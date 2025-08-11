UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

What Moon Phase Will Shine Over the U.S. Tonight? Check Before You Look Up!

As of Monday, August 11, the moon is in its Waning Gibbous phase, meaning 94% of its surface will be visible. The lunar cycle, lasting nearly 29.5 days, has eight phases determined by the moon's orbit around Earth and how the sun illuminates its surface. The next full moon is expected on September 7, with the last one having occurred on August 9. Understanding moon phases is helpful for stargazers, as a Waning Gibbous moon, despite its brightness, still allows for good visibility of nearby stars and constellations.

BySneha Singh
Aug 11, 2025, 09:20 EDT
Moon Phase Today
Moon Phase Today

The moon has been getting dimmer since the last full moon because of a specific celestial reason. The lunar cycle is a movement of the moon that determines how much of the moon's surface we see illuminated from day to night. While it may be observable that the moon is not as bright today as it was a few days ago, the reasoning behind it allows us to appreciate the beauty and precision that our solar system has.

NASA outlines that the lunar cycle has eight phases and lasts nearly 29.5 days. Each lunar phase is established while the moon travels around the Earth, based on how the Sun lights up the surface of the moon. So, U.S residents, if you are looking up tonight, here is precisely what you will see, along with when you can expect the next full moon, and what each of the moon phases means.

Check out: Why is the Moon Red Tonight in the U.S.? Check the Science Behind and Trivia Facts here!

What is today’s moon phase in the U.S.?

On Monday, August 11, the moon is in its Waning Gibbous phase, meaning it’s past its peak brightness after the recent full moon. So, tonight, about 94% of the moon’s surface will be visible from Earth, as per NASA's Daily Moon Observation.

What can you see tonight without special equipment?

If you’re just using your eyes, you can still spot some remarkable lunar features, including:

  • Aristarchus Plateau

  • Mare Vaporum

  • Mare Serenitatis

These areas will be lit enough to make out from the ground.

When is the next full moon?

The next full moon will be on Sept. 7, so mark your calendars. The last full moon was on Aug. 9, when the moon’s entire surface facing Earth was illuminated.

What are moon phases?

Moon phases occur due to the moon’s 29.5-day orbit around Earth, which changes the angle between the Sun, Moon, and Earth. Although we always see the same side of the moon, the portion lit by sunlight shifts, creating the different phases.

The eight main moon phases are:

  1. New Moon – The moon is between Earth and the Sun, so the visible side is dark.

  2. Waxing Crescent – A small right-side sliver of light appears.

  3. First Quarter – Half of the moon is lit on the right side.

  4. Waxing Gibbous – More than half lit, but not yet full.

  5. Full Moon – Entire face is illuminated.

  6. Waning Gibbous – Light starts fading from the right side.

  7. Last Quarter – Half lit, with the left side illuminated.

  8. Waning Crescent – A thin left-side sliver remains before darkness.

Check out:Full Moon Nicknames: Check Traditional Names by Months in the US

Why does tonight’s phase matter for stargazers?

Being aware of the moon's phase can help you plan your night sky observations. A bright Waning Gibbous will still provide excellent visibility for lunar details, but its softer light allows you to see nearby stars and constellations quite easily.

Sneha Singh
Sneha Singh

Content Writer

    Sneha Singh is a US News Content Writer at Jagran Josh, covering major developments in international policies and global affairs. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University, Lucknow Campus. With over six months of experience as a Sub Editor at News24 Digital, Sneha brings sharp news judgment, SEO expertise and a passion for impactful storytelling.

    ... Read More

    FAQs

    •  How long is the lunar cycle?
      +
      The lunar cycle lasts about 29.5 days, moving through eight distinct phases.
    •  When is the next full moon in the U.S.?
      +
       The next full moon will occur on September 7, 2025.
    • Why does the moon look dimmer after a full moon?
      +
       The moon appears dimmer because it’s moving into its waning phases, where less sunlight hits the side facing Earth.
    • What is the moon phase on August 11, 2025?
      +
       On August 11, 2025, the moon will be in its Waning Gibbous phase, with about 94% of its surface visible.

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags