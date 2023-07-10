Biology Class 12 Revision Notes: CBSE 12th Biology, Download PDF

Biology Class 12 Notes: Preparing for an exam is one of the most challenging phases of student life. During this time, students look for better and shot alternatives to teach them the complete book. Well, passing exams without doing anything is not possible. But yes! We can give you a better and short alternative to having effective preparation for your upcoming CBSE Class 12 Board exams.
In this master article, you will find the important and short revision notes for your CBSE Class 12 Biology. These CBSE notes are designed based on the revised syllabus and NCERT Class 12 Biology revised textbook. Check and download the revision notes here.
CBSE Class 12 Biology 2024 Paper Structure
|
Total Questions
|
33
|
Total Time
|
3 Hours
|
Max Marks
|
70
|
Section A
|
16 Questions (1 Mark each), MCQs, and Assertion and Reason Based Questions
|
Section B
|
5 Questions (2 Mark each)
|
Section C
|
7 Questions (3 Mark each)
|
Section D
|
2 Case Study-based questions (4 Mark each)
|
Section E
|
3 Questions (5 Mark each)
CBSE Class 12 Biology Notes
Below is the list of CBSE Biology Class 12 short notes which will serve the purpose of Biology Class 12 revision notes for all chapters. Click on the chapter to see and download the notes.
|
Chapter 1 Sexual Reproduction in Flowering Plants Class 12 Revision Notes
|
Chapter 3 Reproductive Health Class 12 Revision Notes
|
Chapter 4 Principles of Inheritance and Variation Class 12 Revision Notes
|
Chapter 5 Molecular Basis of Inheritance Class 12 Revision Notes
|
Chapter 6 Evolution Class 12 Revision Notes
|
Chapter 7 Human Health and Disease Class 12 Revision Notes
|
Chapter 8 Microbes in Human Welfare Class 12 Revision Notes
|
Chapter 9 Biotechnology: Principles and Processes Class 12 Revision Notes
|
Chapter 10 Biotechnology and its Applications Class 12 Revision Notes
|
Chapter 11 Organisms and Populations Class 12 Revision Notes
|
Chapter 12 Ecosystem Class 12 Revision Notes
|
Chapter 13 Biodiversity and Conservation Class 12 Revision Notes
CBSE Class 12 Biology 2023-24 Course Structure
|
Unit
|
Topic
|
Marks
|
VI
|
Reproduction
|
16
|
VII
|
Genetics and Evolution
|
20
|
VIII
|
Biology and Human Welfare
|
12
|
IX
|
Biotechnology and its Applications
|
12
|
X
|
Ecology and Environment
|
10
|
TOTAL
|
70
CBSE Class 12 Biology Question Paper Design 2023-24
|
Question Paper Design (Theory) 2023-24
|
Competencies
|
|
Demonstrate Knowledge and Understanding
|
50%
|
Application of Knowledge / Concepts
|
30%
|
Analyse, Evaluate and Create
|
20%
