This article provides a list of important MCQ-type questions for CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Chapter 2, Principles of Management. Also, find attached, a PDF download link for future reference. We have also attached a few links which can be useful for the preparation of CBSE Board Examinations 2024.

MCQs are an essential part of the CBSE Board Exam 2024. Consistent practice of MCQ-type questions can help you learn practical applications of theoretical concepts you might have studied in your Class 12 Business Studies textbook. It also assists you in preparation for Competitive Exams like JEE, NEET, and many more. Thus, it is important to develop the skills of solving MCQs correctly. The most crucial part of solving MCQs is time management. Students often complain that solving MCQ-type questions eats up plenty of time in examinations. You can follow the below-mentioned time management steps when solving MCQs:

Divide your time into sections. Dedicate time per question, at your convenience.

Prioritize solving questions you are confident about.

Don’t waste your time on questions you have no idea about. Leave it for the last.

If your answer isn’t available in the options, choose the most precise option and move on to the next question. You can, however, redo the question at last, if time permits.

Do not waste your time on questions you are not getting the answer to. Move on to the next question.

Important MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Chapter 2, Principles of Management are:

1.'Rule of thumb’ refers to-

(a)Use of personal judgment in handling management issues

(b)Adopting a hit and trial approach to resolve management problems

(c)Both a)and b) given above

(d)None of the above

Answer. c) Both ‘a’ and ‘b’ given above

2.The principle of management given by Fayol which aims at preventing overlapping of activities is:

(a) Division of work

(b) Unity of Command

(c) Unity of Direction

(d) Order

Answer. c) Unity of Direction

3.Espirit de corps means______________.

(a) union is strength.

(b)service is our motto.

(c) buyer beware.

(d) product is our strength.

Answer. a) Union is strength

4.The chain of command from the highest authority to the lowest level in the organization is

(a) Unity of direction.

(b) Unity of command.

(c) Centralization.

(d) Scalar chain.

Answer. d) Scalar chain

5.---------------- is an extension of the principle of division of work but it violates the principle of Unity of command.

(a) Cooperation, not individualism

(b) Functional foremanship

(c) Unity of Direction

(d) Standardization and Simplification of work

Answer. b) Functional foremanship

6.Concentration of authority at one level is called: -

(a) Decentralisation

(b) Delegation

(c) Accountability

(d) Centralisation

Answer. d) Centralisation

7.Harmony Not discord principle is concerned with ----------------------.

(a) Management should share the gain of the company with workers

(b) Investigation of Task

(c) Scientific inquiry

(d) Observation and Analysis.

Answer. a) Management should share the gain of the company with workers

8." Principles of management are at the core of management theory.They provide basic groundwork for the development of management as a discipline."Identify the significance of Principles of management.

(a)Optimum utilisation of resources and effective administration

(b) Providing managers with useful insights into reality

(c) Management training, education and research

(d) Meeting changing environment requirements

Answer. c) Management training, education and research

9.Assertion: The principles of Harmony not discord & concept of Mental Revolution though appear to be different yet they do convey similar meaning.

Reasoning: The essence of both is the underlying spirit of mutual co-operation.

(a) Both A & R are correct

(b) Both are incorrect

(c) A is correct but R is false

(d) R is correct but A is false

Answer. a) Both A and R are correct

10.The technique of Scientific Management given by Taylor, which aims to establish the interchangeability of manufactured parts and products is

(a) Method Study

(b) Motion study

(c) Standardization

(d) Differential Piece wage system.

Answer. c) Standardization

11.Aditi tends to be more biased towards her female employees, when it comes to solve the conflicts among employees. Which principle is being violated here?

(a) Discipline

(b) Order

(c) Equity

(d) None of these

Answer. c) Equity

12.W. Taylor is associated with________________.

(a) Scientific Management.

(b) Future management.

(c) Modern management.

(d) Principles of management.

Answer. a) Scientific Management

13.The principles are guidelines to action but do not provide readymade, straitjacket solutions to all managerial problems. This is so because ------------------.

(a) The application of principles can be changed as per requirements.

(b) Real business situations are very complex and dynamic and are a result of many factors.

(c) Principles are like different tools serving different purposes, the manager must decide which tool to use under what circumstances.

(d) All the above

Answer. b) Real business situations are very complex and dynamic and are a result of many factors.

14.The Practice of Management is written by __________.

(a) Peter F. Drucker.

(b) Terry.

(c) Louis Allan.

(d) Henry Fayol.

Answer. a) Peter. F. Drucker

15.Gang Plank permits direct communication between ----------------.

(a) Employees working at same level

(b) Any employees irrespective of their level

(c) Employees of same department only

(d) None of the above

Answer. b) Any employees irrespective of their level

