KSDNB Result 2025 OUT at ksdneb.org: Download GNM, ANM Marksheet

KSDNB Result 2025 Released:The Karnataka State Diploma in Nursing Examination Board has recently declared the revaluation results for 1st and 2nd year annual examination for various GNM, ANM and post-basic diploma courses for the exams held in February 2025. The Karnataka State Diploma Nursing Board Result 2025 list has been released online on the official website- ksdneb.org. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their ksdneb.org results using the direct link provided below. Students can check and download their KSDNEB results using their seat number. KSDNEB GNM Results 2025 As per the latest update, Karnataka State Diploma in Nursing Examination Board released the results of GNM and ANM courses. The students can check their Karnataka State Diploma in Nursing Examination Board results on the official website- ksdneb.org

KSDNB GNM Result Direct Link How to Check KSDNB ANM, GNM Results? Karnataka State Diploma in Nursing Examination Board students can check their results online at the university's official website. The students need to follow the below-mentioned steps to access and download the result PDF of KSDNB result 2025. Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka State Diploma in Nursing Examination Board- ksdneb.org Step 2: Click on the ‘Result of ANM/GNM 2025’ section Step 3: Fill in the required details and click on the proceed button. Step 4: The result PDF will appear on the screen. Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference. Direct Links to Download KSDNEB Results Check here the direct link for Karnataka State Diploma in Nursing Examination Board GNM Result 2025 for various semester examinations.