CBSE Geography Syllabus for Class 12 2024: Download PDF

Chapter No. and Name Learning Outcomes

1 Human Geography Define the term human geography

Elucidate the Interdependence between Nature and Human beings.

State the fields and subfields of Human Geography and its relation with other branches of

Social Sciences.

Differentiate between Environmental Determinism and Possibilism.

Explain Neo-determinism with examples from real life.

2 The World Population-distribution, density and growth Calculate density of population, birth rate and death rate.

Name and define the components responsible for population change.

Understand the stages of population growth in the world using Demographic Transition Theory.

Suggest measures to control population growth.

Define the following terms:

Growth of population, Natural growth of population, Positive, growth of population, Negative growth of population

3 Human developmen Differentiate between growth and development

Explain the three basic indicators of human development and measure the level of Human Development.

Describe Human Development Index published by UNDP.

Compare HDI with Human Poverty Index.

Explain the key pillars of human development with examples.

Compare Income approach, Welfare approach, Basic Needs approach and capability approach to understand the concept Human Development.

To categories countries on the basis of their HDI and explain their characteristics.

4 Primary Activities Define the following terms: Economic activities, Primary activities, Red Collar Worker, Pastoral Nomadism

Explain food gathering as an economic activity.

Distinguish between pastoral nomadism and commercial livestock rearing.

Differentiate between primitive subsistence and intensive subsistence farming.

Describe the characteristic features of plantation agriculture as a type of commercial farming.

Analyse why is there low yield per acre but high yield per person in areas of extensive grain cultivation.

Compare and contrast the farming practices in the developed urban areas of the world.

Analyse how the model of Kolkhoz introduced in the erstwhile USSR boost agricultural production.

Examine the reasons for success of cooperative farming in the European countries. Differentiate between open cast mining and shaft mining.

Discuss how mining can have impact on humans and environment.

5 Secondary Activities Explain key concepts such as, large-scale manufacturing, high technology industry, organizational set up, foot-loose industries, Agri business etc.

Identify and explain the factors affecting the location an industry.

Differentiate between different types of industries on the basis of size, raw material, ownership and output.

Differentiate between cottage industry and small scale industry.

Explain the importance of high-tech industries and reason for them being attracted to the peripheral areas of major metropolitan cities.

Compare large scale industry and modern high tech industry with examples

Understands and analyses the interrelationship between industrial development and standard of living.

6 Tertiary and Quaternary Activities Compare and contrast traditional and modern economic activities.

Students correlate tertiary activities and their role in the economic development of a country.

Describe different types of tertiary activities.

Discuss different types of trading centres found in rural and urban areas and role played by them in local economy.

Describe quinary activities and its role in advanced economies.

Discuss how tertiary, quaternary and quinary activities have replaced jobs in primary and secondary sectors.

Define the following terms: BPO, Outsourcing, KPO, Departmental Store, Chain Store, Wholesale trading

7 Transport and Communication Compare and contrast various modes of transport.

Explain the relationship of transport and communication networks to economic development of a region.

Describe the major highways and major rail networks of different continents.

Discuss the location and economic significance of Trans- Siberian Railway, Trans Canadian Railway, The Union and Pacific Railway and Trans Australian Railway.

Describe the location and the economic importance of the major sea routes of the world.

Discuss how Suez Canal and Panama Canal serve as major gateways of commerce for both the eastern and the western World.

Discuss how the modern communication systems have made the concept of global village a reality.