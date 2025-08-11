AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025 Notification Released at aai.aero for 976 Vacancies, Check Apply Online Date, Eligibility and More

AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025: The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has released the notification for the recruitment of Junior Executive (JE). The AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025 has been released for the recruitment of eligible candidates through Gate 2023/ Gate 2024/ Gate 2025. The AAI Junior Executive online application will start on August 28, 2025 at aai.aero and the last date to apply online will be September 27, 2025.

To be eligible for AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025 candidate must not be more than 27 years old, and along with this, the candidate must have cleared Gate exmainiation in 2023, 2024 or 2025. Continue reading the article for AAI Junior Recruitment 2025 eligibility criteria, selection procedure, etc.

AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025 OUT

The Airport Authority of India has released the Junior Executive Notification on its official website, aai.aero, for the recruitment of eligible candidates in different disciplines such as architecture, civil engineering, electrical engineering, electronics engineering, and information technology. A direct link is also provided below to download the AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025.