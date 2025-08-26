KSDNB Result 2025 OUT at ksdneb.org: Download GNM, ANM Marksheet

KSDNB Result 2025 Released:The Karnataka State Diploma in Nursing Examination Board has recently declared the revaluation results for 1st and 2nd year annual examination for various GNM, ANM and post-basic diploma courses for the exams held in February 2025. The Karnataka State Diploma Nursing Board Result 2025 list has been released online on the official website- ksdneb.org. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their ksdneb.org results using the direct link provided below. Students can check and download their KSDNEB results using their seat number.
KSDNEB GNM Results 2025
As per the latest update, Karnataka State Diploma in Nursing Examination Board released the results of GNM and ANM courses. The students can check their Karnataka State Diploma in Nursing Examination Board results on the official website- ksdneb.org
|
KSDNB GNM Result
How to Check KSDNB ANM, GNM Results?
Karnataka State Diploma in Nursing Examination Board students can check their results online at the university's official website. The students need to follow the below-mentioned steps to access and download the result PDF of KSDNB result 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka State Diploma in Nursing Examination Board- ksdneb.org
Step 2: Click on the ‘Result of ANM/GNM 2025’ section
Step 3: Fill in the required details and click on the proceed button.
Step 4: The result PDF will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.
Direct Links to Download KSDNEB Results
Check here the direct link for Karnataka State Diploma in Nursing Examination Board GNM Result 2025 for various semester examinations.
|
Course
|
Result Links
|
Announcement of results for July 2025 GNM supplementary examination.
|Click here
|
Revaluation results for 1st and 2nd year February 2025 GNM annual examination.
|Click here
|
1st Year GNM Annual Result Exam Held in February 2025
|Click here
|
2nd Year GNM Annual Result Exam Held in February 2025
|
Revaluation results for 3rd year December 2024 GNM annual exam
Details Mentioned on KSDNB Result 2025
Karnataka State Diploma in Nursing Examination Board has released the KSDNB Result 2025 marksheet on its official website. The KSDNB Results will contain the following information.
- Student Name
- Register Number
- Name of Course
- Total Marks
- Marks Obtained
- Course/Subject Code
- Course/Subject Name
- Result Status
- Total Marks
- Maximum Marks
- Result Date
