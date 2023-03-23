Important CBSE Class 12 Business Studies MCQs 2023 PDF: Check Chapter-wise Questions, and Answers for Quick Revision

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Important MCQs 2023: This is a crucial phase for the students sitting in the CBSE Class 12 2023 Exams. According to the CBSE’s 2023 date sheet, the next exam in line is Class 12 Business Studies. It is one of the important subjects in the commerce stream. The Class 12 Business studies CBSE Exam 2023 is scheduled for 25 March 2023, Saturday. The Exam code for CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Exam is 054.
Students must check below the list of chapter/unit-wise mcqs for their upcoming Business Studies Exam's better preparation.
CBSE Class 12 Business Studies BluePrint 2022-23:
|
Units
|
Marks
|
Part A
|
Principles and Functions of Management
|
1
|
Nature and Significance of Management
|
16
|
2
|
Principles of Management
|
3
|
Business Environment
|
4
|
Planning
|
14
|
5
|
Organising
|
6
|
Staffing
|
20
|
7
|
Directing
|
8
|
Controlling
|
Total
|
50
|
Part B
|
Business Finance and Marketing
|
9
|
Financial Management
|
15
|
10
|
Financial Markets
|
11
|
Marketing Management
|
15
|
12
|
Consumer Protection
|
Total
|
30
|
Part C
|
Project Work
|
20
CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Chapter-wise Important MCQs
Part A: Principles and Functions of Management
Unit 1: Nature and Significance of Management
Q1: A manager obtains the required capital at 12% interest while the prevailing rate
of interest in the market is 10%. How would you describe such a manager?
- Efficient
- Effective
- Efficient and Effective
- None of the above
Ans: a. Efficient
Q2: “A manager in a conscious manner has to ensure that even where members of a
department willingly cooperate, coordination gives direction to the willing spirit.” The
characteristic of coordination being highlighted above is :
- Coordination is the responsibility of all managers.
- Coordination is a deliberate function.
- Coordination integrates group efforts.
- Coordination is a continuous process
Ans:b. Coordination is a deliberate function.
Q3: The process of creating an internal environment, where individuals work
effectively and efficiently for the achievement of goal is known as ----------------.
- Coordination
- Delegation
- Management
- Planning
Ans:c. Management
Q4: Managers apply management principles by using creativity. This is related to
- Management as Science
- Management as an Art
- Management as both Science and Art
- Management as a profession
Ans:b. Management as an Art
Q5: KTX Group is rolling out an initiative to help create wealth for its employees
through the implementation of the Employee Stock option. Through motivation and
leadership, the management will help individuals to develop team spirit, cooperation
and commitment to the success of the group. The following importance of
management is highlighted above:
- Management helps in achieving personal objectives
- Management helps in the development of society
- Management creates a dynamic organization
- Management increases efficiency
Ans:b. Management helps in the development of society
Unit 2: Principles of Management
Q1: According to the technique of Scientific management “Differential Piece Wage
system” How much more will a worker making 60 units earn as compared to a worker
making 49 units? If the standard output per day is 50 units and those who make
standard output or more than standard get Rs. 75 per unit and those below get Rs. 65
per unit.
(a) Rs. 4500
(b) Rs. 3185
(c) Rs. 1315
(d) Rs. 3250
Ans: (c) Rs. 1315
Q2: The CEO of Radhe Cycles Pvt Ltd. Mr. Kumar wants to get maximum output
from the employees at a competitive cost. On the other hand, Ramakaant, an employee
of the company, wants to get the maximum salary while working the least. The
principle of management given by Fayol being violated by Ramakaant is ----------------
(a) Remuneration
(b) Equity
(c) Discipline
(d) Subordination of individual interest to the general interest.
Ans: (d) Subordination of individual interest to the general interest.
Q3: The principle of management given by Fayol which aims at preventing
overlapping of activities is:
(a) Division of work
(b) Unity of Command
(c) Unity of Direction
(d) Order
Ans:(c) Unity of Direction
Q4: Suraj was engaged in the business of carpet making. Since the company was
making handmade carpets as well as machine made carpet, there were lot of
overlapping of activities. So, the Production manager advised that there should be two
separate divisions where in each division should have its own head, plans and
execution.
Identify the principle of management insisted by production Manager.
(a) Unity of command
(b) order
(c) Unity of direction
(d) Equity
Ans: (c) Unity of direction
Q5: Gang plank is concerned about---------------.
- a) Contact not allowed
- b) Indirect contact
- c) Direct contact
- d) Contact before application.
Ans: c) Direct contact
Unit 3: Business Environment
Q1: The increasing trend towards E-Commerce is an example of
- a) Economic Environment
- b) Legal Environment
- c) Social Environment
- d) Technological Environment
Ans: d) Technological Environment
Q2: Which of the following is a component of economic environment?
- a) Concern with quality life
- b) Rates of saving and investment.
- c) Extent of government intervention in business.
- d) Birth and Death rates.
Ans: b) Rates of saving and investment.
Q3: ‘Beti Bacho Beti Padho Yojana’ started by the government of India is a part
of _______
- a) Economic Environment
- b) Political Environment.
- c) Social Environment
- d) Technological Environment
Ans:b) Political Environment.
Q4: Scanning of the business environment helps to identify
- a) Opportunities
- b) Threats
- c) Both (a) and (b)
- d) None of the above.
Ans:c) Both (a) and (b)
Q5: Introduction of mobile phone have negatively affected the business of watches and
cameras" Which factor of business environment is related with the sentence.
(a) Technological environment
(b) Social environment.
(c) Political environment
(d)Legal environment
Ans: (a) Technological environment
Unit 4: Planning
Q1: Changes and events cannot be eliminated but can be anticipated and managerial response to them can be developed. Which importance of planning is highlighted in the above statement.
- Planning provides direction
- Planning reduces overlapping and wasteful activities
- Planning reduces the risk of uncertainty
- It facilitates decision making
Ans: c. Planning reduces the risk of uncertainty
Q2: “If the end result is clear it becomes easier to work towards the goal.” Identify the step of one of the functions of management highlighted above.
- Developing premises
- Implementation of plan
- Follow up action
- Setting of objectives
Ans:d. Setting of objectives
Q3: Rahul, sales executive of mankind Pharma ltd. Put forth the idea of using artificial intelligence in the marketing of its products which will help in saving time, cost and energy for both ends. The marketing manager appreciated him but suggested to continue with the already developed marketing strategy. which limitation of planning is reflected in the above case.
- Planning is time consuming
- Planning reduces creativity
- Planning leads to rigidity
- Planning does not guarantee success
Ans: c. Planning leads to rigidity
Q4: Arrange the following in correct sequential order.
- Identifying alternatives
- Selecting an alternative
- Setting up of objectives
- Implementation of plan
- Developing premises
- Evaluating the alternatives
- Follow up action
- (i) (iii)(ii)(vi)(v)(iv)(vii)
- (iii)(v)(i)(vi)(ii)(iv)(vii)
- (iii)(i)(ii)(vi)(v)(iv)(vii)
- (iii)(v)(i)(vi)(ii)(vii)(iv)
Ans: b. (iii)(v)(i)(vi)(ii)(iv)(vii)
Q5: Name the function of management which bridges the gap between where we are and where we want to go.
- Planning
- Staffing
- Organising
- Directing
Ans: a. Planning
Unit 5: Organising
Q1: Organising is a process by which the manager
(a) Establishes order out of chaos
(b) Removes conflict among people over work or responsibility sharing
(c) Creates an environment suitable for teamwork
(d) All of the above
Ans: (d) All of the above
Q2: It refers to the number of subordinates that can be effectively managed by a
superior,
(a) Organisational structure
(b) Informal organisation
(c) Span of management
(d) None of the above
Ans:(c) Span of management
Q3: Identify the type of organisational structure which facilitates occupational
specialisation,
(a) Functional structure
(b) Horizontal structure
(c) Network structure
(d) Divisional structure
Ans: (a) Functional structure
Q4: When decision-making authority is retained organisation is said to be by higher
management levels, as
(a) Decentralised
(b) Centralised
(c) Fragmented
(d) None of the above
Ans:(b) Centralised
Q5: Which of the following is not an element of delegation?
(a) Responsibilty
(b) Authority
(c) Accountability
(d) Decentralisation
Ans:(d) Decentralisation
Download PDF of all the CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Important MCQs from the link below:
|CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Exam 2023- Important MCQs PDF
