CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

Get here detailed CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Exam Pattern with marking scheme
CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Accountancy board exam is a critical assessment that plays a pivotal role in shaping the academic journey of commerce students. To excel in this examination, it is crucial to have a comprehensive understanding of the exam pattern and marking scheme. In this article, we will discuss the latest CBSE Class 12 Accountancy exam pattern with a marking scheme to explain how it is structured and how marks are allocated.

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Exam 2024 Highlights

Board of Examination

Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE)

Exam Mode

Offline

Subject

Accountancy

Medium

English and Hindi

Duration

3 Hours

Total Marks

100

Theory Paper

80 Marks

Project Work

20 Marks

 

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Unit-wise Weightage

Knowing the CBSE Class 12 Accountancy exam pattern with marks distribution is important to know which unit is more important and thus give more time to that. Below is the unit-wise mark distribution for CBSE Class 12 Accountancy. Read this and prepare accordingly. 

Units

Topic

Marks

Part A

Accounting for Partnership Firms and Companies

16

 

Unit 1. Accounting for Partnership Firms 

36

 

Unit 2. Accounting for Companies 

24

 

 

60

Part B

Financial Statement Analysis

 

 

Unit 3. Analysis of Financial Statements 

12

 

Unit 4. Cash Flow Statement

08

 

 

20

Part C

Project Work

20

 

Project work will include:

 

 

Project File (12 Marks)

 

 

Viva Voce (08 Marks)

 

OR

Part B

Computerized Accounting

 

 

Unit 4. Computerized Accounting 

20

Part C

Practical Work 

20

 

Project work will include:

 

 

Project File (12 Marks)

 

 

Viva Voce (08 Marks)

 

 

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Paper Design

 

S. No. 

Typology of Questions

Marks

Percentage in the paper

1

Remembering and Understanding: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers. 

Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organizing, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas.

44

55%

2

Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way. 

19

23.75%

3

Analysing, Evaluating and Creating: Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalizations. Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria. Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions.  

17

21.25%
 

Total

80

100%

 

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

The most important part of any examination is knowing its paper pattern and marking scheme. This helps the students prepare accordingly and avoid panicking in the exam hall. Thus, to help CBSE Class 12 commerce students here, we have provided a CBSE Class 12 Accounting exam pattern for CBSE Class 12 board exams in 2024. This CBSE Class 12 Accountancy exam pattern not only reveals the number and type of questions but also the marking scheme. The CBSE Class 12 Accountancy exam pattern with a marking scheme will inform students about how many questions will be asked per section and their mark distribution. Check the table to get an idea of the CBSE Class 12 Accounts exam pattern.

 

Number of Questions

34

Number of Sections/Parts

2 (Part A and Part B)

Part A

Question no. 1-26 (Compulsory for all candidates)

Part B

Question no. 27-34 (Two options i.e. (i) Analysis of Financial Statements and (ii) Computerised Accounting.)

1 Mark Questions

Questions 1 to 16 and 27 to 30

3 Mark Questions

Questions 17 to 20, 31and 32

4 Mark Questions

Questions 21, 22 and 33

6 Mark Questions

Questions 23 to 26 and 34

There is no overall choice. However, an internal choice has been provided in 7 questions of one mark, 2 questions of three marks, 1 question of four marks and 2 questions of six marks



CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Syllabus 2023-24

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Sample Paper with Marking Scheme 2024



