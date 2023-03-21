CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Practice Paper 2023, Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Practice Paper 2023: Get CBSE class 12th Business Studies additional practice questions or practice paper in PDF format to revise the most important questions for the upcoming CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Board Exam 2023.

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Board Exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on Thursday, March 25, 2023.

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies: Important Points to Remember

Max. Marks: 80

Time Allowed: 3 hours

Answers to the questions carrying 3 marks may be from 50 to 75 words .

Answers to the questions carrying 4 marks may be about 150 words .

Answers to the questions carrying 6 marks may be about 200 words .

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Practice Paper 2023

Practice Questions

Session 2022-23

Class XII

Business Studies

Max. Marks: 80

Time Allowed: 3 hours

General Instructions:

1 This question paper contains 34 questions.

Marks are indicated against each question. Answers should be brief and to the point. Answers to the questions carrying 3 marks may be from 50 to 75 words. Answers to the questions carrying 4 marks may be about 150 words. Answers to the questions carrying 6 marks may be about 200 words. Attempt all parts of the questions together.

SECTION A

Q1 Tia has been appointed as the manager of the sales department, and she has been given a target to increase the sales by 20% by the end of the quarter. The company is in the business of selling naturally made lipsticks and perfumes. Tia has drawn out two separate plans for both the products respectively. What is the process of segregation followed by Tia in this scenario?

A departmentalisation

B assignment of duties

C identification and division of work

D establishing authority and reporting relationships.

Q2 “Global stock indices have fallen on account of the pandemic” The above statement DIRECTLY falls under which dimension of the business environment?

A legal environment

B social environment

C economic environment

D technological environment

Q3 ABC & Co. is conducting a training to help its managers understand the principles of management. However, one employee does not want to attend it as he thinks that such trainings only benefit employees of large organizations and not small firms like his. Which of the following nature of principles of management has the employee NOT understood?

A flexible

B general guidelines

C universal applicability

D formed by practice and experimentation

Q4 Bhrama & Co has come up with special offers for its customers for Diwali. Their marketing and graphics team have designed a pamphlet to be shared with the customers on social media. Which dimension of the business environment does this situation cover?

A legal and social

B political and social

C technological and legal

D technological and social

Q5 Fredrick Winslow Taylor proposed which of the following styles of management as opposed to rule of thumb?

A planned management

B scientific management

C organised management

D systematic management

Q6 In Country X, 80% of the factories are owned by the government. But these factories have long been operating at a loss and so the government has opted to sell 50% of its holdings to other big companies in the nation. The rationale is that since these businesses have better resources, they would be able to manage these factories better. What is this decision of the government known as?

A privatisation

B globalisation

C liberalisation

D demonetisation

Q7 The revenue of Khazana Ltd has nearly doubled in the last three years. However, due to huge production costs, the company is not making any profits. Considering the financial situation of the company, the management has decided not to declare any dividends. This has made the shareholders of Khazana Ltd very upset. Is the shareholders' reaction justified in this scenario? Choose the correct answer.

A Yes. The management has no right to decide whether or not dividend can be declared. This right is with the shareholders

B No. The management is right in not declaring dividend since the company will need cash to meet the huge costs

C Yes. The revenue of the company has doubled and hence dividend should be given to the shareholders

D No. The management is right in not declaring dividend since the company does not have any profits

Q8 'Chartered Accountants are required to follow certain guidelines and regulations once they begin practising their profession.' Which characteristic of professions does the above sentence highlight?

A service motive

B restricted entry

C ethical code of conduct

D professional association

Q9 Mr Khanna is the CEO of Plastics & Co. He is worried about the constant fights which are happening at the factory's premises between the workers every day 1 which delays work. To resolve the situation, he hired Mr Kaustav, as the operational manager, who would be in charge of the day-to-day functions at the factory. Based on your understanding of the situation, which aspect of Mr Kaustav's recruitment makes him an “Operational Manager”?

A his qualification

B he is hired by the CEO

C He is required to travel to the factory.

D He is hired to take care of the day-to-day functions.

Q10 The Finance Head of Siddhi & Co informs the CEO that the percentage of net income to sales is 10%. What type of ratio of control is being used here?

A Profitability ratio

B Solvency ratio

C Turnover ratio

D Liquidity ratio

Q.11 In a company the decision-making authority is retained by higher management levels. What can be DEFINITELY said about its organisational structure?

A integrated

B diversified

C centralised

D decentralised

...

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Practice Paper 2023 PDF Download

To check the complete contents of the CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Practice Paper free of cost, click on the link below:

