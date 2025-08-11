Word Puzzle: Find “GOLD” in 11 Seconds!

UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Word Puzzle: Readers with the sharpest eyes and high intelligence can find the word “GOLD” in 11 seconds. Are you the sharpest of the lot? Find out now!

ByMrigank Chakraborty
Aug 11, 2025, 18:54 IST
Find "GOLD" in 11 seconds
Find "GOLD" in 11 seconds

A word puzzle is an exciting word game that comprises a series of letters arranged randomly on a grid. The best way to solve the word puzzle is to locate the word in the grid by matching the letters in a meaningful combination, either horizontally, vertically, or diagonally. 

This activity is considered one of the best ways to strengthen your vocabulary, concentration, and pattern recognition skills. Moreover, it is a brilliant exercise for the eyes and brain, which helps keep both the brain and vision sharp.

Do you have the sharpest brain and eyes? 

Go ahead and test your puzzle-solving skills with this word puzzle challenge now! 

Word Puzzle: Find the Word “GOLD”

find gold

Source: Razzle Puzzles

The image shared above shows an 11x11 letter grid filled with a set of random letters.

Hidden in the letter grid is the word “GOLD”.

The challenge for the readers is to find the word in 11 seconds.

Can you find the word within the time limit?

Let’s find out!

Word puzzle challenges are an excellent way to enhance your focus and expand your vocabulary.

The random arrangement of letters makes it difficult to identify the hidden word at first glance.

The best way to solve word puzzles is to look for patterns that can help you complete the word. Try searching for the starting letter and ending letter, as well as the pattern in which they appear in the letter grid.

The hidden word can be present in the letter grid in any format, e.g., top to bottom, sideways, up and down, forward and backwards, and diagonally.

Have you spotted the hidden word in the letter grid?

Look attentively; the word can be presented in any sequence in the word puzzle.

Hurry up; time is running out.

And…

Time’s up.

How many of you were able to find the hidden word within the time limit?

Congratulations if you have spotted the hidden word. You have the eyes of an eagle.

Some readers who are yet to figure out the solution can find it below.

Word Puzzle: Solution

The word "GOLD" can be spotted appearing in a reverse sequence from the 11th column.

find gold solved

Wasn’t that challenging?

Share this with your friends and see who spots the word in the shortest time.

Before you leave, attempt another interesting puzzle challenge below.

