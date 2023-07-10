Biology Class 12 Revision Notes: CBSE 12th Biology, Download PDF

Biology Class 12 Notes: Preparing for an exam is one of the most challenging phases of student life. During this time, students look for better and shot alternatives to teach them the complete book. Well, passing exams without doing anything is not possible. But yes! We can give you a better and short alternative to having effective preparation for your upcoming CBSE Class 12 Board exams. 

In this master article, you will find the important and short revision notes for your CBSE Class 12 Biology. These CBSE notes are designed based on the revised syllabus and NCERT Class 12 Biology revised textbook. Check and download the revision notes here. 

CBSE Class 12 Biology 2024 Paper Structure

 

Total Questions

33

Total Time

3 Hours

Max Marks

70

Section A

16 Questions (1 Mark each), MCQs, and Assertion and Reason Based Questions

Section B

5 Questions (2 Mark each)

Section C

7 Questions (3 Mark each)

Section D

2 Case Study-based questions (4 Mark each)

Section E

3 Questions (5 Mark each)

CBSE Class 12 Biology Notes

Below is the list of CBSE Biology Class 12 short notes which will serve the purpose of Biology Class 12 revision notes for all chapters. Click on the chapter to see and download the notes.

 

Chapter 1 Sexual Reproduction in Flowering Plants Class 12 Revision Notes

Chapter 2 Human Reproduction Class 12 Revision Notes

Chapter 3 Reproductive Health Class 12 Revision Notes

Chapter 4 Principles of Inheritance and Variation Class 12 Revision Notes

Chapter 5 Molecular Basis of Inheritance Class 12 Revision Notes

Chapter 6 Evolution Class 12 Revision Notes

Chapter 7 Human Health and Disease Class 12 Revision Notes

Chapter 8 Microbes in Human Welfare Class 12 Revision Notes

Chapter 9 Biotechnology: Principles and Processes Class 12 Revision Notes

Chapter 10 Biotechnology and its Applications Class 12 Revision Notes

Chapter 11 Organisms and Populations Class 12 Revision Notes

Chapter 12 Ecosystem Class 12 Revision Notes

Chapter 13 Biodiversity and Conservation Class 12 Revision Notes

 

CBSE Class 12 Biology 2023-24 Course Structure

Unit

Topic

Marks

VI

Reproduction 

16

VII

Genetics and Evolution

20

VIII

Biology and Human Welfare

12

IX

Biotechnology and its Applications

12

X

Ecology and Environment

10

TOTAL

70

CBSE Class 12 Biology Question Paper Design 2023-24

Question Paper Design (Theory) 2023-24

Competencies

 

Demonstrate Knowledge and Understanding

50%

Application of Knowledge / Concepts

30%

Analyse, Evaluate and Create

20%

 

