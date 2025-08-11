Current Affairs One Liners 11 August 2025: BEML Rail Manufacturing Hub

Current Affairs One Liners 11 August 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and informed readers, Jagran Josh presents today’s One-Liner Current Affairs. In this section, students can see questions related to India’s longest-route Vande Bharat Express and more, which are very important from the exam point of view.
Who inaugurated India’s longest-route Vande Bharat Express – PM Narendra Modi
Distance of India’s longest-route Vande Bharat Express – 881 km
First Indian to win a medal at the Asian Surfing Championships – Ramesh Budihal
Which medal did Ramesh Budihal win at the Asian Surfing Championships 2025 – Bronze medal
Gold medal winner at the Asian Surfing Championships 2025 – Kanoa Heejae (South Korea)
State where the ‘Nari Adalat’ initiative was launched – Sikkim
Who laid the foundation stone of the BEML Rail Manufacturing Hub – Rajnath Singh
Cost of the BEML Rail Manufacturing Hub – ₹1,800 crore
When is World Lion Day observed every year – 10 August
