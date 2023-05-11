CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Complete List of Topics Removed

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: CBSE board has released the latest curriculum for senior secondary students pursuing Business Studies. The 12th class Business Studies Syllabus for 2023-24 consists of 12 chapters which are divided into part A and part B. Part A Principles and Functions of Management has 8 chapters and Part B Business Finance and Marketing consists of 4 chapters. Some topics and chapters have been removed from the syllabus owing either to their redundant nature or to keep up with the dynamic world. The deleted and rationalised syllabus from the CBSE Class 12 Business Studies syllabus 2023-24 has been provided below in a tabular, unit-wise and chapter-wise format.
Business Studies 1
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/ Chapters
|
Chapter 3: Business Environment
|
87–88
91–92
|
Impact of Government Policy Changes on Business and Industry, with Special Reference to Adoption of the Policies of Liberalisation, Privatisation and Globalisation
|
Chapter 7: Directing
|
188–190
204
|
Qualities of a Good Leader
|
Chapter 8: Controlling
|
214–221
223
|
Techniques of Controlling
Business Studies 2
|
Chapter 10: Financial Market
|
252–275
|
Full Chapter
CBSE Class 12 Business Studies (Updated) Course Structure 2023-24
The latest course 2023-24 is listed unit-wise here along with the marks distribution:
|Units
|Topic
|Marks
|Part A
|Principles and Functions of Management
|1
|Nature and Significance of Management
|16
|2
|Principles of Management
|3
|Business Environment
|4
|Planning
|14
|5
|Organising
|6
|Staffing
|20
|7
|Directing
|8
|Controlling
|Part B
|Business Finance and Marketing
|9
|Financial Management
|15
|10
|Financial Markets
|11
|Marketing Management
|15
|12
|Consumer Protection
|TOTAL
|80
|Part C
|Project Work (one)
|20