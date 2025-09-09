The crown for the smallest tree goes to Dwarf Willow (Salix herbacea). This little plant is so tiny that it is even shorter than your smartphone! It’s found mostly in the cold, Arctic regions of the Northern Hemisphere, including places like Greenland, Scandinavia, and parts of the Scottish Highlands.

What Is the Smallest Tree in the World?

Smallest Tree in the World : When we think of trees, the first image that comes to mind is usually something tall, leafy, and towering over us. But here’s a surprise: not all trees are giants of the forest. Some are so small they barely rise above your ankles. Yes, you read that right! The world’s smallest tree exists, and it’s nothing like the towering oaks or redwoods we’re familiar with. Let’s dive into the fascinating world of the tiniest tree on Earth.

Even though it looks more like a ground-hugging plant than a ‘tree,’ botanically, it still qualifies as one because it has a woody stem.

What is the height of the smallest tree?

The height of the Dwarf Willow is 1-6 centimeters (0.4-2.4 inches), which is just to survive the cold and wind by staying close to the ground. In the Arctic and alpine regions where it grows, conditions are harsh, including cold temperatures most of the year, short growing seasons, strong winds that can rip taller plants apart, and more.

Which tree has the smallest leaf in the World?

The pygmy weed, a tiny succulent from California, has the smallest leaves in the world. Each leaf is only about 1.3 millimeters long, the same size as a pinhead.

So, the answer to ‘Which is the smallest tree in the world?’ is simple: the Dwarf Willow (Salix herbacea). Standing just a few centimeters tall, it’s a true wonder of nature that shows us size isn’t everything.