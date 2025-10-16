CBSE to Close Registration Data Submission Window of Class 9 & 11 Students TODAY, Check Official Notice Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the window for CBSE Class 9, 11 Registration data submission window today, October 16, 2025. CBSE-affiliated schools are urged to submit the data for their class 9 and 11 students in order to appear for the board exams for academic year 2025-26 on the portal. The board has issued strict provisions for the schools to upload correct details of the students and adhere to the deadlines issued.

Reminder for submission of Registration Data of Candidates for Class IX/XI, 2025-2026

Guidelines for CBSE-affiliated Schools to Upload Registration Data

The board has urged the board affiliated schools to follow the mentioned requests till today, October 16, 2025: