SSC CGL Answer Key 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

IOQM Result 2025 Out, Download Using Enrollment Number and DOB at ioqmexam.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 16, 2025, 12:29 IST

IOQM Result 2025 is now available online. Candidates can visit the student login and enter their enrollment number and date of birth to download the scorecard. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
IOQM Result 2025 Out at ioqmexam.in
IOQM Result 2025 Out at ioqmexam.in
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • Visit the student login link on the official website to check the IOQM results
  • Candidates can log in with their enrollment number and date of birth
  • The RMO 2025 exam will be conducted on November 16, 2025.

IOQM Result 2025: The Mathematics Teachers Association, India has released the IOQM result 2025 on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check the result ans download the scorecard through the link available on the official website.

As per the notification provided, the IOQM 2025 provisional scorecards are now available in the student login. Candidates can challenge scores until October 17, 2025. To download the results, students must visit the official website and login using their enrollment number and date of birth.

IOQM Result 2025 is available on the official website - ioqmexam.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to download the results. 

IOQM Result 2025 - Click Here

How to Check the IOQM Result 2025

The IOQM 2025 result link is now live on the official website. Students can visit the student login link to download the scorecard. Follow the steps provided below

Step 1: Visit the official website of IOQM

Step 2: Click on the student login link

Step 3: Enter the enrollment number and date of birth

Step 4: The IOQM result will be displayed

Step 5: Download for further reference

Also Read: CBSE to Close Registration Data Submission Window of Class 9 & 11 Students TODAY, Check Official Notice Here

Related Stories

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News