CBSE Topper Answer Sheet Class 12 Business Studies, Download PDF

CBSE Topper Answer Sheet Class 12 Business Studies: Check CBSE class 12th Business Studies Topper Answer Sheets from the previous years and download their PDFs to answer like a topper in the upcoming Class 12th CBSE Business Studies Board Exam 2023.

CBSE Topper Answer Sheet for Class 12 Business Studies: CBSE Class 12 board exam for the major Commerce stream paper Business Studies is scheduled to be conducted on March 25, 2023. As each candidate is preparing themselves to perform their best in the exam, we have provided here the answer sheets of the toppers from the previous CBSE 12th Business Studies examination. The candidates have a few days before the actual day of exam wherein they must focus well on revising what they have prepared throughout the academic year. Referring to these model answers by the toppers or the topper answer sheets will help you ace the 2023 Business Studies board examination.

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Board Exam 2023

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies exam will be conducted on Saturday, March 25, 2023 from 10.30 Am. The paper will be conducted for 80 marks and students will have 3 hours to attempt the paper.

CBSE 12 Business Studies Question Paper Design

Max Marks: 80 Timing Duration: 3 hours The Business Studies question paper will contain 34 questions. Answers must be brief and to the point. Attempt all parts of the questions together.

Important Points to Remember

Answers to the questions carrying 3 marks may be from 50 to 75 words .

Answers to the questions carrying 4 marks may be about 150 words .

Answers to the questions carrying 6 marks may be about 200 words .

