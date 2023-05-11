CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Complete List of Topics Removed

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has revised the syllabus for Class 12th Accountancy, and this article provides a list of topics that have been removed from each unit and chapter. By focusing on the updated syllabus, students can avoid the common mistake of studying the deleted topics and missing the essential material that will be assessed in the upcoming board exam.
CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Deleted Syllabus 2023-24
Accountancy—Not-for-Profit Organisation and Partnership Accounts
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/ Chapters
|
Chapter 1: Accounting for Not-for-Profit Organisation
|
1–60
|
Full Chapter
Accountancy—Computer Accounting System
|
Chapter 5: Database Management System for Accounting
|
125–150
|
Full Chapter
Accountancy—Company Accounts and Analysis of Financial Statements
|
No changes
CBSE Class 12 Accountancy (Updated) Course Structure 2023-24
|
Units
|
Topic
|
Marks
|
Part A
|
Accounting for Partnership Firms and Companies
|
16
|
|
Unit 1. Accounting for Partnership Firms
|
36
|
|
Unit 2. Accounting for Companies
|
24
|
|
|
60
|
Part B
|
Financial Statement Analysis
|
|
|
Unit 3. Analysis of Financial Statements
|
12
|
|
Unit 4. Cash Flow Statement
|
08
|
|
|
20
|
Part C
|
Project Work
|
20
|
|
Project work will include:
|
|
|
Project File (12 Marks)
|
|
|
Viva Voce (08 Marks)
|
|
OR
|
Part B
|
Computerized Accounting
|
|
|
Unit 4. Computerized Accounting
|
20
|
Part C
|
Practical Work
|
20
|
|
Project work will include:
|
|
|
Project File (12 Marks)
|
|
|
Viva Voce (08 Marks)
|