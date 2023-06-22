MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Chapter 10 Marketing: Download in PDF

MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Chapter 10 Marketing have been listed down below for students appearing in upcoming CBSE Board Exams 2024. These MCQ-type questions have been specifically designed as per the Revised CBSE Syllabus 2024.

1._______ is a link between savers & borrowers, helps to establish a link between savers & investors

(a) Marketing

(b) Financial market

(c) Money market

(d) None of these

Answer. b) Financial Market

2.In which year the SEBI was established by the Government of India?

(a) 1980

(b) 1988

(c) 1992

(d) 1993

Answer. b) 1988

3.Which of the following statements is not true with regard to the money market?

(a) It involves low market risk.

(b) It is situated at specific locations.

(c) Deals in unsecured and short-term debt instruments.

(d) The instruments traded are highly liquid.

Answer. b) It is situated at specific locations

4.Stock exchange is known as __________ market for securities.

(a) Primary market

(b) Secondary market

(c) Capital market

(d) None of the above

Answer. b) Secondary market

5.The settlement Cycle in NSE is :

(a) T+3

(b) T+2

(c) T+5

(d) T+1

Answer. b) T+2

6.Which of the following statements is not true with regard to stock exchange?

(a) It provides a platform for buying and selling of new securities.

(b) It curbs the marketability of the securities.

(c) By providing a ready market, it extends liquidity to the securities.

(d) It provides a platform for buying and selling of old securities.`

Answer. b) It curbs the marketability of the securities

7.One of the functions of ‘financial market is “providing liquidity to financial assets.”

(a) Capital Market

(b) Money Market

(c) Primary Market

(d) Secondary Market

Answer. d) Secondary Market

8.Mr. X bought certain shares of Reliance Ltd. from Mr. Y and lodged them with the depository in form of a book entry. However, as per the register of members of Reliance Ltd., Mr. Y is still the owner of those shares. In such a situation, Mr. X would be known as

(a) Registered owner

(b) Holder of shares

(c) Beneficial owner

(d) None of these

Answer. c) Beneficial owner

9.Which of the following are the instruments of money market?

(a) Call money

(b) Certificate of deposits

(c) Trade bills

(d) All of the above

Answer. a) Call Money

10.The allocated function is performed by

(a) Financial market

(b) Capital market

(c) Money market

(d) All of the above

Answer. d) All of the above

11.Arrange the steps involved in trading procedure at the stock exchange in correct sequence :

i) Settlement of order

ii) Opening of Demat Account

iii) Placing of order

iv) Execution of order

( a) (ii) ; (iv);( iii);(i)

(b) (ii) ;(i) ;(iii);(ii)

(c) (iii);(ii);( ii);(i)

(d) (ii);(iii);(iv);(i)

Answer. a) ii, iv, iii, i

12.Assertion (A) Primary market is also known as the new issues market

Reason (R) Primary market deals with the securities already traded in market.

(a) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true and Reason (R) is the correct explanation of Assertion (A)

(b) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true, but Reason (R) is not the correct explanation of Assertion (A)

(c) Assertion (A) is true, but Reason (R) is false

(d) Assertion (A) is false, but Reason (R) is true

Answer. c) Assertion is true but Reason is false

13.Raj Enterprises wishes to invest ₹1,10,000 in treasury bills. What is the maximum number of treasury bills it can buy with this fund?

(a) 6

(b) 7

(c) 4

(d) 2

Answer. c) 4

14.________________ is a number assigned to each transaction by the stock exchange and is printed on the contract note.

(a) Client code number

(b) Unique order code

(c) Permanent account number

(d) Depository participant number

Answer. b) Unique order code

15.Which of the following statements is not true with regard to Commercial paper?

(a) Is a long-term unsecured promissory note with a fixed maturity period.

(b) It usually has a maturity period of 15 days to one year.

(c) It is sold at a discount and redeemed at par.

(d) Companies use this instrument for bridge financing.

Answer. a) Is a long-term unsecured promissory note with a fixed maturity period.

