offered to the market for sale. For example: Tata offers Tata Steel, Trucks, Salt, and a large number of other products. The concept of a product relates to not only the physical product but also the benefits offered by it from the customer’s viewpoint. For example, toothpaste is bought for whitening teeth, strengthening gums, etc. The important product decisions include deciding about the features, quality, packaging, labeling and branding of the products.

- Product means goods or services or ‘anything of value’, which is offered to the market for sale. For example: Tata offers Tata Steel, Trucks, Salt, and a large number of other products. The concept of a product relates to not only the physical product but also the benefits offered by it from the customer’s viewpoint. For example, toothpaste is bought for whitening teeth, strengthening gums, etc. The important product decisions include deciding about the features, quality, packaging, labeling and branding of the products. Price - Price is the amount of money customers have to pay to obtain the product. Marketers have not only to decide about the objectives of price setting but to analyze the factors determining the price and fix a price for the firm’s products.

- Price is the amount of money customers have to pay to obtain the product. Marketers have not only to decide about the objectives of price setting but to analyze the factors determining the price and fix a price for the firm’s products. Place - Place or Physical Distribution includes activities that make the firm’s products available to the target customers. Important decision areas in this respect include the selection of dealers or intermediaries to reach the customers, and providing support to the intermediaries (by way of discounts, promotional campaigns, etc.).The other decision areas relate to managing inventory, storage and warehousing, and transportation of goods from the place it is produced to the place it is required by the buyers.

- Place or Physical Distribution includes activities that make the firm’s products available to the target customers. Important decision areas in this respect include the selection of dealers or intermediaries to reach the customers, and providing support to the intermediaries (by way of discounts, promotional campaigns, etc.).The other decision areas relate to managing inventory, storage and warehousing, and transportation of goods from the place it is produced to the place it is required by the buyers. Promotion- Promotion of products and services includes activities that communicate the availability, features, merits, etc., of the products to the target customers and persuade them to buy them. Advertising, personal selling, and sales promotion techniques can be used by marketers to involve in promotions with things like price discounts, free samples, etc.

3. How does branding help in creating product differentiation? Does it help in marketing of goods and services? Explain.

Answer. Branding gives an identity to the brand and the product. It associates a name, colors, brand representation, logo, etc all the elements that come under branding. These elements of branding help in creating product differentiation. The entire process of branding helps in creating product differentiation. Brand, brand name, trademark, brand mark, etc all contribute towards defining a brand in a unique manner and presenting it as a separate entity. It helps in marketing of goods and services in the following manner:

(i) It helps in identifying and distinguishing their products from the competitors’ products.

(ii)It gives an identity to your brand or your product and often the features of branding becomes so famous that the brand becomes recognizable through them. For example, Cococola is easily identifiable by a combination of red and black. So, anyone who sees a combination of this color can immediately think of Coca-Cola.

