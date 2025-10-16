CBSE to Close Registration Data Submission Window of Class 9 & 11 Students TODAY, Check Official Notice Here

Key Points
- CBSE schools must submit Class 9, 11 registration data for board exams 2025-26 by October 16, 2025.
- Schools must upload accurate student details and meet the stipulated deadline.
- The board has issued six reminders for schools to upload the data on the website at the earliest.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the window for CBSE Class 9, 11 Registration data submission window today, October 16, 2025. CBSE-affiliated schools are urged to submit the data for their class 9 and 11 students in order to appear for the board exams for academic year 2025-26 on the portal. The board has issued strict provisions for the schools to upload correct details of the students and adhere to the deadlines issued.
Reminder for submission of Registration Data of Candidates for Class IX/XI, 2025-2026
Guidelines for CBSE-affiliated Schools to Upload Registration Data
The board has urged the board affiliated schools to follow the mentioned requests till today, October 16, 2025:
- Submit the correct data of the students
- Submit the correct subjects offered by the students
- Submit registration data of all candidates
The official notice states, “Accordingly, all Principals are reminded that today is the last day for submission of Registration Data of candidates for Class IX/XI. Please ensure that the registration data of your school is submitted as per the directions issued.”
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation