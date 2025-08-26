Schools Holiday on 27th August
KSDNB Result 2025 OUT at ksdneb.org: Download GNM, ANM Marksheet

By Sunil Sharma
Aug 26, 2025, 18:02 IST

ksdneb.org Result 2025 Released: Karnataka State Diploma in Nursing Examination Board announced revaluation results for GNM, ANM and post-basic diploma courses for the exam held in February 2025. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the KSDNEB result 2025.

Get the direct link to download KSDNEB Result 2025 PDF here.
KSDNB Result 2025 Released:The Karnataka State Diploma in Nursing Examination Board has recently declared the revaluation results for 1st and 2nd year annual examination for various GNM, ANM and post-basic diploma courses for the exams held in February 2025. The Karnataka State Diploma Nursing Board Result 2025 list has been released online on the official website- ksdneb.org.  All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their ksdneb.org results using the direct link provided below. Students can check and download their KSDNEB results using their seat number.

KSDNEB GNM Results 2025

As per the latest update, Karnataka State Diploma in Nursing Examination Board released the results of GNM and ANM courses. The students can check their Karnataka State Diploma in Nursing Examination Board results on the official website- ksdneb.org

KSDNB GNM Result

Direct Link

How to Check KSDNB ANM, GNM Results?

Karnataka State Diploma in Nursing Examination Board students can check their results online at the university's official website. The students need to follow the below-mentioned steps to access and download the result PDF of KSDNB result 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka State Diploma in Nursing Examination Board- ksdneb.org

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result of ANM/GNM 2025’ section 

Step 3: Fill in the required details and click on the proceed button.

Step 4: The result PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

Direct Links to Download KSDNEB Results

Check here the direct link for Karnataka State Diploma in Nursing Examination Board GNM Result 2025 for various semester examinations.

Course

Result Links

Announcement of results for July 2025 GNM supplementary examination.

 Click here

 

Revaluation results for 1st and 2nd year February 2025 GNM annual examination.

 

  Click here

1st Year GNM Annual Result Exam Held in February 2025

 Click here

2nd Year GNM Annual Result Exam Held in February 2025

Click here

Revaluation results for 3rd year December 2024 GNM annual exam

Click here

Details Mentioned on KSDNB Result 2025

Karnataka State Diploma in Nursing Examination Board has released the KSDNB Result 2025 marksheet on its official website. The KSDNB Results will contain the following information.

  • Student Name
  • Register Number
  • Name of Course
  • Total Marks
  • Marks Obtained
  • Course/Subject Code
  • Course/Subject Name
  • Result Status
  • Total Marks
  • Maximum Marks
  • Result Date

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
