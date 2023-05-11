CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Complete List of Topics Removed

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Check the complete list of topics deleted from CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2023-24 in a unit-wise and chapter-wise format from this article.

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: CBSE board has released the latest curriculum for senior secondary students pursuing Business Studies. The 12th class Business Studies Syllabus for 2023-24 consists of 12 chapters which are divided into part A and part B. Part A Principles and Functions of Management has 8 chapters and Part B Business Finance and Marketing consists of 4 chapters. Some topics and chapters have been removed from the syllabus owing either to their redundant nature or to keep up with the dynamic world. The deleted and rationalised syllabus from the CBSE Class 12 Business Studies syllabus 2023-24 has been provided below in a tabular, unit-wise and chapter-wise format.

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

Business Studies 1

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/ Chapters Chapter 3: Business Environment 87–88 91–92 Impact of Government Policy Changes on Business and Industry, with Special Reference to Adoption of the Policies of Liberalisation, Privatisation and Globalisation Chapter 7: Directing 188–190 204 Qualities of a Good Leader Chapter 8: Controlling 214–221 223 Techniques of Controlling

Business Studies 2

Chapter 10: Financial Market 252–275 Full Chapter

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies (Updated) Course Structure 2023-24

The latest course 2023-24 is listed unit-wise here along with the marks distribution: