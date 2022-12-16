CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Previous Year Question Papers with Solutions PDF Download

CBSE Accountancy Previous Year Question Paper Class 12: In this article, we are providing the Previous year question papers of CBSE Class 12 Accountancy board examinations from 2016 to 2022. These question papers are also available for download along with the solutions here for download.

CBSE Accountancy Previous Year Question Paper Class 12: CBSE Class 12 Accountancy is one of the major and also one of the most dreaded subjects for the students of the Commerce stream in senior secondary. This is because of the commonly shared fear of the subject.

In this article, we have collated together CBSE class 12 previous year question papers from the following academic sessions: 2021-22 (term 1), 2021-22 (term 2), 2020-21, 2019-20, 2018-19, 2017-18, 2016-17 and 2015-16. All these papers are available here for download.

With the help of these, students will be able to see for themselves how easy and simple all the questions can be with the right amount of practise.

CBSE Previous Year Question Papers for Class 12 Accountancy

Access the previous year question papers and solutions for CBSE class 12 Accountancy from the given table:

Links to access CBSE Class 12 Accountancy previous years’ question papers are given below:

What is the Importance of the Accountancy Question Paper for the CBSE Class 12 Students?

Accountancy is one of the most important subjects for the student pursuing Commerce stream from the CBSE Board. CBSE 12th Accountancy scores affect the overall performance of the student in CBSE Class 12 Board examination result which, in turn, in some way or the other, could have a major impact on their further education in colleges and universities.

In such a scenario, the previous year question papers of Accountancy serve to improve the candidates performance in the examination by A) Providing the student a solid idea of the questions being asked each year in the board exam B) Helping the student stay confident as he has the most solid resource material to foresee the potential question for the upcoming board exams.

Why should one solve Accountancy Previous Year’s Question Papers?

All that subjects such as Accountancy and Mathematics demand are regular practise and more practise!

Candidates preparing to appear for CBSE Class 12 Accountancy board examinations should keep in mind that only hard work i.e, practice is the key to score well.

Using the past year questions, you would not just have an idea of the format of the current year question paper but also you will be able to master the concepts from which questions have been asked most frequently.

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Unit Wise Marking Scheme (2022-23)

Let us look at the marking scheme for CBSE class 12 Accountancy curriculum.

Units Marks Part A Accounting for Partnership Firms and Companies Unit 1. Accounting for Partnership Firms 36 Unit 2. Accounting for Companies 24 TOTAL 60 Part B Financial Statement Analysis Unit 3. Analysis of Financial Statements 12 Unit 4. Cash Flow Statement 8 TOTAL 20 Part C Project Work 20 Project work will include: Project File 4 Marks Written Test 12 Marks (One Hour) Viva Voce 4 Marks Or Part B Computerized Accounting Unit 4. Computerized Accounting 20 Part C Practical Work 20 Practical work will include: Practical File 4 Marks Practical Examination 12 Marks (One Hour) Viva Voce 4 Marks TOTAL 100

Using these resources, you would be able to pass your CBSE Board class 12 examination with flying colours.