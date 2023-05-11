CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Complete List of Topics Removed

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Check the complete list of topics deleted from CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2023-24 in a unit-wise and chapter-wise format from this article.

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Deleted Syllabus 2023-24
CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: CBSE board has released the latest curriculum for senior secondary students pursuing Business Studies. The 12th class Business Studies Syllabus for 2023-24 consists of 12 chapters which are divided into part A and part B. Part A Principles and Functions of Management has 8 chapters and Part B Business Finance and Marketing consists of 4 chapters. Some topics and chapters have been removed from the syllabus owing either to their redundant nature or to keep up with the dynamic world. The deleted and rationalised syllabus from the CBSE Class 12 Business Studies syllabus 2023-24 has been provided below in a tabular, unit-wise and chapter-wise format.

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

Also Check: 

Business Studies 1

Chapter 

Page No.

Dropped Topics/ Chapters

Chapter 3: Business Environment

87–88

91–92

Impact of Government Policy Changes on Business and Industry, with Special Reference to Adoption of the Policies of Liberalisation, Privatisation and Globalisation 

Chapter 7: Directing

188–190

204

Qualities of a Good Leader 

Chapter 8: Controlling

214–221 

223

Techniques of Controlling

Business Studies 2

Chapter 10: Financial Market

252–275 

Full Chapter

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies (Updated) Course Structure 2023-24

The latest course 2023-24 is listed unit-wise here along with the marks distribution:

Career Counseling
Units Topic Marks
Part A Principles and Functions of Management  
1 Nature and Significance of Management  16
2 Principles of Management 
3 Business Environment
4 Planning 14
5 Organising
6 Staffing 20
7 Directing
8 Controlling
Part B Business Finance and Marketing  
9 Financial Management 15
10 Financial Markets
11 Marketing Management 15
12 Consumer Protection
  TOTAL 80
Part C Project Work (one) 20

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next