CBSE Geography Map Work Syllabus for Class 12 2024: Check Geography Practical and Project Details Here

CBSE Class 12 Geography Map Work Syllabus 2023-24: CBSE Board has released the 12th class Geography curriculum containing the Map Work details for the upcoming 2023-24 examination. Check CBSE’s 12th Class Map Work for Geography here. . 

Check Geography Practical and Project Details Here
Check Geography Practical and Project Details Here

CBSE Class 12 Geography Map Work Syllabus 2024: Central Board of Secondary Education has released the 12th class Geography curriculum and it contains all the curriculum details that the candidates going to appear in the 2023-2024 board examination would require. Geography paper is for a total of 100 marks wherein 70 marks come from the theory paper while 30 from the practicals. Practical portions of CBSE Class 12 Geography consist of Internal Assessments and Project Work. In this article, we have provided the complete Map Work Syllabus and other practical related details.  

Related: CBSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2023-24

CBSE Class 12 Geography 2023-24 Course Structure

Check the course structure of CBSE Class 12 Geography in details below:

CBSE Class 12 Geography 2023-24 Course Structure

Book- Fundamental of Human Geography

Chapter No.

Chapter Name

Weightage

UNIT 1

1

Human Geography

3

UNIT 2

2

The World Population Density Distribution and Growth

8

3

Human Development

UNIT 3

4

Primary Activities 

19

5

Secondary Activities

6

Tertiary and Quaternary Activities

7

Transport, Communication and Trade

8

International Trade

Map Work (Based on identification of features on World Political Map)

5

TOTAL

35

Book- India People and Economy

Chapter No.

Chapter Name

Weightage

UNIT 1

1

Population Distribution Density Growth and Composition 

5

UNIT 2

2

Human Settlement

3

UNIT 3

3

Land Resources and Agriculture

10

4

Water Resources 

5

Mineral And Energy Resources

6

Planning and Sustainable Development in Indian Context

UNIT 4

7

Transport and Communication

7

8

International Trade

UNIT 5

9

Geographical Perspective on selected issues and problems

5

Map Work (Based on Marking and labelling on a political Map of India)

5

TOTAL

35

Geography Practical-II

Chapter No.

Chapter Name

Weightage

1

Data-its source and Compilation

18

2

Data Processing

3

Graphical representation of Data

7

4

Spatial Information Technology

5

Practical Record Book and Viva Voce

5

Total

30

Practical Work in CBSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2023-24

Chapter No. and Name

Learning Outcomes

1 Data its source

and compilation

Define data.

Differentiate between primary and secondary sources of data.

List several sources of data.

2 Data Processing

Calculate the mean rainfall of your city

List ten Himalayan peaks with their heights.

Calculate the median height using the data.

3 Representation

of data

Construct a line graph to represent the growth rate of

Population in India 1901-2011.

Construct a polygraph to compare the growth of sex ratio

in different states.

Construct a line and bar graph to represent the average monthly rainfall and temperature of Delhi.

Construct a multiple bar diagram to represent decadal literacy rate, male literacy and female literacy.

Draw a pie diagram to show India’s export to major regions of the world 2010-2011.

Construct a dot map to show India’s Population 2011.

Construct a choropleth map to show state wise variation in

population density.

4 Spatial Information Technology

Explain what is Spatial

Information Technology or GIS.

Describe the advantages of GIS over manual methods.

Components of GIS.

Spatial Data formats:

Raster data format

Vector data format.

Spatial Analysis:

Overlay and Buffer Analysis.

CBSE Class 12 Geography Map Work Syllabus 2023-24

Map Items for identification only on outline political map of the World.

Career Counseling

Fundamentals of Human Geography

Chapter No. and Name

Map Items

1

Human Geography 

Nil

2 The World Population Density Distribution and Growth

Nil

3 Human Development 

Nil

4 Primary Activities 

Areas of subsistence gathering (Fig 4.2)

Major areas of nomadic herding of the world (4.4)

Major areas of commercial livestock rearing (4.6)

Major areas of extensive commercial grain faming (4.12)

Major areas of mixed farming of the World (4.14)

5 Secondary Activities

Nil

6 Tertiary and Quaternary Activities

Nil

7 Transport, Communication and Trade 

Terminal Stations of Transcontinental Railways– Trans-Siberian, Trans Canadian, Trans-Australian Railways

Major Sea Ports

Europe: North Cape, London, Hamburg

North America: Vancouver, San Francisco, New Orleans

South America: Rio De Janeiro, Colon, Valparaiso

Africa: Suez and Cape Town

Asia: Yokohama, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Aden, Karachi, Kolkata

Australia: Perth, Sydney, Melbourne

Major Airports:

Asia: Tokyo, Beijing, Mumbai, Jeddah, Aden

Africa: Johannesburg & Nairobi

Europe: Moscow, London, Paris, Berlin and Rome

North America: Chicago, New Orleans, Mexico City

South America: Buenos Aires, Santiago

Australia: Darwin and Wellington

Inland Waterways

Suez Canal, Panama Canal, Rhine waterways and St. Lawrence Seaways

8 International Trade 

Nil

India - People and Economy

Map Items for locating and labelling on political outline map of India

Chapter No. and Name

Map Items

1

Population Distribution Density Growth and Composition

State with highest population density & state with lowest population density (2011)

2

Human Settlement

Nil

Land Resources and Agriculture 

Leading producing states of the following crops: (a) Rice (b) Wheat (c)Cotton (d) Jute (e) Sugarcane (f) Tea and (g) Coffee

Water Resources 

Nil

Mineral And Energy Resources

Mines:

Iron-ore mines: Mayurbhanj, Bailadila, Ratnagiri, Bellary

Manganese mines: Balaghat, Shimoga

Copper mines: Hazaribagh, Singhbhum, Khetari

Bauxite mines: Katni, Bilaspur and Koraput

Coal mines: Jharia, Bokaro, Raniganj, Neyveli

Oil Refineries: Mathura, Jamnager, Barauni

6 Planning and Sustainable Development in Indian Context 

Nil

7 Transport, Communication and Trade 

Nil

8 International Trade 

Mark and label the major sea ports and airports on an outline map of India.

Major Sea Ports: Kandla, Mumbai, Marmagao, Kochi, Mangalore, Tuticorin, Chennai, Vishakhapatnam, Paradwip, Haldia

International Air ports: Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Guwahati, Delhi, Amritsar, Thiruvananthapuram & Hyderabad.

Geographical Perspective on selected issues and problems 

Nil

Guidelines for Internal Assessment/ Geography Practical

  • A practical file must be prepared by students covering all the topics prescribed in the practical syllabus.
  • The file should be completely handwritten with a cover page, index page and acknowledgment.
  • All statistical diagrams and maps should be drawn neatly with appropriate headings, scale, index etc. Data to draw statistical diagrams can be taken from the NCERT text book or Census.
  • The practical file will be assessed both by the internal and external examiners at the time of CBSE practical examinations.
  • A written exam of 25 marks will be conducted based on the above given practical syllabus on the day of the practical exam.
  • Viva will be conducted based on practical syllabus only.
  • Written Exam - 25 Marks
  • Practical file- 02 Marks
  • Viva- 03 Marks

CBSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2024 PDF Download

To check the complete curriculum 12th Class Geography for CBSE Board 2023-24, click on the link given below:

Download CBSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus PDF 2023-24

Also check:

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus (All Subjects)

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next