CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Exam 2023: Check Paper Analysis, Difficulty Level, Question Paper PDF, Answer Key & More

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Paper Analysis 2023: CBSE Class 12th Business Studies exam that was conducted today, was well balanced and easy. Check the detailed paper analysis by teachers and students here. Download question papers PDF and check answer keys by experts.

CBSE Class 12 BST Paper Analysis 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 12 Business Studies 2023 board examination today (25 March, 2023). The exam was conducted from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. The students were required to attempt a total of 35 questions in 3 hours and the paper was conducted for 80 marks. For most of the students who wrote the CBSE Class 12 Business Studies paper today, it was a well balanced and average paper.

We have shared below the detailed paper analysis for the CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Exam 2023. You can check the feedback shared by students and review of teachers and subject experts to know the paper difficulty level and other important information about the examination. You can also download the CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Question Papers 2023 in PDF here and check the CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Answer keys 2023 as well.

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Exam 2023 Overview

Board Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Official website cbse.gov.in Class 12th Subject Business Studies Date March 25, 2023 Time 10.30 AM to 01.30 PM Difficulty level Moderately easy

Pattern of CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Question Paper 2023

The question paper pattern was exactly similar to that followed in the latest CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Sample Paper 2023.

The CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Paper consisted of 35 questions for 80 marks. All questions were compulsory while internal choices were provided in some of them.

The questions were asked in different formats as mentioned below:

Question no. 1- 20: MCQs carrying 1 mark each

Question no. 21-24: short answer questions carrying 3 marks each.

Question no. 25-30: long answer questions (I) carrying 4 marks each.

Question no. 31-35: long answer questions (II) carrying 6 marks each.

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Paper Analysis 2023: Students’ point of view

Most students were satisfied with the CBSE Class 12 Business Studies paper today. A class 12 students of commerce stream, while sharing her opinion of the paper, said that the Business Studies board examination was very easy and she was able to attempt each and every question without any struggle. One other student said, “I completed the exam on time and had ample time to revise all answer as well.”

General points from the students’ reactions are:

Paper was easy and simple.

There were a few tricky questions in the 4 markers set.

The paper could be easily completed with good knowledge of NCERT and practice of old question papers.

Nothing was asked beyond the CBSE syllabus.

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Paper Analysis 2023: Expert Review

“The paper was directly from the NCERT textbooks and all questions were easy to attempt”, said a PGT from a CBSE school in South Delhi.

Experts also reviewed the paper well balanced. Case studies in the paper were also simple and could be easily solved with a critical approach. Students can expect a perfect score in the CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Exam 2023.

CBSE Class 12 Result Date 2023

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Results are expected to be declared in May 2023.

