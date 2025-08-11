UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

New Income Tax Bill 2025: Check Key Changes and Features

India's new Income Tax Bill 2025, introduced in Parliament on August 11, aims to simplify tax laws and replace the old 1961 Act. The bill features new, progressive tax slabs, a larger rebate structure, and simplified rules for capital gains and MSMEs. With a focus on faceless assessment and digital compliance, the law is set to become effective on April 1, 2026.

ByKirti Sharma
Aug 11, 2025, 18:31 IST

India's Income Tax Bill 2025 represents a revolutionary change in the country's direct tax environment. Introduced into Parliament on August 11, 2025, by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the bill will repeal the almost 65-year-old Income Tax Act, 1961. The bill reflects suggestions made by a parliamentary select committee and seeks to streamline tax laws, update compliance, and set right historical uncertainties. 

1. Purpose & Objectives

  • Simplicity and Clarity: The bill employs simple language, restructures sections logically, and does away with duplicative provisions.

  • Faceless Administration: Facilitations for faceless collection of information and evaluation persist, minimizing personal interface and ensuring transparent digital proceedings.

  • Unified Tax Year: Attempts towards harmonized assessment timelines for improved compliance and fewer litigations.

  • Reduction of Disputes: Improved rules and more precise definitions seek to reduce ambiguities and court challenges.

2. Revised Income Tax Slabs (New Regime)

Annual Income

Rate

Up to ₹4,00,000

Nil

₹4,00,001 to ₹8,00,000

5%

₹8,00,001 to ₹12,00,000

10%

₹12,00,001 to ₹16,00,000

15%

₹16,00,001 to ₹20,00,000

20%

₹20,00,001 to ₹24,00,000

25%

Above ₹24,00,000

30%

  • Increased Rebate: 100% rebate of income tax (limited to ₹12,500) for incomes up to ₹5 lakh. New tapering rebate system provides up to ₹60,000 rebate for incomes up to ₹12 lakh, with tapering off for increased incomes.

  • Normal Deduction: 30% normal deduction of house property income, worked out after municipal tax.

  • Interest Deduction: Interest on pre-construction homeloans can be deducted for self-occupation as well as rented homes, in five equal installments after completion.

  • Commuted Pension Deduction: Now equally available to both employees and non-employees if received under listed funds.

  • Simplified Capital Gains: Entire capital gains provisions restructured and clarified; official inclusion and taxation of cryptocurrencies and digital assets as capital gains.

3. Business & MSMEs

  • Presumptive Taxation: Threshold increased to ₹2 crore for business and ₹75 lakh for professionals, facilitating convenience for MSMEs and professionals. Need to report profits under this scheme for five continuous years, otherwise, keep audited books.

  • MSME Redefinition: MSMEs now harmonized with official MSME Act definitions for harmonization and inclusion.

  • Inter-Corporate Dividends: 80M deduction revoked, impacting tax treatments for groups of corporates.

  • NIL-TDS Certificates: Taxpayers with nil liability can issue advance certificates, facilitating convenience.

4. Important Administrative, Structural, and Compliance Reforms

  • Faceless Assessment Continued: Enhances faceless schemes of assessments, gathering of information, and appeals, minimizing human interface and maximizing efficiency.

  • Grouping of Sections: Logical grouping of sections of deductions and TDS/TCS provisions to facilitate easy accessibility.

  • Procedural Simplification: Advance ruling charges, TDS on withdrawal from PF, and penal powers made clear for increased fairness.

  • Refund Policy: Taxpayers are allowed refunds even on delayed returns, in bona fide situations such as sickness or system breakdowns—more taxpayer protection and convenience.

  • Digital Compliance & Dispute Resolution: More robust systems of e-filings and redressal of grievances online.

5. Reforms for Asset Owners & Investors

  • House Property Valuation: Tax now calculated on the higher of actual rent received or deemed rent, with words clarified to prevent confusion regarding "normal course".

  • Vacant Property Relief: Exemption from notional rent tax on temporarily vacant commercial buildings.

  • Associated Enterprises: Modifying the shareholding limit for tax effects in cross-border deals.

6. Special Provisions & Exemptions

  • Unified Pension Scheme: Exemption from taxation for certain subscribers under the 2025 plan.

  • International Investors: Exemption from taxation for Saudi Public Investment Fund and its affiliates.

7. Implementation Timeline

  • Anticipated Start Date: April 1, 2026—provides taxpayers, businesses, and agencies with time to prepare for new provisions.

Features of Income Tax Bill 2025

Area

Old Law (1961 Act)

New Law (2025 Bill)

Structure

Dispersed, complex, 75-year old

Simplified, grouped, clearly-worded

Tax Slabs

Multiple, less progressive

Raised limits, new progressive bands

Deductions

Fragmented, confusing

Standardized, clear rules for deductions

Capital Gains

Vague on digital assets

Cryptocurrencies, digital assets now fully defined

MSME Definition

Different from official MSME Act

Aligned with MSME Act

Compliance

Paper-driven, manual interface

Faceless, digital-first processes

Asset Valuation

Occasional ambiguity

Clearer valuation rules, vacant relief

Refund Policy

Refund denied for late returns

Refund granted for late returns in valid circumstances

TDS/TCS

Spread across sections

Logically grouped for clarity

Pension Deduction

Employees only

Equal for employees and non-employees

Effective Date

N/A

April 1, 2026

While preserving strong revenue collection and legal consistency, the New Income Tax Bill 2025 is set to usher in a new era of taxpayer-friendly policies, simpler compliance, and fewer disputes. Knowing these changes will help you maximize your future tax planning and get ready for the February 2026 transition, regardless of whether you are a business owner, investor, property owner, or salaried employee.

Kirti Sharma
Kirti Sharma

Content Writer

Kirti Sharma is a content writing professional with 3 years of experience in the EdTech Industry and Digital Content. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts and worked with companies like ThoughtPartners Global, Infinite Group, and MIM-Essay. She writes for the General Knowledge and Current Affairs section of JagranJosh.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News