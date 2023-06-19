This article brings to you important MCQ-type questions for CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Chapter 1, Nature and Significance of Management. Also, find attached, important links for the preparation for CBSE Board Examinations 2024.

MCQs for Class 12 Business Studies Chapter 1: Jagran Josh brings to you important MCQs for Class 12 Business Studies Chapter 1, Nature and Significance of Management. All these questions and answers have been prepared by our subject matter experts, keeping in mind CBSE’s Revised CBSE Syllabus 2024 and Sample Paper 2024. You can find attached links of these resources, below.

As per CBSE’s latest sample paper, MCQs will be a part of CBSE’s Board Exam Paper. Students often find MCQs tricky and difficult to answer. Here, we have listed down a few important points that students should keep in mind before solving MCQs:

Read the questions carefully

Manage your time. Do not waste your time on questions you are doubtful about.

Solve every question in your mind or on a rough sheet, before choosing the right answer.

Scan your options thoroughly. Do not miss words like ‘not’, ‘does not’ etc.

Select the most precise option.

Important MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Chapter 1, Nature and Significance of Management are mentioned below as:

1.Rajiv explains the policies of superiors to the employees and ensures a touch of cooperation among all the departments. At which level of management was he working:

(a) Top-level management

(b) Middle-level management

(c) Lower-level management

(d) None of these

Answer. b) Middle-level management

2.Setting Objective is a function of --------------------------.

(a) Middle-level management

(b). Operational level management

(c). Top-level Management

(d). None of the above

Answer. c) Top-level management

3.Occupation which is backed by specialized knowledge and training and to which entry is regulated by a representative body.

(a) Profession

(b) Art

(c) Science

(d) All of the Above

Answer. a) Profession

4. A manager obtains the required capital at 12% interest while the prevailing rate of interest in the market is 10%. How would you describe such a manager?

(a) Efficient

(b) Effective

(c) Efficient and Effective

(d) None of the above

Answer. a) Efficient

5.The goal of the Radha retail store is to increase sales and the goal of the Spastics Society of India is to impart education to children with special needs. Management unites the efforts of different individuals in the organization towards achieving these goals. Identify the characteristics of management discussed above.

(a) Management is all pervasive

(b) Management is a goal-oriented process

(c) Management is multi-dimensional

(d) Management is a continuous process

Answer. b) Management is a goal-oriented process

6.Policy formation is the function of

(a) operational management

(b) middle-level management

(c) top-level management

(d) All of these

Answer. c) Top-level management

7.The Topper group is looking to make a foray into manufacturing of semiconductors and it has set up a business to seize the business opportunity and add to its prospects in the long run. The company has already pivoted into a number of 16 new projects like electronics, 5G network equipment, as well as semiconductors. Which economic objective of management does the business seek to fulfill?

(a) Survival

(b) Growth

(c) Profit

(d) Efficiency

Answer. b) Growth

8.A company’s target production is 5000 units in a year. To achieve this target the manager has to operate on double shifts due to power failure most of the time. The manager is able to produce 5000 units but at a higher production cost. The manager is

(a) Effective and efficient

(b) Effective but not efficient

(c) Efficient but not effective

(d) Neither effective nor efficient

Answer. b) Effective but not efficient

9. The process of creating an internal environment, where individuals work effectively and efficiently for the achievement of goals is known as ----------------.

(a) Coordination

(b) Delegation

(c) Management

(d) Planning

Answer c) Management

10.Coordination unifies the diverse interest of various people in such a manner that the work proceeds without any hindrance towards common goals. Identify the feature of coordination.

(a) Coordination integrates group efforts

(b) Coordination ensures unity of action

(c) Coordination is a continuous process

(d) Coordination is deliberate function

Answer. b) Co-ordination ensures unity of action

11.Like a thread in a garland,............. concept of management can be said to be as Central as thread in a garland

(a)organising

(b)planning

(c)directing

(d)coordination

Answer. d) Co-ordination

12.Read the following statements- Assertion (A) and Reason (R). Choose one of the correct alternatives given below:

(a)Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.

(b) Both A and R are true and R is not the correct explanation of A

(c) A is true but R is false.

(d) A is false but R is true.

Assertion (A) The main objective of any organisation is the optimal utilisation of resources so as to derive maximum advantage from them.

Reason (A) The main aim of every manager in any organisation is to complete work without minimising the cost.

Answer. c) A is true but R is false

13.............. Function of management is considered as the base for all other functions

(a) Coordination

(b) organising

(c) planning

(d) directing

Answer. c) Planning

14.The process by which a manager integrates and synchronizes the activities of different department is called ------------------

(a) Management

(b) Controlling

(c) Planning

(d) Coordination

Answer. d) Co-ordination

15..Read the following statements- Assertion (A) and Reason (R). Choose one of the correct alternatives given below:

(a)Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.

(b) Both A and R are true and R is not the correct explanation of A

(c) A is true but R is false.

(d) A is false but R is true.

Assertion (A) Middle-level management acts as a link between the top manager and the division head.

Reason (R)Division heads are responsible for implementing and controlling plans and strategies formulated by top management

Answer. d) A is false but R is true

