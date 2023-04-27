CBSE Geography Map Work Syllabus for Class 12 2024: Check Geography Practical and Project Details Here

CBSE Class 12 Geography Map Work Syllabus 2024: Central Board of Secondary Education has released the 12th class Geography curriculum and it contains all the curriculum details that the candidates going to appear in the 2023-2024 board examination would require. Geography paper is for a total of 100 marks wherein 70 marks come from the theory paper while 30 from the practicals. Practical portions of CBSE Class 12 Geography consist of Internal Assessments and Project Work. In this article, we have provided the complete Map Work Syllabus and other practical related details.
CBSE Class 12 Geography 2023-24 Course Structure
Check the course structure of CBSE Class 12 Geography in details below:
Book- Fundamental of Human Geography
|
Chapter No.
|
Chapter Name
|
Weightage
|
UNIT 1
|
1
|
Human Geography
|
3
|
UNIT 2
|
2
|
The World Population Density Distribution and Growth
|
8
|
3
|
Human Development
|
UNIT 3
|
4
|
Primary Activities
|
19
|
5
|
Secondary Activities
|
6
|
Tertiary and Quaternary Activities
|
7
|
Transport, Communication and Trade
|
8
|
International Trade
|
Map Work (Based on identification of features on World Political Map)
|
5
|
TOTAL
|
35
Book- India People and Economy
|
Chapter No.
|
Chapter Name
|
Weightage
|
UNIT 1
|
1
|
Population Distribution Density Growth and Composition
|
5
|
UNIT 2
|
2
|
Human Settlement
|
3
|
UNIT 3
|
3
|
Land Resources and Agriculture
|
10
|
4
|
Water Resources
|
5
|
Mineral And Energy Resources
|
6
|
Planning and Sustainable Development in Indian Context
|
UNIT 4
|
7
|
Transport and Communication
|
7
|
8
|
International Trade
|
UNIT 5
|
9
|
Geographical Perspective on selected issues and problems
|
5
|
Map Work (Based on Marking and labelling on a political Map of India)
|
5
|
TOTAL
|
35
Geography Practical-II
|
Chapter No.
|
Chapter Name
|
Weightage
|
1
|
Data-its source and Compilation
|
18
|
2
|
Data Processing
|
3
|
Graphical representation of Data
|
7
|
4
|
Spatial Information Technology
|
5
|
Practical Record Book and Viva Voce
|
5
|
Total
|
30
Practical Work in CBSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2023-24
|
Chapter No. and Name
|
Learning Outcomes
|
1 Data its source
and compilation
|
Define data.
Differentiate between primary and secondary sources of data.
List several sources of data.
|
2 Data Processing
|
Calculate the mean rainfall of your city
List ten Himalayan peaks with their heights.
Calculate the median height using the data.
|
3 Representation
of data
|
Construct a line graph to represent the growth rate of
Population in India 1901-2011.
Construct a polygraph to compare the growth of sex ratio
in different states.
Construct a line and bar graph to represent the average monthly rainfall and temperature of Delhi.
Construct a multiple bar diagram to represent decadal literacy rate, male literacy and female literacy.
Draw a pie diagram to show India’s export to major regions of the world 2010-2011.
Construct a dot map to show India’s Population 2011.
Construct a choropleth map to show state wise variation in
population density.
|
4 Spatial Information Technology
|
Explain what is Spatial
Information Technology or GIS.
Describe the advantages of GIS over manual methods.
Components of GIS.
Spatial Data formats:
Raster data format
Vector data format.
Spatial Analysis:
Overlay and Buffer Analysis.
CBSE Class 12 Geography Map Work Syllabus 2023-24
Map Items for identification only on outline political map of the World.
Fundamentals of Human Geography
|
Chapter No. and Name
|
Map Items
|
1
Human Geography
|
Nil
|
2 The World Population Density Distribution and Growth
|
Nil
|
3 Human Development
|
Nil
|
4 Primary Activities
|
Areas of subsistence gathering (Fig 4.2)
Major areas of nomadic herding of the world (4.4)
Major areas of commercial livestock rearing (4.6)
Major areas of extensive commercial grain faming (4.12)
Major areas of mixed farming of the World (4.14)
|
5 Secondary Activities
|
Nil
|
6 Tertiary and Quaternary Activities
|
Nil
|
7 Transport, Communication and Trade
|
Terminal Stations of Transcontinental Railways– Trans-Siberian, Trans Canadian, Trans-Australian Railways
Major Sea Ports
Europe: North Cape, London, Hamburg
North America: Vancouver, San Francisco, New Orleans
South America: Rio De Janeiro, Colon, Valparaiso
Africa: Suez and Cape Town
Asia: Yokohama, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Aden, Karachi, Kolkata
Australia: Perth, Sydney, Melbourne
Major Airports:
Asia: Tokyo, Beijing, Mumbai, Jeddah, Aden
Africa: Johannesburg & Nairobi
Europe: Moscow, London, Paris, Berlin and Rome
North America: Chicago, New Orleans, Mexico City
South America: Buenos Aires, Santiago
Australia: Darwin and Wellington
Inland Waterways
Suez Canal, Panama Canal, Rhine waterways and St. Lawrence Seaways
|
8 International Trade
|
Nil
India - People and Economy
Map Items for locating and labelling on political outline map of India
|
Chapter No. and Name
|
Map Items
|
1
Population Distribution Density Growth and Composition
|
State with highest population density & state with lowest population density (2011)
|
2
Human Settlement
|
Nil
|
3
Land Resources and Agriculture
|
Leading producing states of the following crops: (a) Rice (b) Wheat (c)Cotton (d) Jute (e) Sugarcane (f) Tea and (g) Coffee
|
4
Water Resources
|
Nil
|
5
Mineral And Energy Resources
|
Mines:
Iron-ore mines: Mayurbhanj, Bailadila, Ratnagiri, Bellary
Manganese mines: Balaghat, Shimoga
Copper mines: Hazaribagh, Singhbhum, Khetari
Bauxite mines: Katni, Bilaspur and Koraput
Coal mines: Jharia, Bokaro, Raniganj, Neyveli
Oil Refineries: Mathura, Jamnager, Barauni
|
6 Planning and Sustainable Development in Indian Context
|
Nil
|
7 Transport, Communication and Trade
|
Nil
|
8 International Trade
|
Mark and label the major sea ports and airports on an outline map of India.
Major Sea Ports: Kandla, Mumbai, Marmagao, Kochi, Mangalore, Tuticorin, Chennai, Vishakhapatnam, Paradwip, Haldia
International Air ports: Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Guwahati, Delhi, Amritsar, Thiruvananthapuram & Hyderabad.
|
9
Geographical Perspective on selected issues and problems
|
Nil
Guidelines for Internal Assessment/ Geography Practical
- A practical file must be prepared by students covering all the topics prescribed in the practical syllabus.
- The file should be completely handwritten with a cover page, index page and acknowledgment.
- All statistical diagrams and maps should be drawn neatly with appropriate headings, scale, index etc. Data to draw statistical diagrams can be taken from the NCERT text book or Census.
- The practical file will be assessed both by the internal and external examiners at the time of CBSE practical examinations.
- A written exam of 25 marks will be conducted based on the above given practical syllabus on the day of the practical exam.
- Viva will be conducted based on practical syllabus only.
- Written Exam - 25 Marks
- Practical file- 02 Marks
- Viva- 03 Marks
CBSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2024 PDF Download
To check the complete curriculum 12th Class Geography for CBSE Board 2023-24, click on the link given below:
|
Download CBSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus PDF 2023-24
