Jagran Josh presents MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Chapter 4, Planning. A PDF download link for the same has been provided here. This article also provides links to some important resources for the preparation for CBSE Board Examinations 2023-24.

MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Chapter 4: This article brings to you a list of MCQ-type questions for CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Chapter 4, Planning. A PDF download link for these questions and answers has been provided here for future reference.

Practicing these questions can help you score well in CBSE Board Examinations and relevant Competitive Examinations. To assist you in your preparation, we have laid down a few points, below, on how to practice MCQs:

Be consistent

Take Mock test of MCQs

Study your chapters thoroughly

Set a time for a particular number of questions( just like you would do in the exam)

Solve sample papers and MCQ-type questions from question banks

Following these steps can habituate you for solving MCQs, which can ultimately result in high marks.

Related:

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Revised Syllabus 2023-2024 (PDF)

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Sample Paper 2023-2024(PDF)

1.At what managerial level planning is needed?

(a) Top level

(b) Middle level

(c) Lower level

(d) All the levels

Answer. d) All the levels

2.Name the function of management which bridges the gap between where we are and where we want to go.

(a) Planning

(b) Staffing

(c) Organising

(d) Directing

Answer. a) Planning

3.Identify the correct sequence of steps involved in the planning process.

(a) Evaluating alternative courses, Identifying alternative courses of action, Setting objectives, Developing premises

(b) Setting objectives, Identifying alternative courses of action, Evaluating alternative courses, Developing premises

(c) Setting objectives, Developing premises, Identifying alternative courses of action, Evaluating alternative courses

(d) Setting objectives, Developing premises, Identifying alternative courses of action, Evaluating alternative courses

Answer. c) Setting objectives, Developing premises, Identifying alternative courses of action, Evaluating alternative courses

4.“Plans decide the future course of action and managers may not be in a position to change it.” Identify the limitation of planning indicated here.

(a) Planning reduces creativity

(b) Planning does not guarantee success

(c) Planning may not work in a dynamic environment

(d) Planning leads to rigidity.

Ans. d) Planning leads to rigidity.

5.Name the step in the process of planning which is considered “the real point of decision-making”.

(a) Setting objectives

(b) Developing premises

(c) Evaluating alternatives

(d) Selecting the best alternative

Answer. d) Selecting the best alternative

6.Which activity will be a futile exercise if it is not acted upon or implemented?

(a) Management

(b) Coordination

(c) Directing

(d) Planning.

Ans. d) Planning.

7.Which of the following is not a benefit of planning?

(a) Planning reduces overlapping and wasteful activities.

(b) Planning is a mental exercise.

(c) Planning provides directions.

(d) Planning reduces the risks of uncertainty.

Answer. b) Planning is a mental exercise

8.Rahim wanted to start with a stationery app to help students of schools and colleges to provide stationery to them. He felt that students were not able to get the needed stationery easily and hence wanted to provide the stationery directly to students in the school. He listed out the various ways of setting up this business and finally selected the best way to set up this business by developing an app. Suggest what should be the next step for him:

(a) Developing premises

(b) Identifying the alternative course of action.

(c) Implementation of the plan

(d) Follow-up action.

Ans. c) Implementation of plan

9.Rahul, sales executive of Mankind Pharma Ltd. Put forth the idea of using artificial intelligence in the marketing of its products which will help in saving time, cost, and energy for both ends. The marketing manager appreciated him but suggested continuing with the already-developed marketing strategy. which limitation of planning is reflected in the above case.

(a) Planning is time-consuming

(b) Planning reduces creativity

(c) Planning leads to rigidity

(d)Planning does not guarantee success

Answer. c) Planning leads to rigidity

10.For the following two statements choose the correct option:

Statement I: Planning is pervasive.

Statement II: Planning reduces creativity as it is usually made by top management and the rest of the members just implements these plan.

Choose the correct option from the options given below:

(a) Statement I is correct and II is wrong

(b) Statement II is correct and I am wrong

(c) Both statements are correct

(d) Both statements are incorrect

Ans: c) Both statements are correct

11.Which of the following is an example of an objective?

(a) Raising sales up to Rs. 5000 crore

(b) Giving employment to 1000 people

(c) Raising income by 3%

(d) All of these

Answer. d) All of these

12.There are two statements marked as Assertion (A) and Reason(R). Read the statements and choose the appropriate option from the options given below;

(a) Both Assertion (A) and Reason(R) are true and Reason (R) is the correct explanation of Assertion (A)

(b) Both Assertion (A) and Reason(R) are true but Reason (R) is not the correct explanation of Assertion (A)

(c) Assertion (A) is true but Reason(R) is false

(d) Assertion (A) is false but Reason(R) is true

Assertion (A): Monitoring the plan is equally important to ensure that objectives are achieved.

Reason(R): To see whether plans are being implemented and activities are performed according to schedule is also part of the planning process.

Answer. b) Both Assertion and Reason are true but Reason is not the correct explanation of Assertion.

13.What may be prepared to show the number of workers required in the factory at peak production times? Select the appropriate word out of the following.

(a) Objective

(b) Programme

(c) Budget

(d) Policy

Ans. c) Budget

14.There are two statements marked as Assertion (A) and Reason(R). Read the statements and choose the appropriate option from the options given below;

(a) Both Assertion (A) and Reason(R) are true and Reason (R) is the correct explanation of Assertion (A)

(b) Both Assertion (A) and Reason(R) are true but Reason (R) is not the correct explanation of Assertion (A)

(c) Assertion (A) is true but Reason(R) is false

(d) Assertion (A) is false but Reason(R) is true

Assertion (A): Middle management and other decision-makers are neither allowed

to deviate from the plan nor they are permitted to act on their own.

Reason(R): Planning in a way reduces creativity since people tend to think along the

same lines as others

Answer. a) Both A and R are true but R is the correct explanation of A

15.There are two statements marked as Assertion (A) and Reason(R). Read the statements and choose the appropriate option from the options given below;

(a) Both Assertion (A) and Reason(R) are true and Reason (R) is the correct explanation of Assertion (A)

(b) Both Assertion (A) and Reason(R) are true but Reason (R) is not the correct explanation of Assertion (A)

(c) Assertion (A) is true but Reason(R) is false

(d) Assertion (A) is false but Reason(R) is true

Assertion (A): Sales forecast is the basis on which a business firm prepares its annual plan for production and sales

Reason(R): Planning is the primary function of management

Answer. b) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A.

To download the MCQs for Class 12 Business Studies Chapter 4, click on the link below.

Important resources for CBSE Board Examination(2023-2024)

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24 (All Subjects)

CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2023-24 (All Subjects)

NCERT Books for Class 12 (All Subjects)