CBSE Class 12 Biology Human Reproduction Revision Notes, 2023-24: Download PDF

Chapter: Human Reproduction

Introduction:

Human reproduction is the process by which new individuals of the same species are produced.

It involves the fusion of male and female gametes to form a zygote, which develops into an embryo and eventually a fetus.

Male Reproductive System :

The male reproductive system consists of testes, epididymis, vas deferens, seminal vesicles, prostate gland, and penis.

The testes produce sperm through spermatogenesis, which occurs in the seminiferous tubules.

Sperms are stored and matured in the epididymis.

Female Reproductive System:

The female reproductive system consists of ovaries, fallopian tubes (oviducts), uterus, cervix, and vagina.

The ovaries produce eggs (ova) through oogenesis.

The uterus is the site of embryo implantation and fetal development during pregnancy.

Menstrual Cycle:

The menstrual cycle is a monthly cycle in females that involves the release of an egg, preparation of the uterus for implantation, and shedding of the uterine lining if fertilisation does not occur.

It is controlled by hormones, including follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH), luteinizing hormone (LH), estrogen, and progesterone.

Gametogenesis

The process of formation of gametes.

In males, it is called spermatogenesis.

In females, it is called oogenesis

Spermatogenesis

Production of sperms (spermatozoa)

Oogenesis

Production of egg (ovum)







Fertilisation:

Fertilisation is the fusion of a sperm and an egg to form a zygote.

It usually occurs in the fallopian tubes.

The zygote undergoes mitotic divisions and forms an embryo, which implants in the uterus for further development.

Pregnancy and Embryonic Development:

Pregnancy begins with the implantation of the embryo in the uterine wall.

The development of the embryo occurs in three stages: zygote, embryo, and fetus.

The placenta forms, which provides nourishment and oxygen to the developing fetus.

Parturition and Lactation:

Parturition is the process of giving birth.

It is triggered by hormonal changes and involves uterine contractions.

After birth, the mother produces milk through lactation to nourish the newborn.

