Largest man-made lake in the world: When we think of lakes, most of us imagine natural water bodies formed over thousands of years. However, here is the interesting part: not all lakes are naturally formed. Some of the largest lakes in the world are actually man-made, created when rivers are blocked with massive dams.
These lakes are also known as reservoirs, which play a huge role in human life today. They store water for drinking and farming, generate electricity, support fisheries, and even help with flood control. However, making these lakes comes with some basic consequences, such as the displacement of people and wildlife. Still, these giant lakes stand as symbols of modern engineering and human effort to control nature for survival and progress.
List of Largest Man-Made Lakes in the World
Let’s take a look at some of the largest man-made lakes in the world:
|
Lake Name
|
Volume (km³)
|
River
|
Country
|
Year Built
|
Lake Kariba
|
180.6
|
Zambezi River
|
Zambia/Zimbabwe
|
1959
|
Bratsk Reservoir
|
169.0
|
Angara River
|
Russia
|
1964
|
Lake Volta
|
150.0
|
Volta River
|
Ghana
|
1965
|
Manicouagan Reservoir
|
141.8
|
Manicouagan River
|
Canada
|
1968
|
Lake Guri
|
135.0
|
Caroní River
|
Venezuela
|
1986
|
Lake Nasser
|
132.0
|
Nile River
|
Egypt
|
1971
|
Williston Lake
|
74.3
|
Peace River
|
Canada
|
1967
|
Krasnoyarsk Reservoir
|
73.3
|
Yenisei River
|
Russia
|
1967
|
Zeya Reservoir
|
68.4
|
Zeya River
|
Russia
|
1978
|
Robert-Bourassa Reservoir
|
61.7
|
La Grande River
|
Canada
|
1981
-
Lake Kariba
Lake Kariba is the largest artificial lake in the world by volume. Stretching 170 miles, it provides electricity to both Zambia and Zimbabwe. But its creation came at a cost, over 57,000 people had to be resettled, and thousands of animals were rescued as the waters rose.
2. Bratsk Reservoir
This Siberian reservoir is one of Russia’s major hydroelectric sources. Apart from producing power, Bratsk is also known for being surrounded by one of the coldest inhabited regions on Earth.
3. Lake Volta
Lake Volta is the largest man-made lake in the world by surface area, covering over 3,283 square miles, about 3.6% of Ghana’s land! It supplies power to Ghana and neighboring countries like Togo and Benin. However, its creation displaced many communities and flooded farmlands.
4. Manicouagan Reservoir
Also called the ‘Eye of Quebec' because of its circular shape (formed by an ancient asteroid impact), this reservoir is not just functional but also visually striking from space. It generates about 2,596 megawatts of electricity.
5. Lake Guri
Lake Guri is one of South America’s largest reservoirs and a major electricity provider for Venezuela. The hydro plant is crucial for the country’s power grid.
