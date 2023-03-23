TOP Tips and Tricks to Solve Case Study Questions of CBSE Class 12 Business Studies

Tips and Tricks to Solve Case Study Questions of CBSE Class 12 Business Studies: CBSE board is set to conduct the Class 12 Business Studies examination 2023 on March 25, 2023. Check here your answer to the question "How to Solve Case Study Questions in Business Studies Class 12" with TOP tricks and tips in this article.

How to Solve Case Study Questions in Business Studies class 12: A common question asked by students pursuing the Commerce stream under CBSE Board is how to solve the case study questions in order to make the least mistakes, score full marks and do so in the least time. In this article, we are going to help you with tips and tricks to solve case study questions in CBSE Class 12 Business Studies examination. Case study questions are very important and carry heavy weightage in the curriculum. Therefore, CBSE 12th class students must make use of the tips and tricks in this article to solve case study questions from class 12 Business studies effectively.

Questions in CBSE Class 12 Business Studies

Max. Marks: 80

Time Allowed: 3 hours

Questions carrying 3 marks .

Questions carrying 4 marks .

Questions carrying 6 marks .

Upon viewing the typology of questions prescribed by the CBSE Board for 12th class Business Studies, you would be able to understand that the question paper is intended to check your grasp on the subject matter, check your understanding of the real-world scenario and being able to apply the subject knowledge in the real business world.

S.No. Typology of Questions Marks Percentage 1 Remembering and Understanding: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers. Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organizing, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas 44 55% 2 Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way 19 23.75% 3 Analysing, Evaluating and Creating: Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalizations. Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria. Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions. 17 21.25% Total 80 100%

TOP Tips and Tricks to Solve Case Study Questions in Business Studies Class 12

1st Trick: Do not read the case study first!

Firstly, you should read the questions and then read the case study. This will help you because you would know what exactly you are looking for in the contents of the case study.

In case the case study does not have separate subquestions and the question is included in the case study itself, read the ending part of the case study. More often than not, you will find the question of the case study there.

2nd Trick: Do not JUST read!

When you start reading the case study, do not just read it simply in a go. Instead, focus on each line and make a note of the keywords and important points in the case study. These points will help you write your answer well. In fact, it is a strong suggestion that you go through the case study more than three to five times to ensure that you are not missing any key points and are able to actually grasp the points in the case study and answer the question to the point.

3rd Trick: Do not re-write the story!

Often, students make the mistake of writing long answers, re-creating or re-writing the same case study in the answer. This must be avoided. The examiner is not looking for longer answers and you will not be marked on the length of your answers. Instead, you should stick to the word limit and answer the question precisely. The questions are intended to check your skills in the subject, not your novel-writing skill, after all.