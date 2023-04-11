CBSE Geography Syllabus for Class 12 2024: Download PDF
CBSE Geography Syllabus 2024 for Class 12th Board Exam
CBSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus: CBSE Board has released the subject-wise senior secondary curriculum for the 2023-2024 academic session. The 12th class Geography curriculum of class 12 has also been released by the board and is available to be downloaded on the board’s academic website. The curriculum includes the study of physical and human environments, their interactions at different scales-local, state/region, nation and the world, the fundamental principles, along with their applications through various case studies, responsible for the varieties in the distributional pattern of physical and human features and phenomena over the earth's surface. Candidates can check the complete content provided by CBSE Board in the Geography curriculum, such as learning objectives, course content, course structure, question paper design, etc. from this article and download the PDF from the direct link attached towards the end.
CBSE Class 12 Geography 2023-24 Course Structure
Book- Fundamental of Human Geography
Chapter No.
Chapter Name
Weightage
UNIT 1
1
Human Geography
3
UNIT 2
2
The World Population Density Distribution and Growth
8
3
Human Development
UNIT 3
4
Primary Activities
19
5
Secondary Activities
6
Tertiary and Quaternary Activities
7
Transport, Communication and Trade
8
International Trade
Map Work (Based on identification of features on World Political Map)
5
TOTAL
35
Book- India People and Economy
Chapter No.
Chapter Name
Weightage
UNIT 1
1
Population Distribution Density Growth and Composition
5
UNIT 2
2
Human Settlement
3
UNIT 3
3
Land Resources and Agriculture
10
4
Water Resources
5
Mineral And Energy Resources
6
Planning and Sustainable Development in Indian Context
UNIT 4
7
Transport and Communication
7
8
International Trade
UNIT 5
9
Geographical Perspective on selected issues and problems
5
Map Work (Based on Marking and labelling on a political Map of India)
5
TOTAL
35
Geography Practical-II
Chapter No.
Chapter Name
Weightage
1
Data-its source and Compilation
18
2
Data Processing
3
Graphical representation of Data
7
4
Spatial Information Technology
5
Practical Record Book and Viva Voce
5
Total
30
CBSE Geography Syllabus for Class 12 2023-24
Book- Fundamental of Human Geography
Chapter No. and
Name
Learning Outcomes
1
Human Geography
Define the term human geography
Elucidate the Interdependence between Nature and Human beings.
State the fields and subfields of Human Geography and its relation with other branches of
Social Sciences.
Differentiate between Environmental Determinism and Possibilism.
Explain Neo-determinism with examples from real life.
2
The World
Population-distribution, density
and growth
Calculate density of population, birth rate and death rate.
Name and define the components responsible for population change.
Understand the stages of population growth in the world using Demographic Transition Theory.
Suggest measures to control population growth.
Define the following terms:
Growth of population, Natural growth of population, Positive, growth of population, Negative growth of population
3
Human
developmen
Differentiate between growth and development
Explain the three basic indicators of human development and measure the level of Human Development.
Describe Human Development Index published by UNDP.
Compare HDI with Human Poverty Index.
Explain the key pillars of human development with examples.
Compare Income approach, Welfare approach, Basic Needs approach and capability approach to understand the concept Human Development.
To categories countries on the basis of their HDI and explain their characteristics.
4
Primary Activities
Define the following terms:
Economic activities, Primary activities, Red Collar Worker, Pastoral Nomadism
Explain food gathering as an economic activity.
Distinguish between pastoral nomadism and commercial livestock rearing.
Differentiate between primitive subsistence and intensive subsistence farming.
Describe the characteristic features of plantation agriculture as a type of commercial farming.
Analyse why is there low yield per acre but high yield per person in areas of extensive grain cultivation.
Compare and contrast the farming practices in the developed urban areas of the world.
Analyse how the model of Kolkhoz introduced in the erstwhile USSR boost agricultural production.
Examine the reasons for success of cooperative farming in the European countries.
Differentiate between open cast mining and shaft mining.
Discuss how mining can have impact on humans and environment.
5
Secondary
Activities
Explain key concepts such as, large-scale manufacturing, high technology industry, organizational set up, foot-loose industries, Agri business etc.
Identify and explain the factors affecting the location an industry.
Differentiate between different types of industries on the basis of size, raw material, ownership and output.
Differentiate between cottage industry and small scale industry.
Explain the importance of high-tech industries and reason for them being attracted to the peripheral areas of major metropolitan cities.
Compare large scale industry and modern high tech industry with examples
Understands and analyses the interrelationship between industrial development and standard of living.
6
Tertiary and
Quaternary
Activities
Compare and contrast traditional and modern economic activities.
Students correlate tertiary activities and their role in the economic development of a country.
Describe different types of tertiary activities.
Discuss different types of trading centres found in rural and urban areas and role played by them in local economy.
Describe quinary activities and its role in advanced economies.
Discuss how tertiary, quaternary and quinary activities have replaced jobs in primary and secondary sectors.
Define the following terms: BPO, Outsourcing, KPO, Departmental Store, Chain Store, Wholesale trading
7
Transport and
Communication
Compare and contrast various modes of transport.
Explain the relationship of transport and communication networks to economic development of a region.
Describe the major highways and major rail networks of different continents.
Discuss the location and economic significance of Trans- Siberian Railway, Trans Canadian Railway, The Union and Pacific Railway and Trans Australian Railway.
Describe the location and the economic importance of the major sea routes of the world.
Discuss how Suez Canal and Panama Canal serve as major gateways of commerce for both the eastern and the western World.
Discuss how the modern communication systems have made the concept of global village a reality.
8
International Trade
Define international trade and describe how it impacts various countries.
Describe the basis of International Trade.
Discuss types of and aspects International trade.
Explain the term Dumping, Trade liberalisation and
Globalisation.
Discuss the impact of WTO on current global trade.
Evaluate how international trade can be detrimental to some Nations.
Analyse how sea ports act as chief gateways of International trade
CBSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2024 PDF Download
To check the complete syllabus PDF, visit the link given below:
