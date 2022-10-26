CBSE Class 12th Business Studies Deleted Syllabus 2022-23: What is removed?

CBSE Class 12th Business Studies Deleted Syllabus 2022-23: Read this article to know What has been removed from the latest syllabus of BST in CBSE Class 12th.

CBSE Class 12th Business Studies Deleted Syllabus 2022-23: CBSE students pursuing Business Studies, under commerce stream, in class 12th need not be confused about what to study and what to leave out. In this article, we are covering the latest syllabus of CBSE Class 12th Business studies focusing on what are the topics that have been deleted.

Business Studies course by CBSE board in senior secondary level primarily focuses on Principles and Functions of Management and Business Finance and Marketing.

A project work is also covered and it is evaluated for a total of 30 marks.

Let us check the portions that have been removed from the current academic session in a unit-wise manner:

Unit and Topic Deleted Portion Unit 3: Business Environment Impact of Government policy changes on business with special reference to liberalization, privatization and globalization in India Unit 10: Financial Markets Functions and Types of Financial Markets Instruments of Money market Methods of floatation in the primary market Unit 12: Consumer Protection* Consumer Protection Act 1986

*Candidates please note that Consumer Protection Act 1986 has been replaced with The Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

DOWNLOAD the updated CBSE Class 12th Business Studies Syllabus 2022-23

Revision and Practise are the key to excellence. To make sure that you are revising what's required and practising everything, click on the link below:

Best of luck to all the candidates.

ALSO DOWNLOAD: CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Sample Paper 2022-23