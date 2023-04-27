CBSE Geography Map Work Syllabus for Class 12 2024: Check Geography Practical and Project Details Here

CBSE Class 12 Geography Map Work Syllabus 2023-24: CBSE Board has released the 12th class Geography curriculum containing the Map Work details for the upcoming 2023-24 examination. Check CBSE’s 12th Class Map Work for Geography here. .

CBSE Class 12 Geography Map Work Syllabus 2024: Central Board of Secondary Education has released the 12th class Geography curriculum and it contains all the curriculum details that the candidates going to appear in the 2023-2024 board examination would require. Geography paper is for a total of 100 marks wherein 70 marks come from the theory paper while 30 from the practicals. Practical portions of CBSE Class 12 Geography consist of Internal Assessments and Project Work. In this article, we have provided the complete Map Work Syllabus and other practical related details.

CBSE Class 12 Geography 2023-24 Course Structure

Check the course structure of CBSE Class 12 Geography in details below:

CBSE Class 12 Geography 2023-24 Course Structure

Book- Fundamental of Human Geography

Chapter No. Chapter Name Weightage UNIT 1 1 Human Geography 3 UNIT 2 2 The World Population Density Distribution and Growth 8 3 Human Development UNIT 3 4 Primary Activities 19 5 Secondary Activities 6 Tertiary and Quaternary Activities 7 Transport, Communication and Trade 8 International Trade Map Work (Based on identification of features on World Political Map) 5 TOTAL 35

Book- India People and Economy

Chapter No. Chapter Name Weightage UNIT 1 1 Population Distribution Density Growth and Composition 5 UNIT 2 2 Human Settlement 3 UNIT 3 3 Land Resources and Agriculture 10 4 Water Resources 5 Mineral And Energy Resources 6 Planning and Sustainable Development in Indian Context UNIT 4 7 Transport and Communication 7 8 International Trade UNIT 5 9 Geographical Perspective on selected issues and problems 5 Map Work (Based on Marking and labelling on a political Map of India) 5 TOTAL 35

Geography Practical-II

Chapter No. Chapter Name Weightage 1 Data-its source and Compilation 18 2 Data Processing 3 Graphical representation of Data 7 4 Spatial Information Technology 5 Practical Record Book and Viva Voce 5 Total 30

Practical Work in CBSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2023-24

Chapter No. and Name Learning Outcomes 1 Data its source and compilation Define data. Differentiate between primary and secondary sources of data. List several sources of data. 2 Data Processing Calculate the mean rainfall of your city List ten Himalayan peaks with their heights. Calculate the median height using the data. 3 Representation of data Construct a line graph to represent the growth rate of Population in India 1901-2011. Construct a polygraph to compare the growth of sex ratio in different states. Construct a line and bar graph to represent the average monthly rainfall and temperature of Delhi. Construct a multiple bar diagram to represent decadal literacy rate, male literacy and female literacy. Draw a pie diagram to show India’s export to major regions of the world 2010-2011. Construct a dot map to show India’s Population 2011. Construct a choropleth map to show state wise variation in population density. 4 Spatial Information Technology Explain what is Spatial Information Technology or GIS. Describe the advantages of GIS over manual methods. Components of GIS. Spatial Data formats: Raster data format Vector data format. Spatial Analysis: Overlay and Buffer Analysis.

CBSE Class 12 Geography Map Work Syllabus 2023-24

Map Items for identification only on outline political map of the World.

Fundamentals of Human Geography

Chapter No. and Name Map Items 1 Human Geography Nil 2 The World Population Density Distribution and Growth Nil 3 Human Development Nil 4 Primary Activities Areas of subsistence gathering (Fig 4.2) Major areas of nomadic herding of the world (4.4) Major areas of commercial livestock rearing (4.6) Major areas of extensive commercial grain faming (4.12) Major areas of mixed farming of the World (4.14) 5 Secondary Activities Nil 6 Tertiary and Quaternary Activities Nil 7 Transport, Communication and Trade Terminal Stations of Transcontinental Railways– Trans-Siberian, Trans Canadian, Trans-Australian Railways Major Sea Ports Europe: North Cape, London, Hamburg North America: Vancouver, San Francisco, New Orleans South America: Rio De Janeiro, Colon, Valparaiso Africa: Suez and Cape Town Asia: Yokohama, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Aden, Karachi, Kolkata Australia: Perth, Sydney, Melbourne Major Airports: Asia: Tokyo, Beijing, Mumbai, Jeddah, Aden Africa: Johannesburg & Nairobi Europe: Moscow, London, Paris, Berlin and Rome North America: Chicago, New Orleans, Mexico City South America: Buenos Aires, Santiago Australia: Darwin and Wellington Inland Waterways Suez Canal, Panama Canal, Rhine waterways and St. Lawrence Seaways 8 International Trade Nil

India - People and Economy

Map Items for locating and labelling on political outline map of India

Chapter No. and Name Map Items 1 Population Distribution Density Growth and Composition State with highest population density & state with lowest population density (2011) 2 Human Settlement Nil 3 Land Resources and Agriculture Leading producing states of the following crops: (a) Rice (b) Wheat (c)Cotton (d) Jute (e) Sugarcane (f) Tea and (g) Coffee 4 Water Resources Nil 5 Mineral And Energy Resources Mines: Iron-ore mines: Mayurbhanj, Bailadila, Ratnagiri, Bellary Manganese mines: Balaghat, Shimoga Copper mines: Hazaribagh, Singhbhum, Khetari Bauxite mines: Katni, Bilaspur and Koraput Coal mines: Jharia, Bokaro, Raniganj, Neyveli Oil Refineries: Mathura, Jamnager, Barauni 6 Planning and Sustainable Development in Indian Context Nil 7 Transport, Communication and Trade Nil 8 International Trade Mark and label the major sea ports and airports on an outline map of India. Major Sea Ports: Kandla, Mumbai, Marmagao, Kochi, Mangalore, Tuticorin, Chennai, Vishakhapatnam, Paradwip, Haldia International Air ports: Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Guwahati, Delhi, Amritsar, Thiruvananthapuram & Hyderabad. 9 Geographical Perspective on selected issues and problems Nil

Guidelines for Internal Assessment/ Geography Practical

A practical file must be prepared by students covering all the topics prescribed in the practical syllabus.

The file should be completely handwritten with a cover page, index page and acknowledgment.

All statistical diagrams and maps should be drawn neatly with appropriate headings, scale, index etc. Data to draw statistical diagrams can be taken from the NCERT text book or Census.

The practical file will be assessed both by the internal and external examiners at the time of CBSE practical examinations.

A written exam of 25 marks will be conducted based on the above given practical syllabus on the day of the practical exam.

Viva will be conducted based on practical syllabus only.

Written Exam - 25 Marks

Practical file- 02 Marks

Viva- 03 Marks

CBSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2024 PDF Download

To check the complete curriculum 12th Class Geography for CBSE Board 2023-24, click on the link given below:

