RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
Focus
Quick Links

List of Largest Man-Made Lakes In The World

By Sneha Singh
Sep 18, 2025, 15:17 IST

The largest man-made lake is Lake Kariba (Zambia/Zimbabwe), followed by Bratsk Reservoir (Russia), Lake Volta (Ghana), and more. These lakes in the world were created by dams to store water, generate electricity, and control floods.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Largest man-made lake in the world
Largest man-made lake in the world

Largest man-made lake in the world: When we think of lakes, most of us imagine natural water bodies formed over thousands of years. However, here is the interesting part: not all lakes are naturally formed. Some of the largest lakes in the world are actually man-made, created when rivers are blocked with massive dams. 

These lakes are also known as reservoirs, which play a huge role in human life today. They store water for drinking and farming, generate electricity, support fisheries, and even help with flood control. However, making these lakes comes with some basic consequences, such as the displacement of people and wildlife. Still, these giant lakes stand as symbols of modern engineering and human effort to control nature for survival and progress.

Check out: List of Largest Castles In The World 

List of Largest Man-Made Lakes in the World

Let’s take a look at some of the largest man-made lakes in the world:

Lake Name

Volume (km³)

River

Country

Year Built

Lake Kariba

180.6

Zambezi River

Zambia/Zimbabwe

1959

Bratsk Reservoir

169.0

Angara River

Russia

1964

Lake Volta

150.0

Volta River

Ghana

1965

Manicouagan Reservoir

141.8

Manicouagan River

Canada

1968

Lake Guri

135.0

Caroní River

Venezuela

1986

Lake Nasser

132.0

Nile River

Egypt

1971

Williston Lake

74.3

Peace River

Canada

1967

Krasnoyarsk Reservoir

73.3

Yenisei River

Russia

1967

Zeya Reservoir

68.4

Zeya River

Russia

1978

Robert-Bourassa Reservoir

61.7

La Grande River

Canada

1981

  1. Lake Kariba

Lake Kariba is the largest artificial lake in the world by volume. Stretching 170 miles, it provides electricity to both Zambia and Zimbabwe. But its creation came at a cost, over 57,000 people had to be resettled, and thousands of animals were rescued as the waters rose.

2. Bratsk Reservoir 

This Siberian reservoir is one of Russia’s major hydroelectric sources. Apart from producing power, Bratsk is also known for being surrounded by one of the coldest inhabited regions on Earth.

3. Lake Volta 

Lake Volta is the largest man-made lake in the world by surface area, covering over 3,283 square miles, about 3.6% of Ghana’s land! It supplies power to Ghana and neighboring countries like Togo and Benin. However, its creation displaced many communities and flooded farmlands.

4. Manicouagan Reservoir

Also called the ‘Eye of Quebec' because of its circular shape (formed by an ancient asteroid impact), this reservoir is not just functional but also visually striking from space. It generates about 2,596 megawatts of electricity.

5. Lake Guri 

Lake Guri is one of South America’s largest reservoirs and a major electricity provider for Venezuela. The hydro plant is crucial for the country’s power grid.

Check out: List of Smallest Trees in the World

Sneha Singh
Sneha Singh

Content Writer

    Sneha Singh is a US News Content Writer at Jagran Josh, covering major developments in international policies and global affairs. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University, Lucknow Campus. With over six months of experience as a Sub Editor at News24 Digital, Sneha brings sharp news judgment, SEO expertise and a passion for impactful storytelling.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News