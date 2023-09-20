CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage for All Subjects

CBSE Class 12 Paper Pattern 2024: CBSE announced to change in the assessment scheme for Class 12th board exams 2024. The board has decided to increase the number of MCQs and reduce the descriptive answer type questions. Check the details below.

CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made significant adjustments to the assessment pattern for the upcoming 2024 CBSE board exams for class 12. These modifications primarily centre around an increase in the importance given to competency-based questions and multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Consequently, there will be a reduced number of both short and long-answer questions in comparison to previous years' examinations.

These alterations have been implemented with the intention of shifting away from rote learning and towards a more student-centred approach that fosters creativity and critical thinking skills.

In alignment with the recommendations outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Board is taking steps to introduce these potential changes in the examination and assessment practices for the academic session 2023–24.

CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern 2024 and Marking Scheme

Here, students can find the CBSE Class 12 exam pattern, which is according to the revised syllabus. This CBSE Class 12 exam pattern 2024 will be beneficial for CBSE Class 12 students to score better marks in their board exams. You will find here the CBSE Class 12 exam pattern with a marking scheme. Below is the list of subjects covered in all streams of CBSE Class 12. Click on the subject name to get its CBSE Class 12 exam pattern with mark distribution.

Changes made in CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Pattern 2024

The CBSE’s motto for quality education for the holistic development of students encourages it to bring something into the curriculum that polishes students’ skills in a better way to prepare them for the future. Thus, CBSE has now aimed to implement competency-based learning in schools. This will help students become ready for academic, professional, and real-life problems. In accordance with this, the CBSE Class 12 exam pattern has been designed with an increased number of application-based questions. Now the CBSE class 12 exam pattern and marking scheme will be based on the below-mentioned formula.

Composition of question paper for Board Examination 2024 (Theory) Competency Focused Questions in the form of MCQs/Case Based Questions, Source-based Integrated Questions or any other type = 40%

Select response type questions(MCQ) = 20%

Constructed response questions (Short Answer Questions/Long Answer type Questions, as per existing pattern) = 40%

This format used to be a little different earlier. Check below how this composition of question paper used to look in 2023.

Composition of question paper for Board Examination 2023 (Theory) Competency Based Questions were 30% in the form of Multiple-Choice Questions, Case-Based Questions, Source Based Integrated Questions or any other type.

Objective Questions were 20%

Remaining 50% Questions were Short Answer/Long Answer Questions

