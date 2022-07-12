CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2022-2023 (Revised): Download New Curriculum in PDF

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2022-2023 has been divided into 13 units out of which the first 12 units include details of textbook contents that need to be prepared throughout the session. Unit 13 mentions the project work details. Along with these specifics, students can also know the assessment details by going through the CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2022-2023. The full syllabus is provided below for download in PDF.
Check CBSE Class 12 Business Studies (Code No. 054) Syllabus 2022-23 below:
Part A: Principles and Functions of Management
Unit 1: Nature and Significance of Management
Concept
After going through this unit, the student/ learner would be able to:
l Understand the concept of management. ·
l Explain the meaning of ‘Effectiveness and Efficiency. ·
l Discuss the objectives of management. ·
l Describe the importance of management.
Management as Science, Art and Profession
l Examine the nature of management as a science, art and profession.
Levels of Management
l Understand the role of top, middle and lower levels of management
Management functions-planning, organizing, staffing, directing and controlling
l Explain the functions of management
Coordination- concept and importance
|
l Discuss the concept and characteristics of coordination. ·
l Explain the importance of coordination.
Unit 2: Principles of Management
Concept
After going through this unit, the student/ learner would be able to:
|
Principles of Management- concept and significance
l Understand the concept of principles of management. ·
l Explain the significance of management principles.
Fayol’s principles of management
l Discuss the principles of management developed by Fayol.
Taylor’s Scientific management- principles and techniques
|
l Explain the principles and techniques of ‘Scientific Management’. ·
l Compare the contributions of Fayol and Taylor.
Unit 3: Business Environment
Concept
After going through this unit, the student/ learner would be able to:
|
Business Environment- concept and importance
|
l Understand the concept of ‘Business Environment’. ·
l Describe the importance of business environment
Dimensions of Business EnvironmentEconomic, Social, Technological, Political and Legal
Demonetization - concept and features
l Describe the various dimensions of ‘Business Environment’. ·
l Understand the concept of demonetization
Unit 4: Planning
Concept
After going through this unit, the student/ learner would be able to:
|
Concept, importance and limitation
l Understand the concept of planning. ·
l Describe the importance of planning. ·
l Understand the limitations of planning.
Planning process
l Describe the steps in the process of planning.
Single use and standing plans. Objectives, Strategy, Policy, Procedure, method Rule, budget and Programme
l Develop an understanding of single use and standing plans ·
l Describe objectives, policies, strategy, procedure, method, rule, budget and programme as types of plans.
Unit 5: Organising
Concept
After going through this unit, the student/ learner would be able to:
|
Concept and importance
l Understand the concept of organizing as a structure and as a process. ·
l Explain the importance of organising.
Organising Process
l Describe the steps in the process of organizing
Structure of organisation- functional and divisional concept. Formal and informal organisation- concept
l Describe functional and divisional structures of organisation. ·
l Explain the advantages, disadvantages and suitability of functional and divisional structure.
l Understand the concept of formal and informal organisation. ·
l Discuss the advantages, disadvantages of formal and informal organisation.
Delegation: concept, elements and importance
l Understand the concept of delegation. ·
l Describe the elements of delegation. ·
l Appreciate the importance of Delegation.
Decentralization: concept and importance
l Understand the concept of decentralisation. ·
l Explain the importance of decentralisation. ·
l Differentiate between delegation and decentralisation.
