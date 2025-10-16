MPESB Primary Teacher Answer Key 2025 Released at esb.mp.gov.in, Download Response Sheet PDF - Link Here

MPESB PSTST Answer Key 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has officially released the answer key for the Primary School Teacher Selection Test (MP TET) exam on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the PSTST-2025 examination can now download the provision MPESB Answer Key 2025 from the official website, esb.mp.gov.in. Along with the MPESB PSTST Answer Key 2025, the board has also released the detailed process to raise objections, against the answer key in online mode

The MPESB Answer Key 2025 for Primary School Teacher Selection Test allows candidates to calculate their estimated marks before the release of results. The Primary School Teacher Selection Test contains the correct answer as well as the answers marked by candidates in the exam.