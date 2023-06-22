MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Chapter 8 Controlling: As per Updated CBSE Syllabus 2023-24

MCQ for Class 12 Business Studies Chapter 8, Controlling are present here for free download. These are to assist you in your preparation for the upcoming CBSE Board Examinations 2024.

MCQs for Class 12 Business Studies Chapter 8: Find attached important MCQs for Class 12 Business Studies Chapter 8 Controlling, here. Students can also find attached a PDF download link for the same. MCQs should be practiced consistently by students appearing for CBSE Board Exam 2024 since MCQ-type questions are important for these exams as per CBSE Sample Paper 2024. Every year, CBSE releases its Sample paper and Exam Pattern for the current academic session to assist students in their preparation for Board Examinations. This sample paper must be analysed and practised continuously to score good marks in the annual examinations.

MCQs can often be tricky and confusing to solve. Therefore, it is important to understand the type of MCQ questions asked in the exam. We have listed down the types of MCQ questions asked in CBSE Board Examinations. They are presented as follows:

Case Studies

Assertion and Reasoning

Checking whether statements are true or not, or which statement is the correct one.

True or False

Direct chapter-based questions

Related:

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Revised Syllabus 2023-2024 (PDF)

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Sample Paper 2023-2024(PDF)

1.Controlling is __________________-

(a) Backward-looking function

(b) Forward-Looking function

(c) both backward as well as forward-looking function

(d) None of the above

Answer. c) Both backward as well as forward-looking function

2.Raman and Vasudev were two employees who were embezzling an import-export company in Varanasi where they were working. The finance manager of the company Sampat Singh became suspicious of the two employees when he realized that their activities were not being performed as per the plans. He installed a software program that could secretly log every single stroke of the suspects’ computer keys and send an encrypted email report to the Cyber police. The police were able to catch the two dishonest employees red-handed and arrest them. Identify the function of management being discussed above.

(a) Staffing

(b) Coordination

(c) Controlling

(d) Organizing

Answer. c) Controlling

3.Which one of the following is a step of controlling?

(a) Assessing personnel required

(b) Taking corrective action

(c) Assessing the environment

(d) Taking disciplinary action

Answer. b) Taking corrective action

4.What should be the ‘focus point’ for a manager while controlling, as controlling at each and every step is not possible?

(a) Special area

(b) Key result area

(c) Normal area

(d) None of these

Answer. b) Key result area

5.Statement-I Management by exception facilitates delegation of authority and increases the morale of the employees.

Statement-II . It saves the time and effort of managers as they deal with only significant deviations.

Choose the correct option from the options given below:

(a) Statement I is true and II is false

(b) Statement II is true and I is false

(c) Both statements are true

(d) Both statements are false

Answer. c) Both statements are true

6.Controlling is known as a backward-looking function because.

(a) it relates to a future course of action

(b) it is like a post-mortem of past activities to find out the deviation

(c) it aimed at improving future performance

(d) all of the above

Answer. b) It is like a post-mortem of past activities to find out the deviation

7.Assertion (A): Controlling ensures that resources are used in the most effective and efficient manner.

Reason (R): In controlling, each activity is performed in accordance with predetermined standards and norms to reduce wastage and spoilage of resources.

In the following questions, a statement of Assertion (A) is followed by a statement of Reason (R). Mark the correct choice as:

(a) Both (A) and (R) are true, and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(b) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(c) (A) is true, but (R) is false.

(d) (A) is false, but (R) is true.

Answer. a) Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A

8.Assertion (A): Controlling creates an atmosphere of order and discipline in the organisation keeping a close check on their activities. In the following questions, a statement of Assertion (A) is followed by a statement of Reason (R). Mark the correct choice as:

(a) Both (A) and (R) are true, and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(b) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(c) (A) is true, but (R) is false.

(d) (A) is false, but (R) is true.

Answer. a) Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A

9.While scrutinizing the production records it is found that in a particular Batch, the rejection rate was 5% against the standard of 2%. The management found out that this was due to the negligence of quality control staff. This action is part of which step in the controlling process.

(a) Measurement of actual performance

(b) comparing actual performance with standards

(c) analysing deviations

(d) taking corrective action

Answer. c) Analysing deviations

10.An efficient control system helps to

(a) accomplish organisational objectives

(b) boost employee morale

(c) judge accuracy of standards

(d) all of the above

Answer. d) All of the above

11.Controlling means ensuring that activities in an organisation are performed as per the ............. .

(a) Plans

(b) Goals

(c) Resources

(d) None of these

Answer. a) Plans

12.Identify an important principle of management control in which only significant deviations which go beyond the permissible limit should be brought to the notice of management.

(a) Management by control

(b) Control by exception

(c) Critical point control

Answer. b) Control by Exception

13.To make sure employees focus on work and follow the method of production as per plan the management of Jai Ltd. decided to install CCTV (close circuit television) in the factory for monitoring the activity of workers.

(a) Planning

(b) Controlling

(c) Staffing

(d) Directing

Answer. b) Controlling

14.“Employee know well in advance what they are expected to do and what are the standards of performance on the basis of which they will be appraised, which in turn help them to give better

performance.” Which importance of controlling is highlighted above?

(a) Facilitating coordination in action

(b) Making efficient use of resources

(c) Accomplishing organisational goals

(d) Improves employee motivation

Answer. d) Improves employee motivation

15.Assertion (A): The controlling function measures progress towards the organisational goals.

Reason (R): Controlling guides the organisation and keeps it on the right track so that organisational goals might be achieved.

In the following questions, a statement of Assertion (A) is followed by a statement of Reason (R).

Mark the correct choice as:

(a) Both (A) and (R) are true, and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(b) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(c) (A) is true, but (R) is false.

(d) (A) is false, but (R) is true.

Answer. a) Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A

You can download these questions and answers for the future, by clicking on the link below.

Also find:

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24 (All Subjects)

CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2023-24 (All Subjects)

NCERT Books for Class 12 (All Subjects)