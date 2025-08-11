UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Current Affairs One Liners 11 August 2025: BEML Rail Manufacturing Hub

Current Affairs One Liners 11 August 2025: Jagran Josh brings you today’s One-Liner Current Affairs, specially curated for competitive exam aspirants and informed readers. This edition covers key updates such as India’s longest-route Vande Bharat Express and other significant events that hold high importance from an exam perspective.

ByBagesh Yadav
Aug 11, 2025, 18:41 IST
Current Affairs One Liners 11 August 2025
Current Affairs One Liners 11 August 2025

Current Affairs One Liners 11 August 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and informed readers, Jagran Josh presents today’s One-Liner Current Affairs. In this section, students can see questions related to India’s longest-route Vande Bharat Express and more, which are very important from the exam point of view.

  • Who inaugurated India’s longest-route Vande Bharat Express – PM Narendra Modi

  • Distance of India’s longest-route Vande Bharat Express – 881 km

  • First Indian to win a medal at the Asian Surfing Championships – Ramesh Budihal

  • Which medal did Ramesh Budihal win at the Asian Surfing Championships 2025 – Bronze medal

  • Gold medal winner at the Asian Surfing Championships 2025 – Kanoa Heejae (South Korea)

  • State where the ‘Nari Adalat’ initiative was launched – Sikkim

  • Who laid the foundation stone of the BEML Rail Manufacturing Hub – Rajnath Singh

  • Cost of the BEML Rail Manufacturing Hub – ₹1,800 crore

  • When is World Lion Day observed every year – 10 August

Is it the 78th Independence Day or the 79th? Here is the correct answer

Current Affairs Quiz 11 August 2025: India’s longest-route Vande Bharat Express?

Bagesh Yadav
Bagesh Yadav

Senior Executive

Bagesh Yadav is an experienced content professional with over 5 years of expertise covering education, national and international affairs, and general news. He has contributed to leading platforms like Ajayvision Education and Only IAS. Bagesh specializes in crafting impactful content, including current news articles, trending stories, sports updates, world affairs, and engaging infographics. Committed to quality and audience engagement, he consistently delivers content that informs, inspires, and drives results. He's currently working as a Senior Content Writer for the Current Affairs sections of Jagranjosh.com. He can be reached at bagesh.yadav@jagrannewmedia.com Languages: Hindi, English Area of Expertise: National, International, and general news beats, Sports writing, Current affairs Honors & Awards: NA Certification: Certified in Web Content Writing, Advanced Google Analytics, IFCN Fact Check, and Professional Writing, with specialized training in Fact Checking and Social Media Management.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest daily, weekly and monthly Current Affairs and GK in English and Hindi for UPSC, SSC, Banking, Railway, Defence and exams. Download Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

AndroidIOS

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News