CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2022-2023 (Revised): Download New Curriculum in PDF

Concept After going through this unit, the student/ learner would be able to:

Concept and importance l Understand the concept of organizing as a structure and as a process. · l Explain the importance of organising.

Organising Process l Describe the steps in the process of organizing

Structure of organisation- functional and divisional concept. Formal and informal organisation- concept l Describe functional and divisional structures of organisation. · l Explain the advantages, disadvantages and suitability of functional and divisional structure. l Understand the concept of formal and informal organisation. · l Discuss the advantages, disadvantages of formal and informal organisation.

Delegation: concept, elements and importance l Understand the concept of delegation. · l Describe the elements of delegation. · l Appreciate the importance of Delegation.