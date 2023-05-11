CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Complete List of Topics Removed

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Check the complete list of topics deleted from CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Syllabus 2023-24 in a unit-wise and chapter-wise format from this article.

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has revised the syllabus for Class 12th Accountancy, and this article provides a list of topics that have been removed from each unit and chapter. By focusing on the updated syllabus, students can avoid the common mistake of studying the deleted topics and missing the essential material that will be assessed in the upcoming board exam.

Accountancy—Not-for-Profit Organisation and Partnership Accounts

Chapter 

Page No.

Dropped Topics/ Chapters

Chapter 1: Accounting for Not-for-Profit Organisation

1–60

Full Chapter

Accountancy—Computer Accounting System

Chapter 5: Database Management System for Accounting

125–150

Full Chapter

Accountancy—Company Accounts and Analysis of Financial Statements

No changes

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy (Updated) Course Structure 2023-24

Units

Topic

Marks

Part A

Accounting for Partnership Firms and Companies

16

 

Unit 1. Accounting for Partnership Firms 

36

 

Unit 2. Accounting for Companies 

24

 

 

60

Part B

Financial Statement Analysis

 

 

Unit 3. Analysis of Financial Statements 

12

 

Unit 4. Cash Flow Statement

08

 

 

20

Part C

Project Work

20

 

Project work will include:

 

 

Project File (12 Marks)

 

 

Viva Voce (08 Marks)

 

OR

Part B

Computerized Accounting

 

 

Unit 4. Computerized Accounting 

20

Part C

Practical Work 

20

 

Project work will include:

 

 

Project File (12 Marks)

 

 

Viva Voce (08 Marks)

 

