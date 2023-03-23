CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Exam on March 25th: Check Important Material and Last Minute Preparation Tips

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Exam 2023: Class 12 CBSE Board Exams 2023 for the core Commerce paper Business Studies is scheduled for Saturday, March 25. 2023. Check here some important resources and tips provided by subject experts to ace the upcoming exam.

CBSE Business Studies Board Exam 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education has been conducting the board examination for senior secondary students since February 15th, 2023 for the 2022-23 session. While some of the major exams have already been conducted, some major papers from the Commerce and Humanities stream are upcoming. In this article, we have compiled some of the most useful study material and resources required for the Business Studies examination of CBSE Class 12th which is scheduled to be held from 10.30 AM on March 25, 2023. Business Studies, subject code 054, is one of the core subjects of the Commerce stream and also a very scoring paper. Hence, students must pay attention to their last-minute preparation and focus on the right direction to score maximum marks.

Important Guidelines for CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Exam 2023

Reach the exam centre on time. Read all the questions and the related instructions carefully. Stick to the word limit for each answer. Utilise the 15 minutes time, provided before writing the answers, to understand all questions.

Important Study Material for CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Exam

Check below important last-minute study materials to revise in the last days before the exam:

CBSE 12th Business Studies Question Paper Design

Max. Marks: 80

Time Allowed: 3 hours

Questions carrying 3 marks with subquestions.

Questions carrying 4 marks with subquestions.

Questions carrying 6 marks with subquestions.

CBSE Class 12th Business Studies Important Questions

As seen above, all types of questions are important for the examinations. Thus, students need to ensure that they have a good understanding of the subject matter to solve all such questions. Check below CBSE Class 12 Important Questions from Business Studies for the exam tomorrow.

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2023

Make sure to go through the updated CBSE Class 12 Business Studies syllabus to ensure coverage of each and every topic.

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies DELETED Syllabus 2023

Also, make sure to go through the DELETED CBSE Class 12 Business Studies syllabus to ensure that you are not wasting time on any of the topics which will not be assess in the exam.

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Topper Answer Sheet

Now see how the topper students in the past years answered the questions. Do not try to cpy them. Instead, try to analyse what they have done, which points they have covered in different kinds of questions, their presentation pof ideas and example.

Class 12 CBSE Business Studies Sample Papers 2023 & Marking Scheme

It is not enough to just solve the sample question paper of Business Studies. You must also go through the Solution or the Marking Scheme provided by CBSE for the sample paper. By doing this, you would know exactly what the board examiners expect in your paper.

Bonus: More Important Questions for CBSE 12th Class Business Studies

From the links mentioned below, you will be able to find more and more such questions which have more chances of being asked in the paper.