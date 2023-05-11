CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Complete List of Topics Removed

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Check the complete list of topics deleted from CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Syllabus 2023-24 in a unit-wise and chapter-wise format from this article.

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has revised the syllabus for Class 12th Accountancy, and this article provides a list of topics that have been removed from each unit and chapter. By focusing on the updated syllabus, students can avoid the common mistake of studying the deleted topics and missing the essential material that will be assessed in the upcoming board exam.

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

Accountancy—Not-for-Profit Organisation and Partnership Accounts

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/ Chapters Chapter 1: Accounting for Not-for-Profit Organisation 1–60 Full Chapter

Accountancy—Computer Accounting System

Chapter 5: Database Management System for Accounting 125–150 Full Chapter

Accountancy—Company Accounts and Analysis of Financial Statements

No changes

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy (Updated) Course Structure 2023-24