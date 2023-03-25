CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Answer Key 2023 and Question Papers, Download PDF All SETs

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Answer Key 2023: Class 12th CBSE Business Studies board exam 2023 got over at 1.30 pm and students are gathered around discussing their examination. Find here the answer key to today’s question paper along with the PDF of the question paper and a detailed review by students and experts.

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Answer Key 2023: Business Studies is one of the most scoring and a core paper in the Commerce stream under Central Board of Secondary Education. On Saturday, March 25th, 2023, lakhs of CBSE Commerce stream students appeared in the Class 12 Business Studies board exam 2023 held from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. Now, that the examination has been successfully over, students have been gathering together to discuss their question papers, answers and overall experience. In this article, we have provided the CBSE Class 12 Business Studies board exam 2023 answer key prepared by subject experts. Students can get the link to the question paper PDF and the analysis of the paper as well from this article.

Class 12 Business Studies Question Paper and Answer Key: Key Highlights

Board CBSE Subject Business Studies Exam Date 25 March 2023 Marking Scheme Status Not Released Official Website cbse.gov.in

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Paper Question Paper and Answer Key 2023

The Central Board of Secondary Education hasn’t released official question papers or answer keys for CBSE class 12 Business Studies exam 2022-23 yet.

Our subject experts have prepared the CBSE Class 12 Business Studies answer key 2023 given below.

Related:

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Marking Scheme 2023

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Marking scheme hasn’t been released yet.

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Question Paper 2023

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies 2023 Answer Key

The next step in the 'Selection Process' after 'Selection Decision' is

(A) Job Offer

(B) Medical Examination

(C) Selection Tests

(D) Contract of Employment

Answer: (C) Selection Tests

The purpose of planning is to meet future events effectively to the best advantage of an organisation.' This statement highlights which of the following features of planning?

(A) Planning focuses on achieving objectives.

(B) Planning involves decision-making.

(C) Planning is the primary function of management.

(D) Planning is futuristic.

Answer: (D) Planning is futuristic.

Identify the External Source of Recruitment illustrated by the picture given below:

(A) Direct Recruitment

(B) Casual Callers

(C) Advertisement

(D) Labour Contractor

Answer: (C) Advertisement

'Cartoony Planet' is a well-known indoor playground for organising parties for children in Noida. It has many play-stations and it organises various activities for the kids to enjoy. Looking at the increasing number of children visiting 'Cartoony Planet', a new indoor playground in the name of Tiny-Tots House' came up with advanced swings, play stations and entertainment activities near 'Cartoony Planet'. To compete with the newly opened indoor playground, 'Cartoony Planet' also added some advanced swings and entertainment activities to attract more children.

The above information highlights one of the features of Business Environment'. Identify the feature from the following:

(A) Uncertainty

(B) Dynamic Nature

(C) Relativity

(D) Inter-relatedness

Answer: (B) Dynamic Nature

The obligation of a subordinate to properly perform the assigned duty is called:

(A) Authority

(B) Responsibility

(C) Accountability

(D) Decentralisation

Answer: (B) Responsibility



'Dolma' and 'Una' were gardeners with decades of hands-on experience. They were the first ones to recognise the need of indoor gardens specially for plant-lovers living in apartments. They took advantage of this opportunity and decided to offer beautiful designing ideas for indoor gardening through their innovative venture My Space'.

My Space' offered creative ideas like 'Garden wall', 'Hanging Garden', 'Window Garden', 'Book-shelf garden' and many more. Since there were no competitors they soon became the market leaders in the field.

From the following points, identify the importance of Business Environment highlighted above:

(A) Business Environment helps the firm to identify threats and early warning signals:

(B) Business Environment helps in tapping useful resources.

(C) Business Environment enables the firm to identify opportunities and getting the first mover advantage.

(D) Business Environment helps in assisting in planning and policy formulation.

Answer: (C) Business Environment enables the firm to identify opportunities and getting the first mover advantage.



'Digilocker' is a flagship initiative of Ministry of Electronics and IT". Government of India. It aims at digital empowerment of the citizens by providing access to authentic digital documents such as academic certificates issued by different Examination Boards, Driving Licenses. Vehicle registrations etc. in a digital format.

The above para discusses a few dimensions of Business Environment. Identify the correct dimensions from the following:

(A) Economic Environment and Technological Environment

(B) Social Environment and Economic Environment.

(C) Social Environment and Political Environment.

(D) Political Environment and Technological Environment

Answer: (D) Political Environment and Technological Environment

Different organisations have different goals. 'Zeepo' is an upcoming retail chain for providing consumer goods door-to-door, the objective of this organisation is to increase sales. 'Allie' is an educational organisation working with an objective of providing education to under privileged children of the society. Management of each of these organisations unite the efforts of their employees towards achieving organisational goals.

The characteristic of management discussed above is:

(A) Management is goal-oriented.

(B) Management is a continuous process.

(C) Management is a dynamic function.

(D) Management is an intangible force.

Answer: (A) Management is goal-oriented.

Whether the decisions have been translated into desired actions or not can be confirmed by performing which of the following function of management?

(A) Planning

(B) Organising

(C) Directing

(D) Controlling

Answer: (D) Controlling

Himanshu is working as a Marketing Manager' in 'Suvidit-Air- Conditioners', a well known brand in the field of air-conditioners. Till last month the company was able to achieve its sales targets. But this month Himanshu observed that targets were not being met and the number of air-conditioners sold was decreasing. He analysed the situation and found that the new salesman appointed last month was not good and for this he took necessary action.

Which of the following function of management helped Himanshu to identify the decrease in sale?

(A) Planning

(B) Organising

(C) Directing

(D) Controlling

Answer: (D) Controlling

The activities whose outcome not only improves the job performance but also help individuals in the progress towards maturity and actualisation of their potential capacities is known as

(A) training.

(B) education.

(C) development.

(D) performance appraisal.

Answer: (A) training

Statement-I : The concept of product relates to not only the physical product but also the benefits offered by it from customer's point of view.

Statement-II: The concept of product does not include the extended product by way of after sale services, availability of spare parts, handling complaints etc.

Choose the correct option from the following:

(A) Both Statement-I and Statement-II are correct.

(B) Both Statement-I and Statement-II are incorrect.

(C) Statement-I is correct and Statement-II is incorrect

(D) Statement-I is incorrect and Statement-II is correct.

Answer:

Match the factors affecting fixed capital requirements given in the Column-I with their explanations given in Column-II:

Column-I Column-II a Nature of Business i A trading organisation needs lower investments in fixed assets as compared to a manufacturing organisation. b Technology upgradation ii A textile manufacturing company is installing a cement manufacturing plant and thus its investments in fixed assets is increasing. c Diversification iii A capital-intensive organisation requires higher investments in fixed assets compared to labour-intensive organisation. d Choice of Technique iv Mobile phones became obsolete faster and are replaced much sooner than furniture or many other assets. Hence these type of businesses require more fixed capital.

Options:

a b c d (A) i iv ii iii (B) ii iii iv i (C) iii ii i iv (D) iv i iii ii

Answer:

Stay tuned to Jagran Josh to get the complete answer key to CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Board exam question paper 2023.

ALSO VISIT: