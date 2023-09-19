CBSE Class 10th, 12th Additional Questions 2024 with Competency and Marking Scheme, Download PDF

CBSE Additional Practice Questions: This article will provide you with the recently released CBSE additional practice questions for Class 10 and Class 12.

CBSE Class 10 and 12 Additional Practice Questions 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education is the well-known and globally known education board of India. This board gives ample learning opportunities and educational benefits to its students and faculty. The CBSE board was one of the first educational boards to adhere to the National Educational Policy guidelines and introduce changes to its curriculum by reducing the syllabus by 30%.

Recently, the CBSE board released new additional practice papers, also known as CBSE additional practice questions, for the students of CBSE Class 10 and Class 12. For CBSE Class 10, additional questions were for only four subjects: science, social science, mathematics, and Hindi A. Whereas, for CBSE Class 12, the additional practice papers were released for 11 subjects from all the streams. To learn more and get the CBSE additional practice questions in PDF format, read this article.

CBSE Class 10 Additional Practice Questions 2024

CBSE Class 10 additional questions were recently released to help students prepare effectively for their CBSE Class 10 Board exams. These are CBSE competency questions and have been published with a marking scheme. These CBSE additional questions will definitely help students to develop critical thinking to solve complex problems of CBSE additional practice papers and CBSE Board exams 2024.

CBSE Class 12 Additional Practice Questions 2024

Along with CBSE Class 10 additional questions, the Central Board of Secondary Education has also released CBSE Class 12 additional questions. These CBSE additional questions are released for 11 subjects of CBSE Class 12 from all streams. The list of CBSE Class 12 additional practice papers includes PCMB, accounting, economics, business studies, English Core, geography, Hindi, and history. Solving these CBSE additional practice papers will help you score better in the final board exams, as they will improve your critical thinking. Download all the CBSE Class 12 additional questions from the link below.

Difference in CBSE Practice Papers and Additional Practice Questions

CBSE Practice Papers CBSE Additional Practice Questions These are the official CBSE resources that follow the curriculum. The purpose of the CBSE practice exams is to help students become familiar with the format of the examination questions. Questions are written in a straightforward manner to help students gain knowledge and confidence. In terms of paper structure, the CBSE additional practice question papers are similar to the CBSE sample or practice papers. The only difference is the level of reasoning required to answer the questions. The additional practice problems for the CBSE are more difficult and require that students apply deep abstract and critical reasoning to comprehend and answer them.

