MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Chapter 5 Organizing: Download in PDF

1.The form of organisation known for giving rise to rumors is called

(a) Centralised organization

(b) Decentralized organisation

(c) Formal organization

(d) Informal organization

Answer. d) Informal Organization

2.It is defined as the framework within which managerial and operating tasks are performed.

(a) Span of management

(b) Organisational structure

(c) Informal organisation

(d) None of the above

Answer. b) Organisational Structure

3.Manohar was given a task by his superior to prepare a plan in 20 days. He asked two of his subordinates to work on two aspects of his task. One of the subordinates met with an accident and could not complete his work. Who is answerable for this task?

(a) Manohar is accountable.

(b) Manohar’s subordinate is responsible.

(c) Manohar’s superior is responsible.

(d) None of them is responsible.

Answer. a) Manohar is accountable

4.Identify the type of organisational structure which facilitates occupational specialisation

(a) Functional structure

(b) Horizontal structure

(c) Network structure

(d) Divisional structure

Answer. a) Functional structure

5.Assertion(A): While authority is delegated, responsibility is imposed, and accountability is assumed.

Reason(R): Authority can be delegated by a manager to a subordinate, which means granting of authority to the subordinate to operate within prescribed limits. Responsibility is the obligation of a subordinate to properly perform the assigned duty. Accountability implies being answerable for the final outcome.

Choose the correct option:

(a) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true.

(b) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are false.

(c) Assertion (A) is true and Reason (R) is false.

(d) Assertion (A) is false and Reason (R) is true.

Answer. d) Assertion (A) is false and Reason (R) is true

6.Which of the following is not a merit of functional structure?

(a) It promotes control and coordination within a department.

(b) It makes training employees easier, as the focus is only on a limited range of skills.

(c) It ensures that different products get due attention.

(d) It leads to occupational specialization.

Answer. c) It ensures that different products get the due attention

7.Which of the following is not a feature of formal organisation?

(a) It specifies the relationships among various job positions.

(b) The standards of behaviour of employees are evolved from group norms.

(c) It is deliberately designed by the top management.

(d) It places less emphasis on interpersonal relationships among the employees.

Answer. b) The standards of behaviour of employees are evolved from group norms.

8.As end result of organization function, a structure gets created automatically.

(a) True

(b) False

(c) Partially True

(d) Partially False

Answer. a) True

9.Uranus Limited is a company dealing in metal products. The work is mainly divided into functions including production, purchase, marketing, accounts and personnel. Identify the type of organisational structure followed by the organisation.

(a) Functional structure

(b) Relational structure

(c) Divisional structure

(d) None of the above

Answer: a) Functional structure

10.Which of the following can be delegated?

(a) Responsibility

(b) Authority

(c) Accountability

(d) All of the above

Answer. b) Authority

11.Identify the correct sequence of steps involved in the Organising process.

(a) Departmentalisation, Identification and division of Work, Establishing reporting relationship. , Assignment of duties

(b) Establishing reporting relationship, Departmentalisation, Identification and division of Work, Assignment of duties

(c) Identification and division of Work, Departmentalisation, Assignment of duties, Establishing reporting relationship

(d) Departmentalisation, Identification and division of Work, Assignment of duties, Establishing reporting relationship

Answer. c) Identification and division of work, departmentalization, assignment of duties, establishing reporting relationship

12.It is the obligation of a subordinate to properly perform the assigned duty.

(a) Responsibility

(b) Authority

(c) Accountability

(d) All of the above

Answer. a) Responsibility

13.Under this type of organisational structure, manpower is grouped on the basis of different products manufactured.

(a) Divisional structure

(b) Functional structure

(c) Network structure

(d) Matrix structure

Answer: a) Divisional Structure

14.Decentralization is an extension of delegation.

(a) True

(b) False

(c) Partially True

(d)Partially

Answer. b) False

15.In which situation the divisional structure happens to be appropriate?

(a) Where the number of major products is more than one

(b) Where the size of the organisation is quite large

(c) Both (a) and (b)

(d) Where primarily only one product is sold

Answer. c) Both (a) and (b)

