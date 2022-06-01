CBSE 12th Result 2022: Know CBSE Class 12th Term 2 Result Date, How to Check Direct Link @cbse.gov.in

CBSE Class 12th Result 2022: Centrak Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the class 12 CBSE Results 2022 on July 10, 2022. The results will be announced for the Term 2 Class 12 examinations whoch were conducted on April-May 2022. Candidates have been patiently awaiting the declaration of the schedule for the class 12 CBSE Results 2022. Candidates can check the CBSE Cclass 12 Results 2022 on the official website - cbse.gov.in and @cbseresults.nic.in. Students can check the CBSE 12th Science, Arts and Commerce stream exams by entering the 12th Registration number and date of birth in the result link provided.

An official confirmation on the declaration of the CBSE 12th Result declaration is yet to be announced by the board officials. Students can keep visiting this page to get regular updates on CBSE Class 12 Result Declaration.

CBSE Term 2 Class 12th Result 2022 Highlights

Details Specifications Board Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Exam Class 12th Exam level National school level Mode of exam Offline Term Term 2 Session 2021-2022 Result websites cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in Mode of result Online Credentials required Roll number, admit card ID, school and centre number

CBSE 12th Result 2022 Term 2 Date and Time

The CBSE term 2 class 12 result date for 2022 is yet to be announced by the board. The CBSE 12th term 2 exam will be held from 26th April and now it is expected that the result will be announced in July 2022. Here, students can check the tentative CBSE 12th result term 2 date and also other important dates from the table provided below -

Events Dates CBSE 12th Term 2 26th April to 15th June 2022 CBSE 12th Term 2 Result July 2022 (Tentative) CBSE 12th Compartment Exam August 2022 CBSE 12th Compartment Result August 2022 CBSE 12th Term 1 1st to 22nd December 2021 CBSE 12th Term 1 Result 19th March 2022

How To Check CBSE Result 2022 Class 12 for Term 2 Exam?

Students appearing in the CBSE 12th term 2 examinations can check the result in online mode. To know the CBSE term 2 class 12th result 2022, they need to enter the details in the login window. Go through the steps provided below to check CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 for Term 2 exam -

Step 1st: Visit the official website of CBSE - cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 2nd: On the new page, click on the Result tab.

Step 3rd: Now, click on "CBSE 12th term 2 result".

Step 4th: A login window will appear on the screen. Enter roll number, date of birth and other required credentials.

Step 5th: After entering the details, click on the submit tab.

Step 6th: CBSE 12th result for term 2 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7th: Download the CBSE marksheet and save it for future reference.

How To Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 for Term 2 Exam Via DigiLocker?

After the announcement of CBSE results, the board also provides digital mark sheets through DigiLocker. All the registered students have to verify through their registered mobile numbers to access the digital marksheets. They can go through the steps to know how to check CBSE 12th Term 2 Result 2022 -

Step 1 - Students can download DigiLocker by login to the DigiLocker website and mobile application.

Step 2 - Students will get credentials for DigiLocker accounts on the phone via SMS.

Step 3 - They have to enter their details in the app to check CBSE 12th result 2022 online.

How To Check CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Result 2022 through Umang App?

To check CBSE results for class 12th, students can also download their results through Umang App. They have to download this app from the Google Play store. Further, they can check the steps below -

Step 1 - Open the Umang App on mobile.

Step 2 - Go to the homepage of the app and then click on the 'all services' tab. Then select the ‘CBSE’ option to check class 12th results.

Step 3 - Now, enter the credentials as required to check and download CBSE 12th result term 2 results.

Step 4 - Check and download the CBSE 12th Term 2 Result.

How To Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 Term 2 via SMS?

To check the CBSE term 2 class 12th result for Arts, Commerce and Science through SMS, students are required to send an SMS to the specified number provided by the board. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to get the CBSE 12th Term 2 result 2022 via SMS.

1st Step - Open the SMS application on the mobile phone.

2nd Step - Type an SMS - cbse12 <rollno>.

3rd Step - Now, send it to 7738299899 or any other specified number.

4th Step - Students will get their CBSE Result class 12th through SMS on their mobile phones within a few minutes.

How To Check CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Result on Call or IVRS?

Not only through SMS or other apps, students can also check their CBSE Term 2 results via call or through the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS). For this, students need to call on specified numbers as given below to check their CBSE board result 2022 Class 12 for term 2 -

For Delhi subscribers - 24300699

For others - 011–24300699

CBSE Term 2 Result 2022 for Class 12 - Result Window and Checking Procedure

For the convenience of students, here, we have provided the sample images to check CBSE result for the class 12th. They can check the images of the result window and checking procedure below -

Step 1st - Go to the official website of CBSE and click on the result tab.

Step 2nd - After Clicking on the result tab, this window will be displayed.

Step 3rd - Now, click on CBSE XII result (term 2), and a login window will appear on the screen.

Step 4th - Enter the credentials, and the result will appear on the screen.

What details will be mentioned in CBSE 12th Term 2 Result 2022?

The board shared the CBSE term 1 result with the school authorities via mail. Therefore, it is not very clear what all details were mentioned on the result marksheet. However, we have provided details as per last year’s information. Students can check the expected details to mentioned on the CBSE 12th exam result for term 2 here -

Name of the examination Board Name of the student Class of the student Date of Birth Roll number Father's name Mother's name Subject name Subject code Marks in theory Marks in practical Total marks Grade

Know the CBSE Class 12th Grading System

As per the previous year's information, students have to secure grades higher than E in all 5 subjects to qualify for the CBSE 12th result in term 2. The passing mark for each subject is 33%. CBSE Board will follow the grading system provided in the table to award. Students can go through the table for complete details -

Grades Marks A1 91-100 A2 81-90 B1 71-80 B2 61-70 C1 51-60 C2 41-50 D 31-40 E1 21-30 E2 0-20

CBSE Class 12 Result Statistics

Along with the CBSE 12th Class Term 2 result 2022, the board is also expected to release the statistics. The term 1 CBSE result was released via schools, so we do not have any data. However, it is expected that CBSE term 2 data will be released by the authorities.

In the year 2021, the overall pass percentage was 99.37%. As per media reports, a total of 70,004 students have secured over 95% marks in the CBSE 12th result 2021 while a total of 1,50,152 students bagged between 90% to 95%. Here students can check the past few years' CBSE 12th result statistics.

Year Total Students Appeared Boys Pass Percentage Girls Pass Percentage Overall Pass Percentage 2021 13,69,745 99.67 99.13 99.37 2020 1192961 86.19 92.15 88.78 2019 1205484 79.40 88.70 83.40 2018 1106772 88.70 88.31 83.01 20217 1076760 68.66 82.29 73.96 2016 992656 78.85 88.58 83.05 2015 962122 77.77 87.56 82

CBSE Result Class 12 Analysis 2021 - School wise Performance

School Pass % Kendriya Vidyalaya 98.62 Jawahar Navodya Vidyalaya 98.70 Central Tibetan School Administration 98.23 Independent School 88.22 Government School 94.94 Government Aided School 91.56

CBSE Result Class 12 Analysis 2021 - Region-Wise

Regions Pass % Delhi West 94.61 Delhi East 94.24 Ajmer 87.60 Noida 84.87 Trivandrum 97.67 Bengaluru 97.5 Chennai 96.17 Panchkula 92.52 Patna 74.57 Chandigarh 92.04 Bhubaneswar 91.46 Bhopal 90.95 Pune 90.24 Guwahati 83.37 Dehradun 83.22 Prayagraj 82.49

What after CBSE 12th Result 2022 for Term 2?

After the announcement of the class 12th CBSE term 2 results of Arts, Commerce and Science, students must download a PDF copy of the same for future reference. Also, the students can get their original mark sheets from their respective schools. Further, all qualified students will be eligible for admission to undergraduate courses. They can opt for various courses from their respective streams. Also, those who are not satisfied with their CBSE term 2 results 2022, they can opt for revaluation or appear for compartment exams.

CBSE 12 Term 2 Result 2022 - Verification and Rechecking

After the CBSE term 2 exam result, the students who are not happy with their marks, they can apply for re-evaluation. The online portal to register for re-checking/ re-evaluation will be activated in July 2022. Students will have to pay a re-evaluation fee of Rs 100 per question to register online. Also, the fee is non-refundable. The CBSE 12th result 2022 declared after re-evaluation will be considered final. No further appeal against the re-evaluation will be considered.

CBSE Class 12th Compartmental Result 2022 for Term 2 Exam

CBSE also provides the option to reappear for exams, if students have failed or are not satisfied with CBSE 12th result 2022 can take the compartmental examination. The CBSE is expected to conduct the compartment exams for class 12th in July 2022. The compartment exam dates will be released online, after the declaration of the result. Schools have to fill out the form for the CBSE compartmental and pay the required fee through the online portal. Students need to contact their respective schools to register for compartment exams after the declaration of CBSE Class 12th board results 2022.

CBSE Class 12 Topper - Check Topper Name, Rank and Marks

As stated earlier, the term 1 result of CBSE was released with the schools, no students were failed or passed and therefore no toppers list was released. However, once the term 2 results of CBSE 12th is declared, then authorities will also announce the name of the topper. Till then they can check the previous year's CBSE 12th Toppers list -

Year Rank Topper Marks secured 2020 1 Divyanshi Jain 600/600 2020 1 Tushar Singh 500/500 2019 1 Hansika Shukla 499 2019 1 Karishma Arora 499 2019 2 Gaurangi Chawla 498

About CBSE Board

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), established in 1952, is the highest authority when it comes to school-level education in India. The Board monitors, manages and looks after the development of school education across the country through its network of affiliate schools. Currently, there are thousands of public and private schools that are affiliated with the CBSE; including all the Kendriya Vidyalayas and all Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas. The Board has also been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the annual CBSE 10th Board Exam and CBSE 12th Board Exams every year.