AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025 Notification Released at aai.aero for 976 Vacancies, Check Apply Online Date, Eligibility and More

AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025: AAI has released the notification for the recruitment of eligible candidates in various engineering disciplines on the basis of Gate scorecard. Check here for detailed information on eligibility criteria, the application process, etc. Direct link to download AAE JE Notification PDF here.

By Mohd Salman
Aug 11, 2025, 18:31 IST
AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025
AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025

AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025: The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has released the notification for the recruitment of Junior Executive (JE). The AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025 has been released for the recruitment of eligible candidates through Gate 2023/ Gate 2024/ Gate 2025. The AAI Junior Executive online application will start on August 28, 2025 at aai.aero and the last date to apply online will be September 27, 2025.
To be eligible for AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025 candidate must not be more than 27 years old, and along with this, the candidate must have cleared Gate exmainiation in 2023, 2024 or 2025. Continue reading the article for AAI Junior Recruitment 2025 eligibility criteria, selection procedure, etc.

AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025 OUT

The Airport Authority of India has released the Junior Executive Notification on its official website, aai.aero, for the recruitment of eligible candidates in different disciplines such as architecture, civil engineering, electrical engineering, electronics engineering, and information technology. A direct link is also provided below to download the AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025.

AAI Junior Executive Notification 2025 PDF Download

Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies of AAI must download the official notification pdf, which contains the detailed information on eligibility criteria, selection procedure, application fees, salary, vacancy breakdown, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the AAI Junior Executive Notification 2025 PDF.

AAI Junior Executive Notification 2025

PDF Download

AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025: Overview

AAI has released 976 Junior Executive vacancies across various engineering disciplines for GATE-qualified candidates. The engineering discipline includes electrical, electronics, civil, etc. Check the table below for AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Airport Authority of India

Advertisement No.

Advt. No. 09/2025/CHQ

Total Vacancies

976

Name of Post

Junior Executive

Notification Release Date

August 8, 2025

Application Start Date

August 28, 2025

Last Date to Apply

September 27, 2025

Selection Process

Gate Scorecard

Document Verification

Official Website

aai.aero

AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Distribution

AAI has released notification for 976 vacancies in various engineering disciplines. Check the table below for the distribution of AAI JE Vacancy 2025

AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025 Vacancy Details

Post Name

Total

Junior Executive (Architecture)

11

Junior Executive (Engineering‐Civil)

199

Junior Executive (Engineering‐Electrical)

208

Junior Executive (Electronics)

527

Junior Executive (Information Technology)

31

AAI Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

The candidates interested in applying for the AAI JE Vacancy 2025 must meet the eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the details below for required eligibility criteria
Age Limit (As of September 27, 2025)
Maximum Age - 27 years
Educational Qualification
Candidates must have completed Bachelor’s degree in their respective engineering discipline, and candidates must have qualified Gate 2023, 2024 or 2025.

