CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Exam 2023: Check Important Assertion & Reason Questions for Quick Revision

Assertion and Reason MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Business Studies: Check important assertion and reason questions to practice for the CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Exam which is due on March 25, 2023 (Saturday). All questions are provided with answers.

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Assertion and Reason Questions: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board Exam for Class 12 Business Studies is scheduled for March 25, 2023 (Saturday). This is going to be a major one for the students from commerce stream, therefore the exam preparations must in full swing in these last days. The board question paper of CBSE Class 12 Business Studies will have a mix of objective and subjective type questions. In the objective section of the paper, questions on assertion and reasoning will be there for which students will be required to analyse the given two statements and based on their understanding they will have to choose the right option out of the given four.

In this article, you will get a set of Assertion and Reasoning Questions for CBSE Class 12 Business Studies that will help you in quick practice and revision of important concepts before the exam. All questions have been curated by the subject experts and are provided with answers.

Check Important Assertion and Reason Questions for CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Exam 2023 below:

There are two statements marked as Assertion (A) and Reason(R). Read the statements and choose the appropriate option from the options given below;

(a) Both Assertion (A) and Reason(R) are true and Reason (R) is correct explanation of Assertion (A)

(b) Both Assertion (A) and Reason(R) are true but Reason (R) is not the correct explanation of Assertion (A)

(c) Assertion (A) is true but Reason(R) is false

(d) Assertion (A) is false but Reason(R) is true

1.Assertion [A]: Different elements of the business environment are closely interrelated.

Reason [R]: Business environment is a relative concept since it differs from country to country and even region to region.

Answer: (b)

2.Assertion [A]: Totality of external forces is an important feature of the business environment.

Reason [R]: Business environment is the sum total of all things external to business organizations and,as such, is aggregative in nature.

Answer: (c)

3.Assertion (A) : Sales forecast is the basis on which a business firm prepares its annual plan for production and sales.

Reason(R) : Planning is the primary function of management.

Answer: (b)

4.Assertion (A) : Middle management and other decision makers are neither allowed to deviate from the plan nor they are permitted to act on their own.

Reason(R) : Planning in a way reduces creativity since people tend to think along the same lines as others.

Answer: (a)

5.Assertion (A) : Monitoring the plan is equally important to ensure that objectives are achieved.

Reason(R) : To see whether plans are being implemented and activities are performed according to schedule is also part of planning process.

Answer: (b)

6.Assertion (A): That part of brand, which can be spoken is called a brand name.

Reason(R): That part of brand which can be recognized but which is not utterable is called trademark.

Answer: (c)

7.Assertion (A):The various functions of planning are inter related, however planning provides the basis of all other functions.

Reason (R) : Planning is a continuous activity.

Answer: (b)

8.Assertion (A) : Planning is pervasive

Reason (R) : It is an exclusive function of top management or of some particular department or manager.

Answer: (c)

9.Assertion (A): Delegation refers to the downward transfer of authority from a superior to a subordinate.

Reason (R): It is a prerequisite to the efficient functioning of an organization, because it enables a manager to use his time on high priority activities.

Answer: (a)

10.Assertion (A): Price may be called by different names for example, price of the education is tuition fees, price for using road is toll etc.

Reason (R) : Price is the monetary sacrifice which a buyer makes when he buys something.

Answer: (a)

11.Assertion (A) Directing involves motivation and encourages the employees to perform the tasks assigned to them.

Reason (R) Controlling involves comparison of current performance of the employees with the established standards.

Answer: (b)

12.Read the following statements Assertion (A) and Reason (R):

Assertion(A): Only one product or service can be marketed

Reason (R): Anything that is of value to the other can be marketed

(a) Both A and R are true

(b) Both A and R are false

(c) A is true and R is false

(d) A is false and R is true

Answer: (d)

