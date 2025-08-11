What Moon Phase Will Shine Over the U.S. Tonight? Check Before You Look Up!

The moon has been getting dimmer since the last full moon because of a specific celestial reason. The lunar cycle is a movement of the moon that determines how much of the moon's surface we see illuminated from day to night. While it may be observable that the moon is not as bright today as it was a few days ago, the reasoning behind it allows us to appreciate the beauty and precision that our solar system has. NASA outlines that the lunar cycle has eight phases and lasts nearly 29.5 days. Each lunar phase is established while the moon travels around the Earth, based on how the Sun lights up the surface of the moon. So, U.S residents, if you are looking up tonight, here is precisely what you will see, along with when you can expect the next full moon, and what each of the moon phases means. Check out: Why is the Moon Red Tonight in the U.S.? Check the Science Behind and Trivia Facts here!

What is today’s moon phase in the U.S.? On Monday, August 11, the moon is in its Waning Gibbous phase, meaning it’s past its peak brightness after the recent full moon. So, tonight, about 94% of the moon’s surface will be visible from Earth, as per NASA's Daily Moon Observation. What can you see tonight without special equipment? If you’re just using your eyes, you can still spot some remarkable lunar features, including: Aristarchus Plateau

Mare Vaporum

Mare Serenitatis These areas will be lit enough to make out from the ground. When is the next full moon? The next full moon will be on Sept. 7, so mark your calendars. The last full moon was on Aug. 9, when the moon’s entire surface facing Earth was illuminated. What are moon phases? Moon phases occur due to the moon’s 29.5-day orbit around Earth, which changes the angle between the Sun, Moon, and Earth. Although we always see the same side of the moon, the portion lit by sunlight shifts, creating the different phases.