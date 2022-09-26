CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Sample Paper 2022-23: Download PDF Here

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Sample Paper 2022-23: View and Download the PDF of recently released CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Sample Paper 2022-23 at Jagran Josh.

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Sample Question Paper 2022-23: CBSE has shared Class 12 Business Studies Sample Paper 2022-23 and its marking scheme. The documents, in pdf format, are available on the official website of Central Board of Secondary Education at cbseacademic.nic.in.

Business Studies is largely regarded as a subject with great scoring potential. Even if you start your preparation today with the desire to score high and perform your best, you would be able to do it if done smartly.

The smart way to prepare for the subject is by checking the revised syllabus of CBSE Business studies and then the marking scheme of the paper. Now, go through the important topics in class 12 business studies to understand how to approach the subject.

Once you are equipped with the syllabus and the required subject knowledge, you should look for the previous year papers and the sample paper to figure out how the questions are asked.

Therefore, candidates must practise this Class 12 Business Studies Sample Question Paper 2022-23 by CBSE to perform their best.

Starting with the general instructions given in CBSE 12 Business Studies Sample Question Paper:

MM – 80

TIME: 3 HOURS

General Instructions:

This question paper contains 34 questions. Marks are indicated against each question. Answers should be brief and to the point. Answers to the questions carrying 3 marks may be from 50 to 75 words. Answers to the questions carrying 4 marks may be about 150 words. Answers to the questions carrying 6 marks may be about 200 words. Attempt all parts of the questions together.

Follow these instructions strictly to avoid any confusions.

Find below the CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Sample Question Paper 2022-23 and prepare yourselves in the best manner.

Rishabh joined an entertainment company Avtaar, as a creative head. As a manager looking after the creative unit of the company, one of the functions he has to perform is the process of organizing. Which step of the process will he need to perform after identifying and dividing the work that has to be done in accordance with previously determined plans?

a)Identification and division of work

b).Departmentalisation

c).Assignment of Duties

d).Establishing Reporting Relationships

Which characteristic of the business environment is highlighted when changes are taking place too frequently and it becomes difficult to predict the future?

a). Uncertainty

b). Complexity

c). Inter-relatedness

d). Relativity

Aarohan Ltd. is a company manufacturing automobiles where division of work into key areas includes production, purchase, marketing, accounts and personnel. Which of the following is a disadvantage of the organization structure of Aarohan Ltd.?

a). It may lead to increase in cost

b). Managers may gain power and assert independence and ignore organization interests.

c). It ensures that different functions get due attention.

d). Heads do not get training for top management positions.

4.

5. Identify the reason which makes management important in the light of the fact that it is generally seen that individuals in an organization resist change, as a change often means moving from a familiar, secure environment into a newer and a more challenging one.

a. Management helps in achieving group goals.

b. Management creates a dynamic organization

c. Management increases efficiency

d. Management helps in the development of society.

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Sample Paper 2022-23 in pdf format to download and print.

Marking scheme of the CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Sample Paper 2022-23.

Using both CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Sample Paper 2022-23 and the marking scheme, students can test themselves and work on their weak spots to enhance their scores.

