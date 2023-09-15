CBSE Class 12 Geography Additional Questions 2024 with Competency, Marking Scheme: Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Geography Additional Practice Questions 2024: Here, students can find attached additional practice questions for CBSE Class 12 Geography. These practice papers are for students appearing in upcoming CBSE Board Examinations 2024. Also, find the marking scheme for Class 12 Geography here. These additional question papers have been released by the CBSE Board to inform students about the toughness and quality of questions that might be asked in the examination.

Every year, CBSE publishes practice papers for students on its official website, to strengthen their preparation. As per the new additional practice question paper, for 2024 the question paper will consist of 50% competency-based questions, which means students will have to practically understand the concepts present in the syllabus. Competency-focused questions are questions based on real-life applications. This initiative has been taken by the government to ensure that the students focus on understanding the concepts and indulge in practical learning instead of rote learning. It also explains that students should study for the purpose of understanding concepts and using them in their daily lives instead of just studying to get a high score.

Geography is an elective subject in higher secondary classes, which is mostly chosen by the students of the Humanities and Arts stream. But, as per the New Education Policy (NEP), students can choose a mix of subjects from various streams. This policy hasn’t been implemented in the schools as of now but will be implemented as per the plan. Various other policies and initiatives have been brought into place by the CBSE Board authorities to focus on practical learning. For decades, India has been home to theoretical learning and rote learning majorly. To change this scenario and teach students about the importance of practical usage of knowledge gained from textbooks in our real lives, these changes have been brought in. One such initiative is the introduction of MCQs as a mandatory form of assessment in question papers.

CBSE Class 12 Geography Additional Practise Question Paper 2024

Check here for additional practice question papers for CBSE Class 12 Geography. But before you have a look at that, it is important that students check the general instructions mentioned below.

General Instructions

This question paper contains 30 questions. All questions are compulsory.

This question paper is divided into five sections. Sections A, B, C, D, and E.

Section A - Questions number 1 to 17 are Multiple Choice type questions carrying 1 mark each.

Section B- Questions number 18 and 19 are Source-based questions carrying 3 marks each.

Section C- Questions number 20 to 23 are Short Answer type questions carrying 3 marks each. Answers to these questions shall be written in 80 to 100 words.

Section D- Questions number 24 to 28 are Long Answer type questions carrying 5 marks each. Answers to these questions shall be written in 120 to 150 words.

Section E- Questions number 29 and 30 are Map-based questions.

Related: Related: CBSE Class 12 Additional Practise Papers 2024(All Subjects)

To download the Additional Practise Paper for CBSE Class 12 Geography, click on the link below

CBSE Class 12 Geography Marking Scheme 2024

Sections Type of Questions No of questions Marks Allotted Section-A Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) 17 1 x 17 = 17 Section-B Very Short Answer Questions (VSA) 2 3 x 2 = 6 Section-C Short Answer Type Questions 4 3 x 4 = 12 Section-D Long Answer Type Questions 5 5 x 5 = 25 Section- E Map-based Questions 2 5 x 2 = 10

To download CBSE Class 12 Geography Marking Scheme 2024, click on the link below

Also Read:

CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2023-2024

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2023-2024