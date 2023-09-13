CBSE Class 12 Economics Additional Questions 2024 with Competency, Marking Scheme: Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Economics Additional Practice Questions 2024: Here, students of CBSE Class 12 with Economics subject can find attached additional practise Question Paper for upcoming CBSE Board Examinations 2024. It is an additional sample paper released by the CBSE Board to impart information about the enhanced toughness of questions in the board exams. As per the CBSE guidelines, the Board of Authorities has decided to include competency-focused questions in the question paper to ensure that practical knowledge of theoretical concepts is being instilled in the minds of students.

National Education Policy (NEP) is driving force of all these changes being made by the CBSE Board in academic and assessment patterns, especially for boards classes i.e. 10th and 12th. Previously, the Board has included MCQ-type questions as a mandatory form of assessment with heavy weightage in the question paper. This act ensured that students don’t indulge in rote-learning and instead focus on practical understanding of the concepts. On similar lines, an additional question paper has been released by the board on its official website which aims to inform students that the CBSE Board question paper in 2024 will consist of competency-based questions, which means that the questions would be practical in nature and might relate to the real-life applications and usage.

Students can easily check these additional question papers on CBSE’s official website. If you want to save your time and yet find the authentic question paper, you can have a look at the one presented below. We have also attached CBSE‘s new marking scheme that came attached with the new additional question paper for CBSE Board Examinations 2024.

CBSE Class 12 Economics Additional Practise Question Paper 2024

Students can check the CBSE Class 12 Economics Additional Practise Question Paper 2024 here. But before you have a look at the sample paper, do read the instructions laid down below.

General Instructions

The question paper consists of two sections, namely, Section-A which is Macro Economics and secondly Section-B which is Indian Economic Development.

Section-A has 20 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of 1 mark each.

This paper contains 4 Short Answer Questions of 3 marks each to be answered in 60 to 80 words.

This paper contains 6 Short Answer Questions of 4 marks each to be answered in 80 to 100 words.

This paper contains 4 Long Answer Questions of 6 marks each to be answered in 100 to 150 words.

The time allowed for the paper is 3 hours

The question paper will be for 80 marks.

To download the CBSE Class 12 Economics Additional Practise Paper, click on the link below

CBSE Class 12 Economics Marking Scheme 2024

Sections Type of Questions No of questions Marks Allotted Section-A Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) 20 1 x 20 = 20 Section-B Very Short Answer Questions (VSA) 4 3 x 4 = 12 Section-C Short Answer Type Questions 6 4 x 6 = 24 Section-D Long Answer Type Questions 4 4x 6 = 24

To download CBSE Class 12 Economics Marking Scheme 2024, click on the link below

