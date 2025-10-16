MPESB Primary Teacher Answer Key 2025 Released at esb.mp.gov.in, Download Response Sheet PDF - Link Here

Assam TET Result 2025
By Manish Kumar
Oct 16, 2025, 12:07 IST

MPESB Primary Teacher Answer Key 2025 has been released by the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) for the Primary School Teacher Selection Test  (MP TET) exam on its official website. Candidates can raise their objection on or before October 18, 2025. Check all details here. 

MPESB PSTST Answer Key 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has officially released the answer key for the Primary School Teacher Selection Test (MP TET) exam on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the PSTST-2025 examination can now download the provision MPESB Answer Key 2025 from the official website, esb.mp.gov.in. Along with the MPESB PSTST Answer Key 2025, the board has also released the detailed process to raise objections, against the answer key in online mode

The MPESB Answer Key 2025 for Primary School Teacher Selection Test allows candidates to calculate their estimated marks before the release of results. The Primary School Teacher Selection Test contains the correct answer as well as the answers marked by candidates in the exam.

MPESB Answer Key 2025

The MPESB Answer Key 2025 has been released on the official website with the process to raise objections in online mode. The last date to raise objections is October 18, 2025. Check the table below for key highlights of the MPESB Answer Key 2025.

Key Details

Information

Exam Conducted

Primary School Teacher Selection Test 

MPESB Answer Key 2025 Status

Out

Last Date to Submit Objections

October 18, 2025

Official Website

esb .mp.gov.in

How to Download MPESB Answer Key 2025?

Candidates can click on the direct link to check the MPESB Answer Key 2025 or follow the simple steps listed below to download the same-

  • Visit the official website –esb.mp.gov.in  
  • Click on the MP PSTST/MSTST Answer Key 2025 link  
  • Enter your Application Number, TAC Code, and Date of Birth
  • Submit and view your MPESB Teacher Answer Key 2025
  • Calculate your estimated marks  
  • Download and save the PDF for future reference 

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

