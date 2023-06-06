NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Accountancy: Download Solutions by Subject Experts

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Accountancy subject are present here for download in PDF format. The article does not include NCERT Solutions of deleted NCERT Chapters. NCERT Solutions present below have been prepared from Revised CBSE Syllabus 2023-2024. Here, you can also find link to important resources for preparation of upcoming CBSE Board Examinations 2024.

NCERT Solutions Class 12 Accountancy: CBSE has updated its curriculum for Board Examinations 2023-2024. It has deleted some topics and chapters from Accountancy NCERT Textbook. In this article you can find latest chapter-wise NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Accountancy subject. Solutions of deleted topics are not present in the article. All Accountancy solutions have been prepared as per Revised Accountancy CBSE Syllabus 2024. Here, you can also find links of important resources for preparation of upcoming CBSE Board Examination 2024.

Below mentioned NCERT solutions have been prepared by subject experts, keeping in mind learning capacity of every student. Students who aspire to score high marks in CBSE Board Examinations 2024 should consistently practise NCERT Solutions of the chapters mentioned below. Thorough understanding of the topics and sufficient practise of all in-text and end questions can help you score well in both CBSE Board Examination as well as in related Competitive Examinations. NCERT Solutions also develops understanding of basic concepts for all important topics which helps you excel in academics.

CBSE Accountancy Deleted Syllabus 2023-2024

CBSE Accountancy Sample Paper 2023-2024

Find Chapter-wise Solutions for Class 12 Accountancy NCERT Textbook (Part-1), below.

Part-1

Find Chapter-wise Solutions for Class 12 Accountancy NCERT Textbook (Part-2), below.

Part-2

Unit No. Chapter Name Chapter 1 Accounting for Share Capital Chapter 2 Issue and Redemption of Debentures Chapter 3 Financial Statements of a Company Chapter 4 Analysis of Financial Statements Chapter 5 Accounting Ratios Chapter 6 Cash Flow Statement

Jagran Josh is constantly working to provide students with all NCERT Solutions for every subject. In this article, you could find links for NCERT Solutions of Class 12 Accountancy Textbook Part -1. Stay tuned for easy and complete NCERT Solutions of Class 12 Accountancy Part-2. For more such CBSE and NCERT Solutions related update, keep visiting our website JagranJosh.com

NCERT Accountancy Textbook (Part -1) for Class 12 gives in-depth understanding about partnership firms to students. Some chapter-wise important topics from the NCERT textbook to clear your basic concepts about partnership firms are:

Topics from Chapter-1: Partnership deed, Distribution of profit among partners, Interest on Capital and Drawings, Guarantee of profit to a partner, Past Adjustments

Chapter-2: Modes of Reconstitution of a firm, Admission of a New Partner, Goodwill, Sacrificing Ratio, Adjustment on Capital

Chapter-3: New profit sharing ratio on Retirement/Death of a partner, Gaining Ratio, Treatment of Goodwill, Revaluation of Assets due to Retirement/death of a partner, Revaluation Account,

Chapter-4: Dissolution of Partnership, Dissolution of Firm, Difference between Dissolution of firm and partnership, Accounting Treatment on dissolution of firm, Journal Entries to be passed on dissolution of a firm.

Covering all these topics can help you solve any Partnership Firms related question in CBSE Board Examination 2024.

Similarly, NCERT Accountancy Textbook (Part -2) for Class 12 provides knowledge about accounting. Some chapter-wise important topics from the NCERT textbook to improve your concepts about accounting are:

Topics from Chapter-1: Features of companies, kinds of companies, Share Capital of a company, Types of shares, Accounting Treatment, Calls in Areas and Advance, Over and Under Subscriptions, Forfeiture of shares

Chapter-2: Debentures, Types of debentures, difference between shares and debentures, Issue of debentures, Interest on debentures, Redemption of debentures, Methods of redemption

Chapter-3: Objectives and types of financial statements, Shareholder’s fund, Importance of financial statements, Limitations of financial statements

Chapter-4: Importance and objective of analysis of financial statements, Tools of analysis of financial statements, Comparative statement, Common size statement, Limitations

Chapter-5: Objective and advantage of Ratio analysis, Types of ratios, Liquidity ratio, Activity ratio, Profitability ratio

Chapter-6: Cash and cash equivalents, Cash flow, Classification of activities for preparation of cash flow statement, Ascertainment of cash flow from investing and financing activities, Preparation of cash flow statement

Importance of NCERT Solutions for students

Solving NCERT questions can help you understand a complex problem in an easy manner. Since NCERT Solutions are made keeping the CBSE’s Revised Curriculum in mind, consistent practise of all the solutions can help you score well in CBSE Board Exams. It can also help you clear any related Competitive Examinations. Best way to cover the entire CBSE Syllabus is by solving chapter-wise NCERT Solutions. One should also practise questions present in middle of the chapter like ‘Test Your Understanding’ and ‘Do It Yourself’. These are practical questions designed to clear topic-related doubts in students.

Check CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Exam Pattern(2023-2024) to prepare well for your upcoming Board Examinations. Hope you find the content present in this article relevant and useful. All the best for CBSE Board Examination 2024.

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24 (All Subjects)

CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2023-24 (All Subjects)

NCERT Books for Class 12 (All Subjects)