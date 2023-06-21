MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Chapter 7 Directing: Based on Updated CBSE Syllabus 2024

This article presents important MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Chapter 7, Directing. These have been formulated on the basis of expert opinion, CBSE guidelines, and the updated CBSE curriculum.

MCQs for Class 12 Business Studies Chapter 7: Find MCQs for Class 12 Business Studies Chapter 7 directing, here. Students can also find attached a PDF download link for the same. MCQs should be practiced consistently by CBSE Board Exam 2024 aspirants since MCQ-type questions are definitely going to be a part of upcoming board examinations. CBSE releases its Sample paper and Exam Pattern for the current academic sessions to assist students in their preparation for Board examinations. This sample paper must be analysed and practiced continuously to score well in the annual examinations.

Students often complain of MCQ being time-consuming and tricky. If practised consistently and managed appropriately, MCQs can act as marks gainers during the examinations. Some MCQ-related tips to keep in mind before appearing for CBSE Board Examination 2024 are:

Divide your time appropriately. Dedicate a certain amount of time for each MCQ-type question. Do not exceed the set time.

Practise MCQ-type questions thoroughly

Read your chapters carefully. Pay attention to minute details and concepts.

Refer to Sample papers, Question Banks, Previous year Papers, In-text NCERT questions, and NCERT Exemplars to ensure you have a thorough understanding of how MCQ questions are solved.

Solve MCQs at last if you’re not confident about it. Do not waste your time.

MCQs for Class 12 Business Studies Chapter 7 are as follows:

1.Basic Physiological Needs are concerned with ____________.

(a) Shelter

(b) Hunger

(c) Thirst

(d) All of These

Answer. d) All of these

2.Which of the following statements is true about directing?

(a) Directing is necessary at planning stage.

(b) Directing is needed at every level of management in each department.

(c) Directing is initiated at lower level of management.

(d) Directing is the least important function of management.

Answer. b) Directing is needed at every level of management in each department

3.Rakesh is working under his superior Neeraj. He always communicates useful ideas and suggestions to his superior regarding reduction of cost, improvement in the product, etc. Neeraj implements his suggestions and has always found favorable results, but he never appreciates Rakesh for his suggestions. Now Rakesh decided not to communicate any suggestion or idea to Neeraj. Identify the communication barrier.

(a)Semantic barriers

(b) Personal Barriers

(c)Organizational barriers

(d) psychological barriers

Answer. b) Personal Barriers

4.Which of the following Maslow’s needs refer to affection, sense of belongingness, acceptance and friendship?

(a) Esteem Needs

(b) Self-Actualisation Needs

(c) Affiliation/Belonging Needs

(d) Safety/Security Needs

Answer. b) Self-Actualisation Needs

5.Leadership:

(a) Influencing the behavior of others

(b) Maintain bad interpersonal relationship

(c) Influence employees to involuntarily

(d) Helps in planning

Answer. a) Influencing the behaviour of others

6......................... is the process of converting encoded symbols of the sender.

(a) Encoding

(b) Decoding

(c) Media

(d) All of these

Answer. b) Decoding

7.Which of the following is the appropriate order of hierarchy of needs according to Abraham Maslow?

(a) Safety Needs → Physiological needs → Affiliation needs → Esteem Needs → Self Actualization needs

(b) Physiological needs → Safety Needs → Affiliation needs → Esteem Needs → Self Actualization needs

(c) Affiliation needs → Safety Needs → Psychological needs → Esteem Needs → Self Actualization needs

(d) Physiological needs → Safety Needs → Esteem Needs → Affiliation needs → Self Actualization needs

Answer. b)

8.Assertion (A): Motivation is the technique used to motivate people in an organisation.

Reason (R): Negative motivation provides rewards like increase in pay, promotion, recognition, etc.

In the following questions, a statement of Assertion (A) is followed by a statement of Reason (R). Mark the correct choice as:

(a) Both (A) and (R) are true, and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(b) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(c) (A) is true, but (R) is false.

(d) (A) is false, but (R) is true.

Answer. c) A is true but R is false

9.Assertion (A): Directing is a key managerial function.

Reason (R): Directing is a continuous activity.

In the following questions, a statement of Assertion (A) is followed by a statement of Reason (R). Mark the correct choice as:

(a) Both (A) and (R) are true, and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(b) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(c) (A) is true, but (R) is false.

(d) (A) is false, but (R) is true.

Answer. b) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of a

10.Obedience of order and discipline is found in

(a) Autocratic leadership

(b) Democratic leadership

(c) Free rein leadership

(d) Paternalistic leadership

Answer. a) Autocratic Leadership

11.Alok is view supervisor of Ram, Rahim and Khan. He consults all his subordinates while framing work schedules, they provide suggestions and Alok consider such suggestions if they are productive. Which leadership style is followed by Alok?

(a) Democratic style

(b)Autocratic style

(c)Free rein style

(d)none of the above

Answer. a) Democratic style

12.What is the effect of motivation on all the employees of an organisation?

(a) Invariable

(b) Same

(c) Variable

(d) Uniform

Answer. c) Variable

13.Which of the following Maslow’s needs include factors such as self-respect, autonomy status, recognition and attention?

(a) Esteem Needs

(b) Self-Actualisation Needs

(c) Affiliation/Belonging Needs

(d) Safety/Security Needs

Answer. a) Esteem needs

14.Which of the following is a financial incentive?

(a) Productivity linked wage incentive

(b) Organisational climate

(c) Status

(d) Job Enrichment

Answer. a) Productivity-linked wage incentive

15.Directing is initiated at................. level of management.

(a) Lower

(b) Middle

(c) Top

(d) All of these

Answer. c) Top

