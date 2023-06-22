MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Chapter 11 Consumer Protection: As per Updated CBSE Syllabus 2023-2024

Find below PDF download link to MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Chapter 11 Consumer Protection. Also, find attached important resources for preparation for upcoming CBSE Board Examinations 2023-2024.

1.Golu bought an iron from ‘Sidhu Electricals.” She got an electric shock while using the iron. Which consumer right has been violated here?

(a) Right to be heard

(b) Right to seek redressal

(c) Right to safety

(d) Right to choose.

Answer. c) Right to safety

2.Shubhangi purchased a car for Rs. 11 crores and found its engine defective. Despite many complaints, the defect was not rectified. She filed a complaint to National Commission but was not satisfied with its order. Suggest to her the appropriate authority where she can appeal.

(a) National Commission

(b) District Commission

(C ) Supreme Court of India

(d) None of the above.

Answer. c) Supreme Court of India

3.Mention the quality mark which a consumer should look for while purchasing jewellery.

(a) ISI Mark

(b) FSSAI Mark

(c) Eco Mark

(d) Hall Mark Match

Answer. d) Hall Mark Match

4.Vijay purchased a flat for Rs. 150 lacs and found it different from what was agreed. He wants his money back. Suggest him the appropriate authority to file his complaint in the three-tier machinery under the Consumer Protection act, 2019.

(a) State commission

(b) District forum

(c) National Commission

(d) Supreme court

Answer. a) State Commission

5.Harsh asked for a bottle of mineral water from a shopkeeper. The maximum retail price printed on the bottle was Rs. 20 only whereas the shopkeeper was charging Rs. 35. In spite of many arguments the shopkeeper was not ready to sell the bottle for less than Rs. 35. Harsh was in need of it and had no option except to buy. Identify the ‘Right’ that Harsh can exercise.

(a) Right to choose

(b) Right to seek redressal

(c) Right to be heard

(d) Right to information

Answer. c) Right to be heard

6.Consumer has the right to file a complaint in case of dissatisfaction with goods or services in the grievance cell. Which consumer right is it?

(a) Right to seek redressal

(b) Right to be heard

(c) Right to be informed

(d) None of the above.

Answer. b) Right to be heard

7.A consumer is not certain satisfied with State Commission . In how many days we can challenge the same and approach the National Commission?

(a) 20 days.

(b) 30 days

(c) 40 days.

(d) 50 days

Answer. b) 30 days

8._________________________is set up by the central government.

(a) state Commission

(b) District Forum

(c) National Commission

(d) none of these

Answer. c) National Commission

9.National Commission Government is actively advertising for ‘Jago Grahak Jago’ which consumer right is highlighted in the given statement.

(a) Right to be heard

(b)Right to consumer education

(c) Right to seek redressal

(d) Right to be informed.

Answer. b) Right to consumer protection

10.For the following statements, choose the correct option:

Statement – I: “Assert yourself to ensure that you get a fair deal” is a consumer right.

Statement – II: Right to be heard means a right to file a complaint in case of dissatisfaction with a good or a service.

Choose the correct option from the options given below:

(a) Statement I is correct and Statement II is not correct

(b) Statement II is correct and Statement I is not correct

(c) Both the Statement I and II are correct

(d) Both the Statement I and II are not correct

Answer. b) Statement II is correct and Statement I is not correct

11.Who, of the following, cannot be considered a consumer?

(a) A person who buys things to further sell them consideration.

(b) A person who gets things without consideration.

(c) A person who uses things without the permission of the purchasers.

(d) All of the above

Answer. d) All of the above

12.Pooja purchased a car worth ` 18 lacs from an automobile company and found its engine defective. She filed a complaint in District Forum. But she was not satisfied with the orders of district forum and decided to appeal further. Suggest her the final highest authority where she could appeal if not satisfied again by the decision of the next highest authority.

(a) State Commission

(b) High Court

(c) National Commission

(d) Supreme Court

Answer. c) National Commission

13.The Provisions of Consumer Protection Act came into force from

(a) 1986

(b) 1987

(c) 1988

(d) 1991

Answer. a) 1986

14.Informing consumer about the contents of the product, its usage, etc. is part of

(a) Right to Safety

(b) Right to Information

(c) Right to Consumer Education

(d) Right to be Heard

Answer. b) Right to Information

15.If the value of goods or services is more than 1 crore but less than 10 crore, then consumer can file case in:

(a) District Forum

(b) State Commission

(c) National Commission

(d) All of the above

Answer. b) State Commission

