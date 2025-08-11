Current Affairs Quiz 11 August 2025: India’s longest-route Vande Bharat Express?

Current Affairs Quiz 11 August 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and informed readers, Jagran Josh presents this week’s important current affairs quiz. This quiz includes questions related to ‘Nari Adalat’, World Lion Day 2025, and more.
1. Who inaugurated India’s longest-route Vande Bharat Express?
A) PM Narendra Modi
B) Home Minister Amit Shah
C) Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
D) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
1. A) PM Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India’s longest-route Vande Bharat Express between Nagpur (Ajni) and Pune on 10 August 2025. This high-speed train covers 881 km in about 12 hours, setting a new record for the Vande Bharat series in terms of distance and travel time.
2. Who became the first Indian to win a medal at the Asian Surfing Championships (ASC)?
A) Karan Malhotra
B) Ramesh Budihal
C) Varun Patel
D) Aman Verma
2. B) Ramesh Budihal
24-year-old Indian surfer Ramesh Budihal created history by winning India’s first-ever medal at the Asian Surfing Championships. He clinched bronze in the final with 12.60 points, while the gold went to South Korea’s Kanoa Heejae and the silver to Indonesia’s Pajar Ariyana.
3. In which state was the ‘Nari Adalat’ initiative recently launched?
A) Uttarakhand
B) Sikkim
C) Himachal Pradesh
D) Arunachal Pradesh
3. B) Sikkim
On 10 August 2025, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang launched ‘Nari Adalat’ during the inaugural Aama Samman Diwas in Rangpo. This women-led community justice forum aims to empower local women as mediators, providing an informal, accessible, and empathetic platform for justice in rural and semi-urban areas.
4. Who laid the foundation stone of the ₹1,800 crore BEML Rail Manufacturing Hub?
A) Narendra Modi
B) Rajnath Singh
C) Ashwini Vaishnaw
D) Nitin Gadkari
4. B) Rajnath Singh
On 10 August 2025, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid the foundation stone for the ₹1,800 crore BEML Rail Manufacturing Hub in Umaria village, Raisen district, Madhya Pradesh. This project marks a major step towards indigenous rail manufacturing and industrial growth in the country.
5. When is World Lion Day observed every year?
A) 8 August
B) 9 August
C) 10 August
D) 12 August
5. C) 10 August
World Lion Day is celebrated annually on 10 August to raise awareness about lion conservation and address threats such as habitat loss, poaching, and human-wildlife conflict. It was founded in 2013 by conservationists Dereck and Beverly Joubert.
