Who is Justin Rose? Check His Age, Stats and Career Profile

Justin Peter Rose (born July 30, 1980) is one of England's most accomplished professional golfers with over two decades as a professional golfer. Rose is remembered for his steadiness, determination, and success in major championships and for first catching the world's attention when he finished tied for 4th as an amateur in the 1998 Open Championship at age 17. Since turning professional, he has enjoyed tremendous success on both the PGA Tour and European Tour with a U.S. Open victory, a gold medal from the Olympics, and as the winner of the prestigious 2025 FedExCup title. He is a great example of someone who persevered through early struggles to remain one of the best golfers in the world. Quick Profile & Stats Fact Detail Full Name Justin Peter Rose Born July 30, 1980 (Age: 45 in 2025) Nationality English Tour PGA Tour PGA Tour Wins 12 International Wins 12 FedExCup Champion 2018, 2025 Year Joined PGA Tour 2004 Career Earnings $73,167,517

Early Life Justin Rose was born in Johannesburg, South Africa, to English parents Annie and Ken. When he was five, the family moved to England, where he was groomed at a number of local clubs in Hampshire. Rose broke 70 for the first time at just 11 years old and was a plus-three handicap at just 14 years old, which meant he was a strong amateur golfer and on his way to a highly successful amateur golfing career. In 1997 at age 17, Rose represented Great Britain & Ireland in the Walker Cup, and the next year in 1998, he stunned the golfing world at the Open Championship by holing a “dramatic” shot on the 18th hole to tie for fourth. He won the silver medal as the low amateur. Professional Career Highlights European Tour Beginnings Rose turned professional immediately after the 1998 Open but initially struggled, missing 21 consecutive cuts. His breakthrough came in 2002 when he won his first European Tour title at the Dunhill Championship, followed by three more international victories that year. By 2003, he reached World No. 33 and began playing more events on the PGA Tour.

Rise on the PGA Tour After mixed results in the mid-2000s, Rose found consistency. In 2007, he won the European Tour’s Order of Merit and reached a career-high World No. 6. His first PGA Tour victory came at the 2010 Memorial Tournament, followed by the AT&T National win the same year. Major Championship & Olympic Glory Rose’s biggest career moment came in 2013 when he won the U.S. Open at Merion Golf Club, becoming the first Englishman in 43 years to do so. In 2016, he captured the gold medal at the Rio Olympics, the first in men’s golf since 1904. Recent Form & Comeback After a dip in form in the early 2020s, Rose bounced back impressively. He won the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finished runner-up at both the 2024 Open Championship and the 2025 Masters Tournament, and capped it off by clinching the winner title of FedExCup 2025 title, further cementing his status as one of golf’s most consistent and enduring champions.