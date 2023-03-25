CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Question Paper 2023: Download PDF & Check Answer Key By Experts

JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Exam Paper 2023: CBSE Class 12 Business Studies 2022-23 board examination was held today all across CBSE schools. Check the question paper from the board exam, of all sets in PDF format, and get the direct download link from this article.

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Question Paper 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education has conducted the Business Studies board exam of the 2022-23 session today, on Saturday, March 25, 2023 from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. With Business Studies, another major Commerce stream paper for this academic year is over now. However, students will definitely take a little time to come out of the post-exam feel as they discuss their exam experience, engage in discussions about which answer is right and wrong, etc. To help the candidates who appeared in the Class 12th Business studies exam today and the students who are preparing to appear in the exam in the coming academic session, we have provided here the complete question papers from the examination today. 

You can download CBSE Class 12 Business Study Question Paper PDFs, check the exam analysis and answer key also from this article. 

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Standard Question Paper 2023: Pattern

  • Max. Marks: 80 
  • Time Allowed: 3 hours
  • Questions carrying 3 marks.
  • Questions carrying 4 marks.
  • Questions carrying 6 marks
  • Some questions had sub-questions as well.

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Question Paper 2023

CBSE will release the official question papers and answer keys of Class 12 later on. 

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Question Paper 2023 PDF

Before the official question papers are released by CBSE, you can check the question paper and answer key available at Jagran Josh. Download the PDF of the CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Question Paper 2023 below: 

Download CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Question Paper 2023 PDF

