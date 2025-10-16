MPESB Primary Teacher Answer Key 2025 Released at esb.mp.gov.in, Download Response Sheet PDF - Link Here

MPESB PSTST Answer Key 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has officially released the answer key for the Primary School Teacher Selection Test (MP TET) exam on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the PSTST-2025 examination can now download the provision MPESB Answer Key 2025 from the official website, esb.mp.gov.in. Along with the MPESB PSTST Answer Key 2025, the board has also released the detailed process to raise objections, against the answer key in online mode
The MPESB Answer Key 2025 for Primary School Teacher Selection Test allows candidates to calculate their estimated marks before the release of results. The Primary School Teacher Selection Test contains the correct answer as well as the answers marked by candidates in the exam.
MPESB Answer Key 2025
The MPESB Answer Key 2025 has been released on the official website with the process to raise objections in online mode. The last date to raise objections is October 18, 2025. Check the table below for key highlights of the MPESB Answer Key 2025.
|
Key Details
|
Information
|
Exam Conducted
|
Primary School Teacher Selection Test
|
MPESB Answer Key 2025 Status
|
Out
|
Last Date to Submit Objections
|
October 18, 2025
|
Official Website
|
esb .mp.gov.in
How to Download MPESB Answer Key 2025?
Candidates can click on the direct link to check the MPESB Answer Key 2025 or follow the simple steps listed below to download the same-
- Visit the official website –esb.mp.gov.in
- Click on the MP PSTST/MSTST Answer Key 2025 link
- Enter your Application Number, TAC Code, and Date of Birth
- Submit and view your MPESB Teacher Answer Key 2025
- Calculate your estimated marks
- Download and save the PDF for future reference
