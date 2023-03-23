Important CBSE Class 12 Business Studies MCQs 2023 PDF: Check Chapter-wise Questions, and Answers for Quick Revision

Business Studies Important MCQs for CBSE Class 12: Practice important MCQs from all chapters of class 12 Business Studies. These chapter-wise MCQs are important for the upcoming CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Board Exam 2023.

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Important MCQs 2023: This is a crucial phase for the students sitting in the CBSE Class 12 2023 Exams. According to the CBSE’s 2023 date sheet, the next exam in line is Class 12 Business Studies. It is one of the important subjects in the commerce stream. The Class 12 Business studies CBSE Exam 2023 is scheduled for 25 March 2023, Saturday. The Exam code for CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Exam is 054.

Students must check below the list of chapter/unit-wise mcqs for their upcoming Business Studies Exam's better preparation.

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies BluePrint 2022-23:

Units Marks Part A Principles and Functions of Management 1 Nature and Significance of Management 16 2 Principles of Management 3 Business Environment 4 Planning 14 5 Organising 6 Staffing 20 7 Directing 8 Controlling Total 50 Part B Business Finance and Marketing 9 Financial Management 15 10 Financial Markets 11 Marketing Management 15 12 Consumer Protection Total 30 Part C Project Work 20

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Chapter-wise Important MCQs

Part A: Principles and Functions of Management

Unit 1: Nature and Significance of Management

Q1: A manager obtains the required capital at 12% interest while the prevailing rate

of interest in the market is 10%. How would you describe such a manager?

Efficient Effective Efficient and Effective None of the above

Ans: a. Efficient

Q2: “A manager in a conscious manner has to ensure that even where members of a

department willingly cooperate, coordination gives direction to the willing spirit.” The

characteristic of coordination being highlighted above is :

Coordination is the responsibility of all managers. Coordination is a deliberate function. Coordination integrates group efforts. Coordination is a continuous process

Ans:b. Coordination is a deliberate function.

Q3: The process of creating an internal environment, where individuals work

effectively and efficiently for the achievement of goal is known as ----------------.

Coordination Delegation Management Planning

Ans:c. Management

Q4: Managers apply management principles by using creativity. This is related to

Management as Science Management as an Art Management as both Science and Art Management as a profession

Ans:b. Management as an Art

Q5: KTX Group is rolling out an initiative to help create wealth for its employees

through the implementation of the Employee Stock option. Through motivation and

leadership, the management will help individuals to develop team spirit, cooperation

and commitment to the success of the group. The following importance of

management is highlighted above:

Management helps in achieving personal objectives Management helps in the development of society Management creates a dynamic organization Management increases efficiency

Ans:b. Management helps in the development of society

Unit 2: Principles of Management

Q1: According to the technique of Scientific management “Differential Piece Wage

system” How much more will a worker making 60 units earn as compared to a worker

making 49 units? If the standard output per day is 50 units and those who make

standard output or more than standard get Rs. 75 per unit and those below get Rs. 65

per unit.

(a) Rs. 4500

(b) Rs. 3185

(c) Rs. 1315

(d) Rs. 3250

Ans: (c) Rs. 1315

Q2: The CEO of Radhe Cycles Pvt Ltd. Mr. Kumar wants to get maximum output

from the employees at a competitive cost. On the other hand, Ramakaant, an employee

of the company, wants to get the maximum salary while working the least. The

principle of management given by Fayol being violated by Ramakaant is ----------------

(a) Remuneration

(b) Equity

(c) Discipline

(d) Subordination of individual interest to the general interest.

Ans: (d) Subordination of individual interest to the general interest.

Q3: The principle of management given by Fayol which aims at preventing

overlapping of activities is:

(a) Division of work

(b) Unity of Command

(c) Unity of Direction

(d) Order

Ans:(c) Unity of Direction

Q4: Suraj was engaged in the business of carpet making. Since the company was

making handmade carpets as well as machine made carpet, there were lot of

overlapping of activities. So, the Production manager advised that there should be two

separate divisions where in each division should have its own head, plans and

execution.

Identify the principle of management insisted by production Manager.

(a) Unity of command

(b) order

(c) Unity of direction

(d) Equity

Ans: (c) Unity of direction

Q5: Gang plank is concerned about---------------.

a) Contact not allowed b) Indirect contact c) Direct contact d) Contact before application.

Ans: c) Direct contact

Unit 3: Business Environment

Q1: The increasing trend towards E-Commerce is an example of

a) Economic Environment b) Legal Environment c) Social Environment d) Technological Environment

Ans: d) Technological Environment

Q2: Which of the following is a component of economic environment?

a) Concern with quality life b) Rates of saving and investment. c) Extent of government intervention in business. d) Birth and Death rates.

Ans: b) Rates of saving and investment.

Q3: ‘Beti Bacho Beti Padho Yojana’ started by the government of India is a part

of _______

a) Economic Environment b) Political Environment. c) Social Environment d) Technological Environment

Ans:b) Political Environment.

Q4: Scanning of the business environment helps to identify

a) Opportunities b) Threats c) Both (a) and (b) d) None of the above.

Ans:c) Both (a) and (b)

Q5: Introduction of mobile phone have negatively affected the business of watches and

cameras" Which factor of business environment is related with the sentence.

(a) Technological environment

(b) Social environment.

(c) Political environment

(d)Legal environment

Ans: (a) Technological environment

Unit 4: Planning

Q1: Changes and events cannot be eliminated but can be anticipated and managerial response to them can be developed. Which importance of planning is highlighted in the above statement.

Planning provides direction Planning reduces overlapping and wasteful activities Planning reduces the risk of uncertainty It facilitates decision making

Ans: c. Planning reduces the risk of uncertainty

Q2: “If the end result is clear it becomes easier to work towards the goal.” Identify the step of one of the functions of management highlighted above.

Developing premises Implementation of plan Follow up action Setting of objectives

Ans:d. Setting of objectives

Q3: Rahul, sales executive of mankind Pharma ltd. Put forth the idea of using artificial intelligence in the marketing of its products which will help in saving time, cost and energy for both ends. The marketing manager appreciated him but suggested to continue with the already developed marketing strategy. which limitation of planning is reflected in the above case.

Planning is time consuming Planning reduces creativity Planning leads to rigidity Planning does not guarantee success

Ans: c. Planning leads to rigidity

Q4: Arrange the following in correct sequential order.

Identifying alternatives Selecting an alternative Setting up of objectives Implementation of plan Developing premises Evaluating the alternatives Follow up action (i) (iii)(ii)(vi)(v)(iv)(vii) (iii)(v)(i)(vi)(ii)(iv)(vii) (iii)(i)(ii)(vi)(v)(iv)(vii) (iii)(v)(i)(vi)(ii)(vii)(iv)

Ans: b. (iii)(v)(i)(vi)(ii)(iv)(vii)

Q5: Name the function of management which bridges the gap between where we are and where we want to go.

Planning Staffing Organising Directing

Ans: a. Planning

Unit 5: Organising

Q1: Organising is a process by which the manager

(a) Establishes order out of chaos

(b) Removes conflict among people over work or responsibility sharing

(c) Creates an environment suitable for teamwork

(d) All of the above

Ans: (d) All of the above

Q2: It refers to the number of subordinates that can be effectively managed by a

superior,

(a) Organisational structure

(b) Informal organisation

(c) Span of management

(d) None of the above

Ans:(c) Span of management

Q3: Identify the type of organisational structure which facilitates occupational

specialisation,

(a) Functional structure

(b) Horizontal structure

(c) Network structure

(d) Divisional structure

Ans: (a) Functional structure

Q4: When decision-making authority is retained organisation is said to be by higher

management levels, as

(a) Decentralised

(b) Centralised

(c) Fragmented

(d) None of the above

Ans:(b) Centralised

Q5: Which of the following is not an element of delegation?

(a) Responsibilty

(b) Authority

(c) Accountability

(d) Decentralisation

Ans:(d) Decentralisation

