Largest man-made lake in the world: When we think of lakes, most of us imagine natural water bodies formed over thousands of years. However, here is the interesting part: not all lakes are naturally formed. Some of the largest lakes in the world are actually man-made, created when rivers are blocked with massive dams. These lakes are also known as reservoirs, which play a huge role in human life today. They store water for drinking and farming, generate electricity, support fisheries, and even help with flood control. However, making these lakes comes with some basic consequences, such as the displacement of people and wildlife. Still, these giant lakes stand as symbols of modern engineering and human effort to control nature for survival and progress. Check out: List of Largest Castles In The World

List of Largest Man-Made Lakes in the World Let’s take a look at some of the largest man-made lakes in the world: Lake Name Volume (km³) River Country Year Built Lake Kariba 180.6 Zambezi River Zambia/Zimbabwe 1959 Bratsk Reservoir 169.0 Angara River Russia 1964 Lake Volta 150.0 Volta River Ghana 1965 Manicouagan Reservoir 141.8 Manicouagan River Canada 1968 Lake Guri 135.0 Caroní River Venezuela 1986 Lake Nasser 132.0 Nile River Egypt 1971 Williston Lake 74.3 Peace River Canada 1967 Krasnoyarsk Reservoir 73.3 Yenisei River Russia 1967 Zeya Reservoir 68.4 Zeya River Russia 1978 Robert-Bourassa Reservoir 61.7 La Grande River Canada 1981 Lake Kariba Lake Kariba is the largest artificial lake in the world by volume. Stretching 170 miles, it provides electricity to both Zambia and Zimbabwe. But its creation came at a cost, over 57,000 people had to be resettled, and thousands of animals were rescued as the waters rose.

2. Bratsk Reservoir This Siberian reservoir is one of Russia’s major hydroelectric sources. Apart from producing power, Bratsk is also known for being surrounded by one of the coldest inhabited regions on Earth. 3. Lake Volta Lake Volta is the largest man-made lake in the world by surface area, covering over 3,283 square miles, about 3.6% of Ghana’s land! It supplies power to Ghana and neighboring countries like Togo and Benin. However, its creation displaced many communities and flooded farmlands. 4. Manicouagan Reservoir Also called the ‘Eye of Quebec' because of its circular shape (formed by an ancient asteroid impact), this reservoir is not just functional but also visually striking from space. It generates about 2,596 megawatts of electricity. 5. Lake Guri Lake Guri is one of South America’s largest reservoirs and a major electricity provider for Venezuela. The hydro plant is crucial for the country’s power grid.