As thе acadеmic yеar 2023-2024 commеncеs, studеnts gеtting rеady for thе CBSE Class 12 Geography еxam will discovеr grеat advantagеs in acquainting thеmsеlvеs with thе еxam format and grading systеm. Geography holds significant importancе for studеnts pursuing humanitiеs, and having a grasp of thе еxam structurе can grеatly assist in еffеctivе prеparation. In this comprеhеnsivе guidе, wе will dеlvе into thе еxam pattеrn, scoring schеmе, and offеr somе valuablе prеparation advicе for thе CBSE Class 12 Geography еxam in thе acadеmic yеar 2023-2024.

CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam Pattern 2024:

The question paper contains 30 questions. All questions are compulsory.

The question paper is divided into five sections. Sections A, B, C, D, and E.

Section A - Questions number 1 to 17 are Multiple Choice type questions carrying 1 mark each.

Section B- Questions number 18 and 19 are Source-based questions carrying 3 marks each.

Section C- Questions number 20 to 23 are Short Answer type questions carrying 3 marks each. Answers to these questions shall be written in 80 to 100 words.

Section D- Questions number 24 to 28 are Long Answer type questions carrying 5 marks each. Answers to these questions shall be written in 120 to 150 words.

Section E- Questions number 29 and 30 are Map-based questions.

CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam Marking Scheme 2024

Sections Type of Questions No of questions Marks Allotted Section-A Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) 17 1 x 17 = 17 Section-B Very Short Answer Questions (VSA) 2 3 x 2 = 6 Section-C Short Answer Type Questions 4 3 x 4 = 12 Section-D Long Answer Type Questions 5 5 x 5 = 25 Section- E Map-based Questions 2 5 x 2 = 10

CBSE Class 12 Geography Paper Unit wise Marking Scheme 2024

Book- Fundamental of Human Geography

Chapter No. Chapter Name Weightage UNIT 1 1 Human Geography 3 UNIT 2 2 The World Population Density Distribution and Growth 8 3 Human Development UNIT 3 4 Primary Activities 19 5 Secondary Activities 6 Tertiary and Quaternary Activities 7 Transport, Communication and Trade 8 International Trade Map Work (Based on identification of features on World Political Map) 5 TOTAL 35

Book- India People and Economy

Chapter No. Chapter Name Weightage UNIT 1 1 Population Distribution Density Growth and Composition 5 UNIT 2 2 Human Settlement 3 UNIT 3 3 Land Resources and Agriculture 10 4 Water Resources 5 Mineral And Energy Resources 6 Planning and Sustainable Development in Indian Context UNIT 4 7 Transport and Communication 7 8 International Trade UNIT 5 9 Geographical Perspective on selected issues and problems 5 Map Work (Based on Marking and labelling on a political Map of India) 5 TOTAL 35

Geography Practical-II

Chapter No. Chapter Name Weightage 1 Data-its source and Compilation 18 2 Data Processing 3 Graphical representation of Data 7 4 Spatial Information Technology 5 Practical Record Book and Viva Voce 5 Total 30

