MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Chapter 3: Business Environment

MCQs for Class 12 Business Studies Chapter 3: This article hands out a list of important MCQ-type questions for CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Chapter 3, Business Environment. These questions and answers have been prepared as per the latest CBSE Sample Paper. You can also find attached a PDF download link for future reference.

MCQs are brain analyzers who keep a check on our thinking, learning, and analyzing capabilities. Solving MCQs helps students in developing the habit of brainstorming, applying their knowledge to practical applications, understanding the concepts clearly and for a longer duration of time, developing the habit of time management, developing analytical skills, and so on. Keeping the following things in mind, MCQs are included as knowledge testing measures in a major number of competitive exams and now, have been included as a part of Board Examinations. Thus, it is important to practice MCQ-type questions, before you sit down for your upcoming CBSE Board Examinations 2023-24. A few links that can assist you in your Board Exam preparation are mentioned in the article below.

Important MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Chapter 3 are:

1.Which element of business environment is shaped by beliefs and customs of people?

(a) Legal Environment

(b) Economic Environment

(c) Social Environment

(d) Political Environment

Answer. c) Social Environment

2.Which of the following is a feature of demonetization?

(a) Tax administration measure

(b) Channelizing savings into the formal financial system

(c) Development of less-cash economy

(d) All of the above

Answer. d) All of the above

3.“The most common of these are Diet Coke, since more number of people has become fitness and health conscious .”Identify the related feature of Business Environment

(a) Totality of external forces

(b) Dynamic nature

(c) Inter-relatedness

(d) Relativity

Answer. c) Inter-relatedness

4.Which of the following is not a benefit of demonetization in India?

(a) Control over corruption

(b) counterfeiting the use of high denomination notes for illegal activities

(c) Control on black money

(d) More demanding customers

Answer. d) More demanding customers

5.Which of the following is not a feature of Business environment

(a) Interrelated Elements

(b) Dynamics

(c) Complexity

(d) Continuous

Answer. d) Continuous

6.‘Infosys decides to open schools for lesser privileged children’ is an example of ________.

(a) Economic

(b) Political

(c) Legal

(d) Social

Answer. d) Social

7.Which of the following headings does not highlight the importance of business environment ?

(a) Tapping useful resources

(b) Coping with rapid changes

(c) Improving performance

(d) Promoting innovative ideas

Answer. d) Promoting innovative ideas

8.When did the government of India made an announcement regarding demonetisation of ` 500’ and ‘1,000 ‘currency notes?

(a) November 8, 2016

(b) November 9, 2016

(c) November 7, 2016

(d) November 5, 2016

Answer. a) November 8, 2016

9.The government of India has recently come up with an amendment to section 6 of the payment of wages act 1936, to allow employees of certain industries to make payment through various electronic modes of payments. The amendment will be applicable to all the public sector enterprises for wages disbursement using e-payment options. This is another milestone in the direction to further push to cashless economy. Identify the dimension of business environment which relate to the above mentioned case.

(a) Political Environment

(b) Legal Environment

(c) Technological Environment

(d) All of these

Answer. c) Technological environment

10.Creating a website and selling online is related to

(a) Political Environment

(b) Social environment

(c ) Economic Environment

(d) Technological Environment

Answer. d) Technological environment

11.‘Beti Bacho Beti Padho Yojana’ started by the government of India is a part of _______

(a) Economic Environment

(b) Political Environment.

(c) Social Environment

(d) Technological Environment

Answer. b) Political environment

12.Read the following statement -Assertion {A} and Reason {R}. choose one of the correct alternatives given below :

[a] Both Assertion [A] and reason [R] are true and Reason [R] is correct explanation of Assertion [A].

[b] Both Assertion [A] and Reason [R] are true and Reason [R] is not the correct explanation of Assertion [A].

[c] Assertion [A] is true but Reason [R] is false.

[d] Assertion [A] is false but Reason [R] is true.

Assertion [A]: Totality of external forces is an important feature of the business environment.

Reason [R]: Business environment is the sum total of all things external to business organizations and ,as such, is aggregative in nature.

Answer. a) Both Assertion and reason are true and reason is correct explanation of Assertion.

13.Identification of opportunities to get first more advantage is one of the importance of business environment

(a) True

(b) False

(c) Cannot say

Answer. a) True

14.Business environment consists of various forces such as social, political, legal and technological conditions which have impact on all business enterprises and thus may affect an individual firm only indirectly. Identify the forces being discussed here:

(a) Specific Forces

(b) General Forces

(c) Dynamic Forces

(d) External Forces

Answer. b) General forces

15.Read the following statement -Assertion {A} and Reason {R}. choose one of the correct alternatives given below :

[a] Both Assertion [A] and reason [R] are true and Reason [R] is correct explanation of Assertion [A].

[b] Both Assertion [A] and Reason [R] are true and Reason [R] is not the correct explanation

of Assertion [A].

[c] Assertion [A] is true but Reason [R] is false.

[d] Assertion [A] is false but Reason [R] is true.

Assertion [A]: Different elements of the business environment are closely interrelated.

Reason [R]: Business environment is a relative concept since it differs from country to country and even region to region..

Answer. b) Both Assertion and Reason are true and Reason is not the correct explanation of Assertion.

To download the MCQs for Class 12 Business Studies Chapter 3, click on the link below.

