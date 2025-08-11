Current Affairs Quiz 11 August 2025: India’s longest-route Vande Bharat Express?

Current Affairs Quiz 11 August 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and informed readers, Jagran Josh presents this week’s important current affairs quiz. This quiz includes questions related to ‘Nari Adalat’, World Lion Day 2025, and more.

1. Who inaugurated India’s longest-route Vande Bharat Express?

A) PM Narendra Modi

B) Home Minister Amit Shah

C) Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

D) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

1. A) PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India’s longest-route Vande Bharat Express between Nagpur (Ajni) and Pune on 10 August 2025. This high-speed train covers 881 km in about 12 hours, setting a new record for the Vande Bharat series in terms of distance and travel time.

2. Who became the first Indian to win a medal at the Asian Surfing Championships (ASC)?

A) Karan Malhotra

B) Ramesh Budihal

C) Varun Patel

D) Aman Verma

2. B) Ramesh Budihal

24-year-old Indian surfer Ramesh Budihal created history by winning India’s first-ever medal at the Asian Surfing Championships. He clinched bronze in the final with 12.60 points, while the gold went to South Korea’s Kanoa Heejae and the silver to Indonesia’s Pajar Ariyana.